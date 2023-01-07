ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Franklin County Free Press

Renate Elisabeth Herman 1934~2023

Renate Elisabeth Herman (Schonholz), age 88, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on January 8, 2023 at 4 a.m. in The Leland of Laurel Run in Waynesboro, PA. Renate was born on December 17th, 1934 in Geislitz-Eichermuhl Germany. She grew up during WW II, attended primary school, receiving excellent grades, then...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Doris Ann Unger obituary 1936~2023

Doris Ann Unger, 86, of Mercersburg, passed away on January 3, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born June 9, 1936 in Little Cove, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Carrie (Yeakle) and Peter Shives. A 1954 graduate of Mercersburg High School, she was employed as a bookkeeper at the...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jason Joseph Britland obituary 1975~2023

Jason Joseph Britland, 47, of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born July 29, 1975 in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was a son of Jeffrey Thomas Britland and the late Josephine Ann Santucci. Jason worked as a Maintenance Technician for JLG Crane Manufacturing in McConnellsburg, PA. He was...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

James I Mosten obituary 1959~2023

James I Mosten, 63, of Hagerstown, MD passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Sterling Care South Mountain, Boonsboro, MD. Born December 12, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of Patricia A. Mosten and the late James I. Ransom. James was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Pearl M Keckler obituary 1929~2023

Pearl M Keckler, 93 of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Born May 29, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Preston & Mary (Lentz) Rudisill. Pearl grew up in the Greenmount area of...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mary J Junkins obituary 1938~2023

Mrs. Mary J Junkins (Nunemaker), 84, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 2, 1938 in Mont Alto, PA, she was the daughter of the late Oscar “Flick” and Ardella (Strayer) Nunemaker. She attended Quincy High School. In her early...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Bermeda L Jones obituary 1924~2023

Bermeda L Jones, 98, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 13, 1924, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (Dyarman) Clever. Bermeda married Chester B. Jones,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023

Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

William Dwayne Burt obituary 1959~2023

William Dwayne Burt, Sr., 63, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, VA. He was born on Wednesday, January 7, 1959 in Lubbock, TX, a son of the late William Joseph and Mary Ann (Simpson) Burt. Dwayne was a 1977...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023

Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Patsy V Abbamonte obituary 1957~2023

Patsy V Abbamonte, 65, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Auburndale, FL, passed away on January 6, 2023 at her home. Born September 15, 1957 in Lakeland, FL, she was a daughter of Elizabeth Bembry Vaught and the late Chester Grant Vaught. Patsy was a graduate of Auburndale High School...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023

Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert D Alleman obituary 1947~2023

Robert D Alleman, 75, of Newville, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, where he had resided for the past five months. He was born on September 17, 1947, in Mifflin Township, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Helen Marie Godfrey obituary 1933~2023

Helen Marie Godfrey, age 89, of Newburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Green Ridge Village of Newville. She was born September 17, 1933 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late William H. and Aileen E. (Davis) Irwin. Helen graduated from La Plata Catholic Church School in...
NEWBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mellott takes December cheerleading honors

The Penn State Mont Alto cheerleading squad has named sophomore captain Hayley Mellott (Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg HS) its December cheerleader of the month. Mellott, a flyer/backspot, was nominated by her teammates for her dedication and willingness to take on new skills.”. “Hayley is an experienced cheerleader, but new to our team...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Insurance Salesman Uses Baseball Bat In Beatdown: Police

An insurance salesman in Cumberland County has been after he beat a neighbor and their vehicle with a baseball bat on Jan. 6., authorities say. The Upper Allen police were called to the home of 27-year-old Judson Parker Masland who was involved in a fight outside his residence on the 300 block of Melbourne Lane, Mechanicsburg. at around 8 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

