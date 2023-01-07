ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man and woman sustain serious injuries during Middletown assault

MIDDLETOWN – A woman was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill Sunday morning after she sustained a fractured orbit, and head and facial lacerations. A man involved in the same 6:15 a.m. incident inside an apartment at Blue Manor Apartments at 80 Sproat Street in the City of Middletown was flown by medical helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of several stab wounds and a punctured lung.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING…Two homes struck by gunfire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – City Police in Middletown are investigating two incidents in which residences were struck by gunfire after shots were reportedly fired in the area of Wickham Avenue and Sproat Street. Both incidents are believed to be related. The first was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Great Pizza Debate: Is the Tip of a Slice of Pizza the Top or Bottom?

It's a question that has the Hudson Valley screaming at each other!!!. No matter how big or small your family is at one time or another a family argument has broken out. The fights can be about anything, politics, celebrities, the family budget, the list of things families argue about goes on and on. When those types of arguments start most of us like to win them and will do just about anything to do it...LOL! One Hudson Valley family has shared their most recent fight with us hoping that we might help end it.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
pix11.com

Two people robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a Manhattan subway station on Friday, police said. A 62-year-old man and woman were approached by two assailants on the No. 6 train platform at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station around 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers pointed a gun at the two victims and stole their wallets before running away, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Newsing the States

The police officer got suspended after punching a Minor in the head

An NYPD police officer has been suspended after punching a minor in the head while solving a fight. On Tuesday afternoon, around 2 pm, a school fight occurred at Intermediate School 51 Near Willow brook Road in Port Richmond, Staten Island. An eight-second clip went viral all over the internet, in which the police officer who came to solve the fight can constantly be seen punching a 14-year-old girl, and the girl also hit back at the officer.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
my9nj.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
