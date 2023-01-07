BOZEMAN, Mont. — The new Whole Foods Market store in Bozeman, the first location ever in the state of Montana, will open on Feb. 1. Whole Foods Market will open a new 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman, Mont., located at 2905 W. Main St., on Feb. 1, at 9 a.m. The Bozeman location will be the first store in Montana for the global natural and organic foods retailer. Designed with outdoor adventure in mind, the store features a modern and earthy look including exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains. An outdoor patio with outdoor heaters provides a cozy atmosphere for dining or sipping a coffee from the local, women-owned coffee bar, Treeline Coffee Roasters. The new location’s product assortment features more than 75 local items from Montana and Wyoming, hand-picked by Darcy Landis, Local Forager for Whole Foods Market’s Mountain Pacific Region.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 8 HOURS AGO