Arkansas lawmakers say education top issue as session starts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers kicked off their annual legislative session Monday, with Republicans enjoying expanded supermajorities and embracing an agenda by incoming Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders that calls for overhauling the state’s education system. House and Senate leaders called the education legislation, as well as...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Congress Just Gained A Rare New Member: Someone Who Worked As A Public Defender
In a legislature awash with former prosecutors, Rep. Jasmine Crockett is one of the few members of Congress who has defended those unable to afford a lawyer.
Texas GOP lawmaker hires Christian nationalist who called for drag show attendees to be executed
State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, hired Jake Neidert, 22, last month as his office’s legislative director amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ violence and rhetoric and ahead of a legislative session that's expected to focus heavily on anti-trans bills.
Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop
(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
Republican lawmakers revive push for school choice legislation
Republican lawmakers are reviving school choice legislation as part of what they say is a push to strengthen parental rights and expand educational opportunities. On Thursday, Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, held a press conference after filing House Bill 1508 to create the Virginia Education Account Program, a proposal that would allow parents to set […] The post Republican lawmakers revive push for school choice legislation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle delay
After a historic and prolonged battle over the Speakership, House Republicans on Monday moved to wrap up some unfinished organizing business that was put on hold due to opposition to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — including picking who will lead key panels. The House GOP Steering Committee, a panel of around 30 lawmakers consisting of […]
Texas Republican opposes House rules package, warns of 'nightmare' for party
Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that he opposes the rules package because of the cut in defense spending and the changes to the motion to vacate the speaker.
5 observations on the Legislature’s first day
Hundreds of Minnesotans were at the State Capitol on Tuesday to attend the first day of the Minnesota legislative session. Lawmakers were sworn in, advocacy groups held rallies, public tours commenced and lobbyists whispered in hallways for the state’s first relatively normal day of session since COVID-19 prompted much of the state’s legislative business to […] The post 5 observations on the Legislature’s first day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Lawmakers file bill that could reduce size of Nashville’s Metro Council
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, and Senate Finance Chairman Bo Watson, R-Hixson, filed legislation Monday that aims to reduce the number of politicians in metropolitan governments. The Small Government Efficiency Act, or House Bill 48, wants to “rein in” excessive government growth by reducing the...
Washington Legislative Leaders Talk Pursuit Laws, Blake Decision Ahead of Session
While neither party fully agrees, Washington’s House and Senate leaders have a desire to find middle ground with their counterparts on the state Supreme Court’s Blake Decision. But a suite of police reform bills passed in 2021, which saw adjustments the following year, may be here to stay,...
Washington Legislature Looks to Tackle Transportation Safety, Equity, Inflation
More than 700 people likely died on Washington's roads in 2022, according to early estimates, a mark not reached since 1996. As the state House and Senate transportation committees resume their work in the 2023 legislative session that begins Jan. 9, it will be with this toll hanging over lawmakers' heads.
Metro council reduction bill called act of retribution
A day before the 113th General Assembly convenes for the year, two lawmakers filed legislation that would cut the Metro Council in half, a move critics say is retribution for the refusal to go after the Republican presidential convention of 2024. State Sen. Bo Watson, chairman of the Finance, Ways and Means Committee, and House […] The post Metro council reduction bill called act of retribution appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Congressman Nathaniel Moran sworn into 118th US Congress
WASHINGTON (KETK) – Former Smith County Judge, Nathaniel Moran, was sworn into the 118th U.S. Congress at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. Minutes after being sworn in, representative Moran made a statement saying, “I took a solemn oath to protect and defend the Constitution and I pledge to fight for the conservative values that East Texans hold […]
Lawmakers link up over bipartisan sausage
The sight as a group of Montana lawmakers gathered at an event venue outside Clancy Saturday morning, a week into the 2023 session of the Montana Legislature, wasn’t necessarily pretty. Chunks of chilled beef and fat were ground through stainless steel tubes, producing white and pink strands of pulverized...
This Kansas rep wanted to run for House speaker on a transparency platform. The GOP shut him down.
Rep. Dennis “Boog” Highberger, a Lawrence Democrat, won’t be running for Kansas speaker of the House today. Republican leaders who prize obfuscation over open government made sure of that. But if he did run, here’s part what he would say: “Returning members know that I have been working for many years, with little success, to […] The post This Kansas rep wanted to run for House speaker on a transparency platform. The GOP shut him down. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
