ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
KYTV

Millions at stake for Kansas City in AFC Championship host scenario

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Arrowhead Stadium could be empty the week of the AFC Championship -- even if the Chiefs have the most wins in the AFC. On Friday, the NFL passed a resolution stating the AFC Championship may be played at a neutral site should the Chiefs play the Bills or Bengals -- and have the same number of losses as their opponent. The NFL made this decision in light of their cancellation of Monday’s Bills-Bengals game, which was full of playoff implications. The resolution creates the possibility that the Chiefs could have the best record in the AFC, but not host the championship game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTHR

Visit Indy shares why Indianapolis can't host AFC Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts received a call from the National Football League this week about the possibility of hosting the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 28. But after two full days of discussions, Visit Indy said the city decided they did not have enough time or space to be able to pivot and host the neutral site game and Capital Sports Volleyball Tournament on the same weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

These Two Cities Will Not Host Neutral-Site AFC Championship Game

The NFL could see an unprecedented playoff occurrence this season, as the league voted Friday to move the AFC Championship game to a neutral location if the participants have been impacted by the cancelation of last week's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. We don't yet know ...
KCTV 5

Hogan Prep. placed on probation for low test scores and staffing concerns

All eyes are focused on the storm system that might impact part of the weekend. Advent Health Shawnee Mission tower gets $30 million overhaul. Advent Health Shawnee Mission is getting ready to cut the ribbon on a $30 million dollar renovation that's been decades in the making. Millions at stake...
KCTV 5

Hardman inactive, Butker to play against Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs ruled wide receiver Mecole Hardman inactive for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The move comes after the Chiefs activated Hardman from injured reserve on Wednesday night. That activation came on the last day of Hardman’s 21-day window to return.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs clinch AFC’s top seed, will begin playoffs with bye

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s unknown yet whether the Kansas City Chiefs will play two games this postseason at Arrowhead Stadium. What is known: They will not play a “true road game” during the entire 2023 NFL playoffs. The Chiefs locked up the AFC’s top seed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Royals to have earlier first-pitch times for some weekday games in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals appear to be appealing to school parents for next baseball season. For 16 midweek games, the normally-scheduled 7:10 p.m. for first pitch will be pushed to a 6:40 p.m. start. All 12 Friday home games will take place at 7:10 p.m., as well as all weeknight games in June, July and August.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

🏈 AFC title game will be at neutral site if Bills vs Chiefs

The AFC championship game will be played on a neutral site if the Chiefs and Bills reach that point. Buffalo’s 35-23 win over New England on Sunday coupled with Kansas City’s 31-13 victory at Las Vegas on Saturday means the No. 1 seed Chiefs (14-3) can’t host the conference title game against the Bills (13-3) because the teams played an unequal number of games.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy