Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Renate Elisabeth Herman 1934~2023
Renate Elisabeth Herman (Schonholz), age 88, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on January 8, 2023 at 4 a.m. in The Leland of Laurel Run in Waynesboro, PA. Renate was born on December 17th, 1934 in Geislitz-Eichermuhl Germany. She grew up during WW II, attended primary school, receiving excellent grades, then...
Doris Ann Unger obituary 1936~2023
Doris Ann Unger, 86, of Mercersburg, passed away on January 3, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born June 9, 1936 in Little Cove, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Carrie (Yeakle) and Peter Shives. A 1954 graduate of Mercersburg High School, she was employed as a bookkeeper at the...
Jason Joseph Britland obituary 1975~2023
Jason Joseph Britland, 47, of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born July 29, 1975 in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was a son of Jeffrey Thomas Britland and the late Josephine Ann Santucci. Jason worked as a Maintenance Technician for JLG Crane Manufacturing in McConnellsburg, PA. He was...
James I Mosten obituary 1959~2023
James I Mosten, 63, of Hagerstown, MD passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Sterling Care South Mountain, Boonsboro, MD. Born December 12, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of Patricia A. Mosten and the late James I. Ransom. James was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior...
Pearl M Keckler obituary 1929~2023
Pearl M Keckler, 93 of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Born May 29, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Preston & Mary (Lentz) Rudisill. Pearl grew up in the Greenmount area of...
Mary J Junkins obituary 1938~2023
Mrs. Mary J Junkins (Nunemaker), 84, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 2, 1938 in Mont Alto, PA, she was the daughter of the late Oscar “Flick” and Ardella (Strayer) Nunemaker. She attended Quincy High School. In her early...
Bermeda L Jones obituary 1924~2023
Bermeda L Jones, 98, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 13, 1924, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (Dyarman) Clever. Bermeda married Chester B. Jones,...
Elizabeth C Maffett obituary 1935~2023
Elizabeth C Maffett, 87, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born December 27, 1935 in Lewistown, PA , the daughter of the late William and Cathryn Schwinger. She was a long time member of First Lutheran Church where she was very active with the...
Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023
Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
William Dwayne Burt obituary 1959~2023
William Dwayne Burt, Sr., 63, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, VA. He was born on Wednesday, January 7, 1959 in Lubbock, TX, a son of the late William Joseph and Mary Ann (Simpson) Burt. Dwayne was a 1977...
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023
Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
Patsy V Abbamonte obituary 1957~2023
Patsy V Abbamonte, 65, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Auburndale, FL, passed away on January 6, 2023 at her home. Born September 15, 1957 in Lakeland, FL, she was a daughter of Elizabeth Bembry Vaught and the late Chester Grant Vaught. Patsy was a graduate of Auburndale High School...
Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023
Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
Jack Dwane Kennedy obituary 1940~2023
Jack Dwane Kennedy, 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Wellspan York Hospital. He had resided at the Shook Home in Chambersburg for the past two years. Born July 31, 1940 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Jack C. and Janet Mowen Kennedy.
Robert D Alleman obituary 1947~2023
Robert D Alleman, 75, of Newville, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, where he had resided for the past five months. He was born on September 17, 1947, in Mifflin Township, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late...
Helen Marie Godfrey obituary 1933~2023
Helen Marie Godfrey, age 89, of Newburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Green Ridge Village of Newville. She was born September 17, 1933 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late William H. and Aileen E. (Davis) Irwin. Helen graduated from La Plata Catholic Church School in...
Mellott takes December cheerleading honors
The Penn State Mont Alto cheerleading squad has named sophomore captain Hayley Mellott (Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg HS) its December cheerleader of the month. Mellott, a flyer/backspot, was nominated by her teammates for her dedication and willingness to take on new skills.”. “Hayley is an experienced cheerleader, but new to our team...
Comings & Goings: Hires at F&M, Children in Need; Chambersburg plastic surgeon joins UPMC
Children in Need hires Brittany Wedd as executive director. Brittany Wedd has been hired by Children in Need to serve as the organization’s executive director, according to a news release from the nonprofit's board of directors. Wedd’s hiring follows the recent retirement announcement of Anne Martin, who has played...
Insurance Salesman Uses Baseball Bat In Beatdown: Police
An insurance salesman in Cumberland County has been after he beat a neighbor and their vehicle with a baseball bat on Jan. 6., authorities say. The Upper Allen police were called to the home of 27-year-old Judson Parker Masland who was involved in a fight outside his residence on the 300 block of Melbourne Lane, Mechanicsburg. at around 8 p.m.
