One man is dead and two are hospitalized today after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them.One man was pronounced dead at the scene. After being treated at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, the other two victims were taken to a hospital, where they are in stable condition, police said.There was no suspect description and the wounded victims have not been cooperating with officers, police said. The shooting closed a portion of Hollywood Boulevard while police investigated the scene.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO