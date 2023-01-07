Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Second Body Recovered at Splitrock Reservoir After 2 Drown Ice FishingMorristown MinuteKinnelon, NJ
"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Related
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
Brink’s truck robbed of $300K during bank money drop in Brooklyn
A Brink's truck was robbed of $300,000 in cash by bandits during a bank money drop in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, the NYPD said Sunday.
Thieves swipe bag filled with $300,000 in cash in front of Brooklyn bank: police
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two thieves distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank at 5423 Eighth Ave. at around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked him for directions, according to […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man and woman sustain serious injuries during Middletown assault
MIDDLETOWN – A woman was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill Sunday morning after she sustained a fractured orbit, and head and facial lacerations. A man involved in the same 6:15 a.m. incident inside an apartment at Blue Manor Apartments at 80 Sproat Street in the City of Middletown was flown by medical helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of several stab wounds and a punctured lung.
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
Police investigating reports of car crash into Newark home
There are reports of a car crash into a home at 24 11th Ave. W. in Newark this morning.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING…Two homes struck by gunfire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – City Police in Middletown are investigating two incidents in which residences were struck by gunfire after shots were reportedly fired in the area of Wickham Avenue and Sproat Street. Both incidents are believed to be related. The first was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4...
PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
Great Pizza Debate: Is the Tip of a Slice of Pizza the Top or Bottom?
It's a question that has the Hudson Valley screaming at each other!!!. No matter how big or small your family is at one time or another a family argument has broken out. The fights can be about anything, politics, celebrities, the family budget, the list of things families argue about goes on and on. When those types of arguments start most of us like to win them and will do just about anything to do it...LOL! One Hudson Valley family has shared their most recent fight with us hoping that we might help end it.
Connecticut Man Wanted For Vehicular Manslaughter Arrested Playing Bingo In Florida
A getaway wasn’t in the cards for a 24-year-old man wanted by Connecticut authorities for vehicular manslaughter after Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him playing bingo on Marco Island on Thursday. Deputies from the Fugitive Warrants Bureau received information that Michael Matthew Talbot of Greenwich,
‘I lock my door for 30 minutes every day until the kids get on the bus.’ Retailers near troubled Staten Island bus stop express concerns.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of Tuesday’s wild melee at a Port Richmond bus stop that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, employees at businesses in the vicinity contend that the area is dangerous, and that come dismissal time, students awaiting the bus wreak daily havoc.
pix11.com
Two people robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan subway station: NYPD
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a Manhattan subway station on Friday, police said. A 62-year-old man and woman were approached by two assailants on the No. 6 train platform at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station around 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers pointed a gun at the two victims and stole their wallets before running away, police said.
The police officer got suspended after punching a Minor in the head
An NYPD police officer has been suspended after punching a minor in the head while solving a fight. On Tuesday afternoon, around 2 pm, a school fight occurred at Intermediate School 51 Near Willow brook Road in Port Richmond, Staten Island. An eight-second clip went viral all over the internet, in which the police officer who came to solve the fight can constantly be seen punching a 14-year-old girl, and the girl also hit back at the officer.
Family searches for missing Port Jervis woman
Hope Alive 845 is sharing Melissa Lee Conklin’s photos on social media, saying she was last seen in August of 2022.
my9nj.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
Pleasant Valley man allegedly rapes child twice
A Pleasant Valley man is doing time in Dutchess County Jail after police say he raped an unnamed victim, twice, before they turned 18.
Bronx man stole over $8K worth of iPhones, Apple Watches delivered to Trumbull homes
When police confronted the suspect, he told investigators he was picking up a package for his girlfriend who lives in the Dominican Republic and who mistakenly ordered an iPhone to to the wrong address in Trumbull.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5