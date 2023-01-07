Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
KYTV
Millions at stake for Kansas City in AFC Championship host scenario
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Arrowhead Stadium could be empty the week of the AFC Championship -- even if the Chiefs have the most wins in the AFC. On Friday, the NFL passed a resolution stating the AFC Championship may be played at a neutral site should the Chiefs play the Bills or Bengals -- and have the same number of losses as their opponent. The NFL made this decision in light of their cancellation of Monday’s Bills-Bengals game, which was full of playoff implications. The resolution creates the possibility that the Chiefs could have the best record in the AFC, but not host the championship game.
Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Damar Hamlin before Chiefs face Raiders
There will be tributes across the NFL this weekend to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who is recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest Monday during the game with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Kansas City Chiefs open Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Patrick...
Chiefs clinched top seed, now need help to end talk of a neutral-site playoff game
Chiefs fans will be in an unusual position Sunday: rooting for the New England Patriots.
WTHR
Visit Indy shares why Indianapolis can't host AFC Championship
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts received a call from the National Football League this week about the possibility of hosting the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 28. But after two full days of discussions, Visit Indy said the city decided they did not have enough time or space to be able to pivot and host the neutral site game and Capital Sports Volleyball Tournament on the same weekend.
Wichita Eagle
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 in regular-season finale
The Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders renew acquaintances Saturday in their regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium. Week 18 marks their 127th meeting, including the postseason. The Chiefs hold a 71-54-2 all-time edge in this AFC West series, including a 30-29 win in Week 5. The Chiefs have dominated the annual...
Colts S Rodney Thomas makes interception, celebrates high school teammate Damar Hamlin
Rodney Thomas II made another big play for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and he capped it by honoring his high school teammate, Damar Hamlin. Thomas got his team-leading 4th interception of the season on the final play of the third quarter against the Houston Texans. After the play, the...
These Two Cities Will Not Host Neutral-Site AFC Championship Game
The NFL could see an unprecedented playoff occurrence this season, as the league voted Friday to move the AFC Championship game to a neutral location if the participants have been impacted by the cancelation of last week's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. We don't yet know ...
KCTV 5
Hogan Prep. placed on probation for low test scores and staffing concerns
All eyes are focused on the storm system that might impact part of the weekend. Advent Health Shawnee Mission tower gets $30 million overhaul. Advent Health Shawnee Mission is getting ready to cut the ribbon on a $30 million dollar renovation that's been decades in the making. Millions at stake...
KCTV 5
Hardman inactive, Butker to play against Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs ruled wide receiver Mecole Hardman inactive for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The move comes after the Chiefs activated Hardman from injured reserve on Wednesday night. That activation came on the last day of Hardman’s 21-day window to return.
KCTV 5
Chiefs clinch AFC’s top seed, will begin playoffs with bye
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s unknown yet whether the Kansas City Chiefs will play two games this postseason at Arrowhead Stadium. What is known: They will not play a “true road game” during the entire 2023 NFL playoffs. The Chiefs locked up the AFC’s top seed...
Damar Hamlin saga has Tom Brady thinking only of today, not 2023 season
Habitually tight-lipped about his football future, Tom Brady certainly isn’t going there when the subject arises these days. Like virtually all of his NFL peers, the frightening on-field incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin gave Brady pause, and even more perspective. Next year? Brady said Monday he is looking no farther than the next practice.
Colts vs. Texans: Top photos from Week 18
Here are the top photos from the Week 18 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, a game Indy lost 32-31 at Lucas Oil Stadium:
KCTV 5
Royals to have earlier first-pitch times for some weekday games in 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals appear to be appealing to school parents for next baseball season. For 16 midweek games, the normally-scheduled 7:10 p.m. for first pitch will be pushed to a 6:40 p.m. start. All 12 Friday home games will take place at 7:10 p.m., as well as all weeknight games in June, July and August.
Hutch Post
🏈 AFC title game will be at neutral site if Bills vs Chiefs
The AFC championship game will be played on a neutral site if the Chiefs and Bills reach that point. Buffalo’s 35-23 win over New England on Sunday coupled with Kansas City’s 31-13 victory at Las Vegas on Saturday means the No. 1 seed Chiefs (14-3) can’t host the conference title game against the Bills (13-3) because the teams played an unequal number of games.
Pat McAfee has solution to crazy potential coin toss scenario that could decide NFL playoffs
PAT MCAFEE has come up with a solution to a potential coin-toss scenario that could play a big factor in the NFL playoffs. A potential Wild Card Round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens has been the cause of some tension. The NFL decided that home field...
KCTV 5
Chiefs 2023 opponents revealed: Packers, Eagles, Bengals and Bills on the schedule
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- There may be plenty of time left for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 season. But with the NFL regular season wrapping up on Sunday, their opponents for the 2023 season are now known. Among the games include a trip to Green Bay, a...
