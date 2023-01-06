Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Annual Luckey’s Rod Run draws hundreds of classic car lovers to B/CS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers from across the Lone Star State rolled into Bryan-College Station for fun and fellowship on Sunday. More than 100 classic cars, trucks, and hotrods were on hand in the parking lot of J Cody’s Steak and Barbecue as well as the surrounding lots for the event which has become a January tradition.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
KBTX.com
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night. No injuries were reported, but police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing up to 10 gunshots coming from the Balcones Drive and Blanco Drive area just before 10 p.m. Officers on the scene...
KBTX.com
College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving after she rear ended another car, Bryan police said. Jennifer Lopez, 46, crashed her 2018 Lexus into another vehicle near N Earl Rudder Freeway around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. She told law enforcement she doesn’t remember...
'It's not normal': Loved ones react to local barber's murder
Jones wanted to be a barber and was working toward a quickly approaching graduation, but his life was cut short.
Teen wanted for 'deadly' College Station home invasion now in custody
A 17-year-old man wanted in connection with a College Station murder is now in custody. Censear Solomon was one of three suspects wanted for the murder of Rashawn Jones.
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
KBTX.com
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS says around 4:45 p.m., a 2016 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet truck were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. A 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when crossed into the other lane, hitting the back of the Toyota and striking the Chevrolet head-on.
Blue Bell Ice Cream announces return of one of their most requested flavors
BRENHAM, Texas — Tin Roof... rusted. Blue Bell Ice Cream has announced the return of one of its most requested flavors, Tin Roof, for 2023 with a brand-new carton design. Tin Roof is a vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.
KBTX.com
18-wheeler rolls over in Madison County crash Monday morning
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler rolled onto its side in a one-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. Monday morning. It happened on I-45 in Madison County north of OSR. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it was caused by an issue with one of the truck’s tires.
2023 Texas A&M football schedule: Aggies games, dates, opponents
2023 Texas A&M football schedule: Aggies games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. New Mexico Sept. 9 at Miami Sept. 16 vs. ULM Sept. 23 vs. Auburn Sept. 30 vs. Arkansas (Arlington) Oct. 7 vs. Alabama Oct. 14 at Tennessee Oct. 21 Idle Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina Nov. 4 at Ole Miss Nov. 11 vs. ...
KBTX.com
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
kwhi.com
SPEED LIMIT LOWERED NEAR SEALY
Travelers heading through Austin County should be aware of a pair of recent speed limit lowerings. The speed limit has been lowered in an area of Sealy that is south of I-10. The Sealy Police Department is letting residents and visitors know that the area of FM 3013 between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 miles per hour.
KBTX.com
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Burleson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened around 6:15 a.m. along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell. Troopers say the driver of a Mercury passenger car...
KXAN
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah to serve prison sentence in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A judge sentenced “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jennifer Shah to 6 1/2 years in prison. Shah was convicted of defrauding thousands of people nationwide for nearly a decade in a telemarketing scam, many of whom were considered vulnerable or older.
KBTX.com
Woman caught on Ring camera trying to break into Bryan family’s home, car
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is in jail for trying to break inside a families home and car, Bryan police said. Stephanie Sechelski, 34, was charged with theft, unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle and the burglary of a vehicle. In the video obtained by KBTX, she is...
KBTX.com
Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department and Madison County Crime Stoppers are continuing to search for Britani Nicole Smith. The 38-year-old is wanted on several charges including four state jail felonies of forgery to defraud/harm the elderly. Smith also has an outstanding 3rd-degree felony warrant for fraudulent use...
KBTX.com
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jennifer Shah, a star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday by a federal judge at a courthouse in Manhattan after she pleaded guilty in a yearslong telemarketing scheme. The reality TV star pleaded guilty in...
kwhi.com
THREE TRANSPORTED AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NORTH OF CALDWELL
Three people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler this (Monday) morning between Caldwell and Milano. DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz reports the accident took place around 6:15 a.m. on Highway 36. According to Sgt. Ruiz, a Mercury passenger car was attempting to pass a Mazda passenger car in...
mocomotive.com
Humble man drowns after jumping off pontoon boat to swim in Lake Conroe, officials say
A Humble man drowned in Lake Conroe after a witness said he jumped off a boat to swim on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The video above is from a previous report. At about 2:05 p.m., the Montgomery County Dispatch Center received a call about a…
