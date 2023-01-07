Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Proposed education bills get hearing in Helena on Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Education across Montana is taking center stage today at the legislative session in Helena. A committee in the state House of Representatives will hash out details of two house bills on educational funding. One looks at the effects of inflation on kindergarten through 12th grade learning....
Western Native Voice announces legislative policy priorities
News Release Western Native Voice The 2023 Montana legislative session began on January 2 with a flurry of activity at the Capitol in Helena. Western Native Voice (WNV), one of Montana’s civic engagement and public policy advocacy groups, is committed to working with legislators on both sides of ...
Montana Speaker of the House Talks Property Tax Relief & More
The Governor is looking to deliver income and property tax relief. So is the GOP controlled Montana State Senate, and so is the GOP controlled State House. The question is, how do their specific proposals differ? How much relief would you receive in the form of rebates or rate cuts?
Montana Senate Majority Leader: Time for Judicial Reform
The people of Montana elect a Governor, they elect 150 lawmakers to craft legislation, they testify on bills, sometimes they themselves get to vote on a referendum or initiative. But all that work can be thrown into the trashcan thanks to one judge with a personal, political agenda. So how...
khn.org
Medicaid and Abortion Top Health Agenda for Montana Lawmakers
HELENA, Mont. — Montana lawmakers said lowering costs and expanding patient access will be their top health care goals for the new legislative session. But they also will have to contend with making changes to Medicaid, a management crisis at the Montana State Hospital, and proposals to regulate abortion.
NBCMontana
BLM seeks public input on oil, gas lease sale
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakota State Office invites the public to provide input on 20,951 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale. Officials say minimum bids for all parcels up for lease will be $10 per acre, with royalty rates at 16.66%...
NBCMontana
MDT to present Ninepipe Corridor Feasibility Study at open house
MISSOULA, Mont. — A study of Highway 93 Ninepipe corridor evaluates the feasibility of improvements in the area. The 4 1/2-mile study corridor stretches from Gunlock Road to Brooke Lane near the Ninepipe and Kicking Horse Reservoirs. The Montana Department of Transportation will hold an open house to present...
ypradio.org
Montana Senate considers slate of bills overhauling alcohol regulations
Montana lawmakers are considering a package of bills that would overhaul alcohol regulations in the state. Some are part of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s “red-tape” initiative aimed at cutting unnecessary or outdated business regulations. Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, is the sponsor of Senate Bills 21, 75 and...
KULR8
Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits
HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
NBCMontana
Health officials pitch millions in funding priorities for Warm Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lawmakers on a key budget committee heard requests Thursday from health department officials and consultants that they say will help stabilize the struggling Montana State Hospital and other public facilities that care for veterans, seniors and people with intellectual disabilities and substance-use disorders. Department of Public...
KULR8
BLM Montana-Dakotas State Office seeks public input on proposals for upcoming competitive oil and gas lease sale
BILLINGS, Mont. – In accordance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakotas State Office is initiating a 30-day scoping period to receive public input on 52 parcels in Montana and North Dakota totaling 20,951 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week. Native American lawmakers say they’re now spending time responding to the proposed resolution rather than focusing on their own legislative priorities, including extending the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force for another two years, creating a grant program to train community-based groups to search for missing people and encouraging the state to determine the economic impact of reservations on the state’s economy. “I hate spending energy and time on this kind of stuff because I feel like it sidetracks us,” state Sen. Shane Morigeau, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, said Thursday. “But at the same time, it clearly signals to me that we have a lot of educational work to do in this state.”
New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline
Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
NBCMontana
Snowpack above normal in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Snowpack conditions are above normal going into January for much of Montana. A late October winter storm that brought widespread precipitation to much of Montana. "The Upper Clark Fork and Bitterroot River basins have the lowest snowpack percentage at about 100% of normal, while the snowpack...
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
Fairfield Sun Times
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Montana
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
Comments / 0