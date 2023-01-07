Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Clearwater Paper (CLW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CLW - Free Report) closed at $37.19, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of pulp-based products had lost 6.49% in...
Zacks.com
Hubbell (HUBB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
HUBB - Free Report) closed at $228.87, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had lost 10.56% in the...
Zacks.com
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMEH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.35, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
HP (HPQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
HPQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.75, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the personal computer and printer...
Zacks.com
Marathon Oil (MRO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
MRO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.65, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 9th
RGA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yeare arnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Harte-Hanks (HHS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
HHS - Free Report) closed at $11.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the marketing company had...
Zacks.com
Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
WFC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.80, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
American Electric Power (AEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
AEP - Free Report) closed at $93.78, marking a -1.82% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%. Heading into today, shares of the utility had lost 1.19% over the...
Zacks.com
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Jabil, Inc. (JBL) is a Trending Stock
JBL - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this electronics manufacturer have returned -0.2%, compared to...
Zacks.com
ESLOY vs. LMAT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
ESLOY - Free Report) or LeMaitre Vascular (. LMAT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
Zacks.com
Is CalMaine Foods (CALM) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
CALM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question. Cal-Maine Foods is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 239 individual...
Zacks.com
PSN or WDH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
PSN - Free Report) and Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (. WDH - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
Zacks.com
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
GOOG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -5.3%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Kosmos Energy (KOS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
KOS - Free Report) closed at $6.04, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.36%. Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company...
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in ProPetro (PUMP)? Wall Street Analysts Think 46%
PUMP - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $10.37, gaining 4.2% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $15.13 indicates a 45.9% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Why Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Here is What You Need to Know
BABA - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this online retailer have returned +17.6% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
ETFs to Buy for January
The broader market kicked off 2023 on a moderate note. And why not? Traditionally, January brings with it seasonal tailwinds for the equity world. A consensus carried out from 1950 to 2022 shows that January ended up offering positive stock returns in 43 years and negative returns in 30 years, per moneychimp.com, with an average positive return of 0.85%.
Comments / 0