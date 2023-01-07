ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minion's Alter-Ego
2d ago

Hold up a sec...Is there a National Conference of European-American Librarians? Well of course not...That would undoubtedly be condemned as racist. But somehow or other the National Conference of African American Librarians gets a pass on the issue of racism. Or are we to believe that non-Black librarians are welcomed members in it?

Reply(3)
20
Robert Summerlot
2d ago

I would like to know the amount of Africans are actually from Africa who are American citizens now

Reply(8)
9
Memeof8
2d ago

it's always about RACE. I have never heard of such a divide of WOMAN in my LIFE....STOP IT!!!!!!!!

Reply(1)
5
 

