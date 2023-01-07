ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

The Center Square

Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop

(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
EL PASO, TX
Virginia Mercury

Republican lawmakers revive push for school choice legislation

Republican lawmakers are reviving school choice legislation as part of what they say is a push to strengthen parental rights and expand educational opportunities. On Thursday, Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, held a press conference after filing House Bill 1508 to create the Virginia Education Account Program, a proposal that would allow parents to set […] The post Republican lawmakers revive push for school choice legislation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle delay

After a historic and prolonged battle over the Speakership, House Republicans on Monday moved to wrap up some unfinished organizing business that was put on hold due to opposition to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — including picking who will lead key panels. The House GOP Steering Committee, a panel of around 30 lawmakers consisting of […]
TEXAS STATE
Minnesota Reformer

5 observations on the Legislature’s first day

Hundreds of Minnesotans were at the State Capitol on Tuesday to attend the first day of the Minnesota legislative session.  Lawmakers were sworn in, advocacy groups held rallies, public tours commenced and lobbyists whispered in hallways for the state’s first relatively normal day of session since COVID-19 prompted much of the state’s legislative business to […] The post 5 observations on the Legislature’s first day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSMV

Lawmakers file bill that could reduce size of Nashville’s Metro Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, and Senate Finance Chairman Bo Watson, R-Hixson, filed legislation Monday that aims to reduce the number of politicians in metropolitan governments. The Small Government Efficiency Act, or House Bill 48, wants to “rein in” excessive government growth by reducing the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Metro council reduction bill called act of retribution

A day before the 113th General Assembly convenes for the year, two lawmakers filed legislation that would cut the Metro Council in half, a move critics say is retribution for the refusal to go after the Republican presidential convention of 2024. State Sen. Bo Watson, chairman of the Finance, Ways and Means Committee, and House […] The post Metro council reduction bill called act of retribution appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
KETK / FOX51 News

Congressman Nathaniel Moran sworn into 118th US Congress

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Former Smith County Judge, Nathaniel Moran, was sworn into the 118th U.S. Congress at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. Minutes after being sworn in, representative Moran made a statement saying, “I took a solemn oath to protect and defend the Constitution and I pledge to fight for the conservative values that East Texans hold […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Montana Free Press

Lawmakers link up over bipartisan sausage

The sight as a group of Montana lawmakers gathered at an event venue outside Clancy Saturday morning, a week into the 2023 session of the Montana Legislature, wasn’t necessarily pretty. Chunks of chilled beef and fat were ground through stainless steel tubes, producing white and pink strands of pulverized...
MONTANA STATE
Kansas Reflector

This Kansas rep wanted to run for House speaker on a transparency platform. The GOP shut him down.

Rep. Dennis “Boog” Highberger, a Lawrence Democrat, won’t be running for Kansas speaker of the House today. Republican leaders who prize obfuscation over open government made sure of that. But if he did run, here’s part what he would say: “Returning members know that I have been working for many years, with little success, to […] The post This Kansas rep wanted to run for House speaker on a transparency platform. The GOP shut him down. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

