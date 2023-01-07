ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBCMontana

Proposed education bills get hearing in Helena on Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Education across Montana is taking center stage today at the legislative session in Helena. A committee in the state House of Representatives will hash out details of two house bills on educational funding. One looks at the effects of inflation on kindergarten through 12th grade learning....
khn.org

Medicaid and Abortion Top Health Agenda for Montana Lawmakers

HELENA, Mont. — Montana lawmakers said lowering costs and expanding patient access will be their top health care goals for the new legislative session. But they also will have to contend with making changes to Medicaid, a management crisis at the Montana State Hospital, and proposals to regulate abortion.
NBCMontana

BLM seeks public input on oil, gas lease sale

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakota State Office invites the public to provide input on 20,951 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale. Officials say minimum bids for all parcels up for lease will be $10 per acre, with royalty rates at 16.66%...
NBCMontana

MDT to present Ninepipe Corridor Feasibility Study at open house

MISSOULA, Mont. — A study of Highway 93 Ninepipe corridor evaluates the feasibility of improvements in the area. The 4 1/2-mile study corridor stretches from Gunlock Road to Brooke Lane near the Ninepipe and Kicking Horse Reservoirs. The Montana Department of Transportation will hold an open house to present...
ypradio.org

Montana Senate considers slate of bills overhauling alcohol regulations

Montana lawmakers are considering a package of bills that would overhaul alcohol regulations in the state. Some are part of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s “red-tape” initiative aimed at cutting unnecessary or outdated business regulations. Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, is the sponsor of Senate Bills 21, 75 and...
KULR8

Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits

HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
NBCMontana

Health officials pitch millions in funding priorities for Warm Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lawmakers on a key budget committee heard requests Thursday from health department officials and consultants that they say will help stabilize the struggling Montana State Hospital and other public facilities that care for veterans, seniors and people with intellectual disabilities and substance-use disorders. Department of Public...
The Associated Press

Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week. Native American lawmakers say they’re now spending time responding to the proposed resolution rather than focusing on their own legislative priorities, including extending the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force for another two years, creating a grant program to train community-based groups to search for missing people and encouraging the state to determine the economic impact of reservations on the state’s economy. “I hate spending energy and time on this kind of stuff because I feel like it sidetracks us,” state Sen. Shane Morigeau, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, said Thursday. “But at the same time, it clearly signals to me that we have a lot of educational work to do in this state.”
Montana Talks

New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline

Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
NBCMontana

Snowpack above normal in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Snowpack conditions are above normal going into January for much of Montana. A late October winter storm that brought widespread precipitation to much of Montana. "The Upper Clark Fork and Bitterroot River basins have the lowest snowpack percentage at about 100% of normal, while the snowpack...
Fairfield Sun Times

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Montana

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
