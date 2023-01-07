Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Proposed parking changes for Duluth include removing minimum parking space requirements for new developments
The City of Duluth is proposing future changes to off-street parking requirements contained in the zoning regulations, Chapter 50 of the City of Duluth Legislative Code. The changes would provide greater flexibility in parking requirements, allowing a market-driven approach to off-street parking constructed as part of new developments in Duluth.
northernnewsnow.com
Structure fire near Virginia damages house and garage Saturday
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to authorities, a house and garage appear to be a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday in Clinton Township, which is southwest of Eveleth and Virginia. Just before 5:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a report of a...
WDIO-TV
Snow removal near the Aerial Lift Bridge; closures expected
The City of Duluth will be conducting snow removal maintenance on the Lift Bridge roadway, January 9th. They say the maintenance will cause temporary closures for vehicle traffic throughout the morning. The snow removal will not be affecting pedestrian traffic across the bridge. The City says caution while driving should...
northernnewsnow.com
Superior schools finding ways to incentivize attendance
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Following years of online learning during the pandemic, school districts across the country are seeing a spike in something called “chronic absenteeism” as more students are missing more classes. That’s why a Northland school is launching a new program to address the...
Where Does Duluth + Superior Dump All Of This Snow? Here Are A Few Spots
Have you ever wondered where these massive snow banks downtown end up? Lots of people think that city crews scoop up the snow, truck it to Lake Superior, and then dump it into the lake. That may be true for some places in the Great Lakes like Buffalo, but not here in the Twin Ports. Instead, enormous mountains of snow are created just outside of public view.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
Duluth Now Has A Second Location To Get Champs Chicken
Champs Chicken has been a fan favorite for years, and now there is another place in Duluth to get some. According to their website, Champs Chicken defines themselves as:. Making the best chicken in the world while redefining quality and convenience to help you get through your day. The popular...
boreal.org
Cold Play at three of Minnesota's Ice Parks (including one in Duluth)
Ryan Rodgers- MN Conservation Magazine - Jan - Feb 2023 Issue. . The state’s newest ice park, Quarry Park in Duluth, was slated to open last season. Like Sandstone, Duluth Ice Park occupies a former quarry. This quarry sits 400 feet up the lakeside hills above the St. Louis River, overlooking West Duluth and the Bong Bridge. Many years ago, investors in the quarry were disappointed to discover that under a cap of hard basalt lurked crumbly anorthosite gabbro. For decades the pit sat forgotten, hidden in the overgrowth behind a neighborhood. In the 1970s, ice climbers discovered the sloppy rock froze into place during winter, and 100-foot-tall icefalls formed. Ice climbing was in its wild infancy, and climbers began discreetly plying their trade, affectionately dubbing the venue Casket Quarry after the concrete burial vaults made by a nearby company.
WDIO-TV
Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?
The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
WDIO-TV
The Glensheen Mansion hosts Free Community Day
Sunday January 8th, The Glensheen Mansion hosted Free Community Day. They say that this Free Community Day with free tours of the mansion is their way of giving back to the community. The free tour offered is the classic self-guided tour. All guests in-line by 5:00pm received this offer. Their...
UPDATED: Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Left In The Northland
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals aren't as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, this week's storm made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
WDIO-TV
Affordable outdoor adventures with UMD Gear Rental
Winter is in full swing and UMD Rec Sports Outdoor Program Rental Center has some gear that can help you make the most of it. They rent Cross-country Skis (classic, skate and back country), snowshoes, Telemark Skis, ice climbing gear, skates, Pulk Sleds, ice fishing equipment, camping gear, and much more!
WDIO-TV
Two arrested after an overnight assault in Duluth
Duluth police said three people have been treated for injuries after a stabbing from early Friday morning. Officers were called out around 3:30am to the 1200 block of W Arrowhead Road. The report was that two suspects broke into a home and stabbed people inside. A 53-year-old woman, 32-year-old woman,...
northernnewsnow.com
3 stabbed at Duluth home, police arrest 2 suspects
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police have arrested two suspects after they allegedly broke into a Duluth home and stabbed three people early Friday morning. According to Duluth Police, officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of W. Arrowhead Road, between Kenwood and Brainerd avenues, around 3:25 a.m.
northernnewsnow.com
Authorities release name of the victim in truck vs. train crash
DULUTH, MN-- The St. Louis County Sheriffs office has released the identity of the man killed in a truck vs. train crash Thursday morning. According to the authorities 56 year old Michael G. Froberg from Culver died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train. The crash...
northernnewsnow.com
UPDATE: Culver man dies in truck vs. train crash
2 P.M. UPDATE - A 56-year-old Culver man died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Center Line Road and Industrial Road in Industrial Township. Authorities say...
FOX 21 Online
2 Arrested In Duluth Triple-Stabbing, Home Invasion
DULUTH, Minn. – Two men were under arrest Friday after police said they broke into a home in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood and stabbed three people they didn’t know. The call for help came in around 3:25 a.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.
WDIO-TV
Ice thickness on the frozen lakes, what you can and cannot do
Meteorologists, lifeguards, outdoor enthusiasts, and simply those who enjoy observing nature agree that ice is never 100 percent safe. Yes, you can walk and even drive various vehicles on the ice, but that doesn’t mean you can’t drop through even when it’s “safe” thick. So, can ice ever be truly safe? There is no for-certain absolute answer. Especially with weather erratic as this winter season has been in the Northland.
FOX 21 Online
Superior Police Seeking Help In Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Girl
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old girl. Destiny Stubblefield was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue zip-up Wisconsin sweatshirt, black Under Armour sweatpants, and Black Nike Air Force shoes. Police say Destiny is 5’3″ tall and 113...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Graisyn
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
