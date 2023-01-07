Read full article on original website
Man shot during armed carjacking on University Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after being shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Saturday, January 7. Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the carjacking happened Saturday night at University Boulevard and Winter Street. He said the victim was approached by two men with guns. A fight broke […]
WLBT
Gluckstadt Police Department to crack down on speeding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may not have been the case at first, but the city of Gluckstadt’s Police force said they’ll be cracking down on speeding from here on out. Officers with the department said high speeds in the growing city are causing dangerous accidents and folks must slow down before an accident becomes fatal.
WLBT
2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capitol Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old and a fifteen-year-old were shot on University Blvd. in Jackson on Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the incident may be connected to a South Jackson shooting that occurred last week. If...
WLBT
Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jackson Sunday evening. Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at the corner of Amite and Farish Street. He says the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building. No injuries have...
WLBT
Man who fled into woods after Target hit-and-run turns himself in
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who, after a hit-and-run, led Ridgeland Police officers on a car chase followed by a foot chase has now turned himself in to police. Barrett Eugene Reed Jr. surrendered himself to authorities Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. On January 6, the 34-year-old reportedly struck...
Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police
We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
WAPT
Large building catches fire in downtown Jackson area
JACKSON, Miss. — A large fire sparked at a building in the downtown Jackson area Sunday night. At least five fire trucks were at the scene on Farish and Lamar streets. Officials said they were called to the fire just after 6 p.m. The building appeared to be abandoned...
WLBT
Teen found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Northwest Jackson. Marquarius Carpenter, 17, was found dead in the 3000 block of Wabash Street. Carpenter had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to JPD’s Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley. Carpenter’s mother,...
WLBT
2 teens accused in Mudbug Fest mass shooting plead not guilty
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teens accused in a mass shooting at Jackson’s Mudbug Festival in April of 2022 have pleaded not guilty. In a Hinds County Circuit Court hearing, Judge Faye Peterson ordered Calvin Berry and Leedrick Trim, both 16, to be held without bond at Henley-Patton Youth Detention Center.
WLBT
18-wheeler carrying hazardous material runs off road on I-55 in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler carrying hazardous material ran off the road on Monday. The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-55 in Copiah County. Kervin Stewart with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the driver was not injured. Want more WLBT news in your...
Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
WAPT
Canton PD searching for person wanted in Domino's robbery
The Canton Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for robbing a Domino's in Canton. According to Police Chief Otha Brown, workers at the Domino's on East Peace Street were held at gunpoint Friday around 7:15 p.m. Officials said the gunman entered the store and demanded money, taking a...
WLBT
Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run near Target
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search has been called off for a man involved in a hit-and-run near the Target in Jackson. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the call about the hit-and-run came in about 4:00 Friday afternoon. Although the incident happened in Jackson, the Ridgeland Police Department...
WLBT
MDOT: Alternating ramp closures to begin Tuesday on I-20 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - There will be temporary alternating ramp closures in Warren County starting on Tuesday due to mill and overlay operations. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says each Interstate 20 ramp at Flowers/Ceres Boulevard will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The closures will last...
Two people killed in multi-vehicle accident at Mississippi interstate frontage road intersection
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday at an intersection along a Mississippi interstate frontage road. The accident, involving four vehicle, occurred Thursday at the intersection of I-55 Frontage Road and Canton Mart in Jackson,. Officials with the Hinds County Coroner office report that the victims in...
WAPT
New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
Capitol police investigate triple shooting on Monument Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police responded to a triple shooting in Jackson on Wednesday, January 4. The shooting happened on Monument Street. Investigators said three people were rushed to nearby hospitals with injuries sustained from the incident. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said this is an ongoing investigation. They did not provide any […]
WLBT
Hinds County Commissioner Toni Johnson pleads guilty in embezzlement case
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jury selection began Monday in the embezzlement trial for a Hinds County election commissioner. Hinds County District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson is facing 26 felony counts related to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money the county received to keep voters safe during the 2020 November election.
kicks96news.com
Burglary, DUIs, and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake
FREDY R LOPEZ, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirements Violation, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A. AJ LUCKETT, 54, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. JALANTA MHOON,...
