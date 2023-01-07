Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Bozeman Police report busy weekend, with structure fire, 7 DUIs, and crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Police say they responded to a structure fire near the area of Max Ave. and Kimberwicke St. over the weekend. They quickly found out no one was left in the building and remained on scene while Bozeman Fire extinguished the fire. In other calls, officers...
A man accidentally shot himself at a Logan Gun Range
Patrol Captain Dan McDonough of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that further information regarding the investigation will be released soon
NBCMontana
Bozeman man sentenced to 4 years in prison for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Bozeman man who admitted to selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Gallatin Valley was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Gerardo Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Gutierrez distributed drugs to approximately 10 people for...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Whole Foods to open Feb. 1
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The new Whole Foods Market store in Bozeman, the first location ever in the state of Montana, will open on Feb. 1. Whole Foods Market will open a new 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman, Mont., located at 2905 W. Main St., on Feb. 1, at 9 a.m. The Bozeman location will be the first store in Montana for the global natural and organic foods retailer. Designed with outdoor adventure in mind, the store features a modern and earthy look including exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains. An outdoor patio with outdoor heaters provides a cozy atmosphere for dining or sipping a coffee from the local, women-owned coffee bar, Treeline Coffee Roasters. The new location’s product assortment features more than 75 local items from Montana and Wyoming, hand-picked by Darcy Landis, Local Forager for Whole Foods Market’s Mountain Pacific Region.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. 911 plans workshops to recruit dispatchers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County 911 will host a series of workshops as a recruiting effort to hire dispatchers. Those interested can visit the center, talk about the hiring process and ask questions. The first workshop is this Thursday at Bozeman Fire Station 3. Additional workshops are Jan. 25...
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
montanarightnow.com
Mountain lion activity confirmed around Willow Creek area, Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department reports
BROWNING, Mont. - Mountain lion activity is being reported around the Willow Creek area. The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department reports they have confirmed the activity east of the bus garage. Residents are being urged to lock up pets as some animals have been reported in the area. Traps will...
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire
One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
The plight of Bozeman’s homeless people
The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
Fairfield Sun Times
A person buried in avalanche outside Bridger Bowl made it out unharmed
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A person who was caught and buried in an avalanche outside Bridger Bowl Friday afternoon made it out unharmed. Around 1:30 pm, a large avalanche poured over the cliffs on Saddle Peak, outside the boundaries of Bridger Bowl, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. Multiple...
NBCMontana
Bozeman School District eyes staff cuts to reduce budget
Bozeman, Mont — The Bozeman School District may be cutting staff members in order to reduce their general fund budget. Administrators are trying to trim roughly $4.1 million. Bozeman School District superintendent Casey Bertram recommends cutting 27 full-time employees. “On both the elementary budget and the high school budget,...
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in Montana
A major grocery store chain is set to open a new supermarket location in Montana soon. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the major grocery store chain Whole Foods Market is expected to open its first Montana store location in Bozeman, according to local sources.
NBCMontana
Bozeman looks for feedback on next project
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The city of Bozeman is working on creating a new library, aquatics and recreation center. With more people moving into the Bozeman area, city officials see a growing need for more spaces to learn, play and connect. A detailed presentation on the proposal will take place...
The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified
Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
progressivegrocer.com
Whole Foods Market Sets Opening Date for 1st Montana Store
Shoppers in The Treasure State will soon have an opportunity to go on a grocery treasure hunt with the opening of a Whole Foods Market in Bozeman, Mont. The Amazon-owned natural foods retailer will welcome customers to the new 31,718-square-foot store on Feb. 1. This is the first Whole Foods...
NBCMontana
Minimum wage increase won't have huge impact on economy
BOZEMAN, Mont. — After a year of prices climbing due to inflation, many Montanans will see some relief in the form of increased earnings. A yearly cost-of-living adjustment boosted the treasure state’s minimum wage by 75 cents effective Jan. 1 bringing that number to $9.95. One expert at...
NBCMontana
Frontier Conference rivalries interest Montana Tech signee Casagranda
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It was no secret Bozeman High’s Jake Casagranda had the potential to play college football. The only question was where he would end up playing. Recently, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback announced his commitment to Montana Tech, and this Wednesday, he signed with the program. “I’ve...
NBCMontana
MSU coaching staff wins over Bozeman's Smith
BOZEMAN, Mont. — For the first time since 2019, Bozeman High found themselves back in the Class-AA state championship. On the road to the title game, Hawks tight end Luke Smith contributed several clutch catches which landed him an offer from his hometown school. “It has been my dream...
