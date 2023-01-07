ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, MT

NBCMontana

Bozeman man sentenced to 4 years in prison for trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Bozeman man who admitted to selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Gallatin Valley was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Gerardo Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Gutierrez distributed drugs to approximately 10 people for...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Whole Foods to open Feb. 1

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The new Whole Foods Market store in Bozeman, the first location ever in the state of Montana, will open on Feb. 1. Whole Foods Market will open a new 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman, Mont., located at 2905 W. Main St., on Feb. 1, at 9 a.m. The Bozeman location will be the first store in Montana for the global natural and organic foods retailer. Designed with outdoor adventure in mind, the store features a modern and earthy look including exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains. An outdoor patio with outdoor heaters provides a cozy atmosphere for dining or sipping a coffee from the local, women-owned coffee bar, Treeline Coffee Roasters. The new location’s product assortment features more than 75 local items from Montana and Wyoming, hand-picked by Darcy Landis, Local Forager for Whole Foods Market’s Mountain Pacific Region.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. 911 plans workshops to recruit dispatchers

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County 911 will host a series of workshops as a recruiting effort to hire dispatchers. Those interested can visit the center, talk about the hiring process and ask questions. The first workshop is this Thursday at Bozeman Fire Station 3. Additional workshops are Jan. 25...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

A person buried in avalanche outside Bridger Bowl made it out unharmed

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A person who was caught and buried in an avalanche outside Bridger Bowl Friday afternoon made it out unharmed. Around 1:30 pm, a large avalanche poured over the cliffs on Saddle Peak, outside the boundaries of Bridger Bowl, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. Multiple...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman School District eyes staff cuts to reduce budget

Bozeman, Mont — The Bozeman School District may be cutting staff members in order to reduce their general fund budget. Administrators are trying to trim roughly $4.1 million. Bozeman School District superintendent Casey Bertram recommends cutting 27 full-time employees. “On both the elementary budget and the high school budget,...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman looks for feedback on next project

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The city of Bozeman is working on creating a new library, aquatics and recreation center. With more people moving into the Bozeman area, city officials see a growing need for more spaces to learn, play and connect. A detailed presentation on the proposal will take place...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified

Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
MONTANA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Whole Foods Market Sets Opening Date for 1st Montana Store

Shoppers in The Treasure State will soon have an opportunity to go on a grocery treasure hunt with the opening of a Whole Foods Market in Bozeman, Mont. The Amazon-owned natural foods retailer will welcome customers to the new 31,718-square-foot store on Feb. 1. This is the first Whole Foods...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Minimum wage increase won't have huge impact on economy

BOZEMAN, Mont. — After a year of prices climbing due to inflation, many Montanans will see some relief in the form of increased earnings. A yearly cost-of-living adjustment boosted the treasure state’s minimum wage by 75 cents effective Jan. 1 bringing that number to $9.95. One expert at...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Frontier Conference rivalries interest Montana Tech signee Casagranda

BOZEMAN, Mont. — It was no secret Bozeman High’s Jake Casagranda had the potential to play college football. The only question was where he would end up playing. Recently, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback announced his commitment to Montana Tech, and this Wednesday, he signed with the program. “I’ve...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU coaching staff wins over Bozeman's Smith

BOZEMAN, Mont. — For the first time since 2019, Bozeman High found themselves back in the Class-AA state championship. On the road to the title game, Hawks tight end Luke Smith contributed several clutch catches which landed him an offer from his hometown school. “It has been my dream...
BOZEMAN, MT

