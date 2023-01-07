ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A New Situation for Dobbs, A Familiar One for Titans

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRW3V_0k6JDL9r00

For the second time since Mike Vrabel became head coach, a backup quarterback leads the offense in an all-or-nothing NFL regular season finale.

View the original article to see embedded media.

NASHVILLE – This is not the first time the Tennessee Titans have been in this position.

Five years ago, Mike Vrabel’s first as a head coach, the Titans needed a win in the final week of the regular season to make the playoffs. And they needed a backup quarterback to help them do it while their opponent had a No. 1 overall draft pick running their offense.

The hope is that Josh Dobbs can measure up against Trevor Lawrence on Saturday in Jacksonville better than Blaine Gabbert did against Andrew Luck in 2018.

“The game and the magnitude of the game with everything around it, is what you dream of playing in NFL football,” Dobbs said this week. “You want to play meaningful football, especially in December and January. You want to play in those playoff games, so you want to be a part of that.

“I've watched and been a part of teams that have been a part of that. To play in it, there is a lot of excitement around it.”

The Titans’ only chance to make the playoffs is to defeat Jacksonville. That would create a tie for first place in the AFC South, and Tennessee would claim the tiebreaker by virtue of the better division record.

Jacksonville has a little more margin for error, albeit not much of one. The Jaguars can still reach the postseason with a loss, but they would need three other teams (Miami, New England and Pittsburgh) to lose as well.

In that sense, this week’s matchup is different than the 2018 showdown between the Titans and Indianapolis Colts. Then, the only thing at stake for either team was the final AFC wild card spot after the Houston Texans had clinched the division title with a victory earlier in the day.

“Momentum, streaks, wins, losses, whatever, it doesn’t matter,” Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson said. “You just look at Tennessee, right? They’re in this game for a reason, and they’re playing for the same things we’re playing for, and it’s a little bit different. It doesn’t really matter.

“You come out Saturday night, and you’ve got to be ready to go, and you’ve got to play, and you’ve got to play with energy. You’ve got to play excitable. You’ve got to do your job and focus in on each play.”

Momentum definitely is on the Jaguars’ side this time. They have won four in a row and six of their last eight to close what seemed like an insurmountable gap between them and the Titans. Jacksonville (8-8), in fact, comes into this contest one game ahead of Tennessee (7-9), which has lost six in a row.

In 2018, the Colts overcame a 1-5 start and had won eight of nine headed into the final weekend of the season. The Titans had won four straight and six of eight as each tried, unsuccessfully, to run down the Texans.

“It all just really just comes down to how we play this week,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. “Whatever we did last week, three weeks ago, or whatever we did against Jacksonville you have to … in this league it is all about this game, how it unfolds, what transpires, how you take care of the football, and how you can make the corrections.

“If we can do some things a little bit better, we will give ourselves a chance to go and win.”

Vrabel and his staff determined early in the week that Dobbs at quarterback in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill gives the Titans their best chance at victory.

Signed off Detroit’s practice squad on Dec. 17, he got the call last week over rookie Malik Willis against the Dallas Cowboys. It was the first start for the sixth-year veteran, and the 39 passes he threw in that contest were more than twice as many as he had attempted in his career up to that point.

To deliver in this circumstance, therefore, seems like a tall order. The challenge is enhanced by the fact that Jacksonville’s quarterback is Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 who seemingly has come into his own in recent weeks. His 368 passing yards last month against the Titans were a career-high, and Jacksonville’s offense has scored more than 30 points in three of the last four games.

Five years ago, it was Gabbert against Luck, the No. 1 choice six years earlier, because Marcus Mariota sustained a season-ending injury a week earlier. Gabbert had a much more extensive NFL résumé, which included 47 career starts for four different teams.

It was pretty much no contest. The Colts scored the first 14 points and stayed ahead by at least a touchdown all the way to a 33-17 victory. Luck was 24-35 passing for 285 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Gabbert was 18-29 for 165 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Dobbs won’t have to do it all himself. The Titans’ offense is built around running back Derrick Henry, after all.

The real question, though, is whether Dobbs has done enough in the NFL and during his brief time with Tennessee to do what is needed when there is so much at stake. He, for one, is ready to find out.

“Everyone's journey to wherever they are – your journey, my journey – you have your dreams, goals, and aspirations, and I have mine,” Dobbs said. “… You just have to live in your world, maximize your journey, the opportunities that come, and take advantage of them. I'm excited for this one this weekend.

“… It is a tremendous opportunity. It starts there. I'm thankful to be here, be a part of this team, just for the way that the guys have welcomed me in and allowed me to just come and be myself. I'm excited to lead this week. I know it is a big game. I haven't been here the entire year, but any time you have a chance to go to the playoffs, it is a tremendous opportunity. I'm excited for it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Miami

Jaguars Owner Seen Sleeping During Crucial Finale Vs. Titans

Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Retirement Decision

Matthew Stafford will not be retiring this offseason, the Rams quarterback himself told The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue this Monday afternoon.   Stafford also remarked that Sean McVay's unclear future with the team had no impact on his decision.  The latter is particularly ...
atozsports.com

Where the Titans will pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans’ season came to an early end on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a do or die matchup for the AFC South crown, and the Jaguars got a late turnover that was the difference. Accordingly, the Titans lost their seventh game in a row to give up a massive early-season lead in the division.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Transferring Tennessee RB swaps Pac-12 rivals with new commitment

One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos receive permission to interview notable head coach

The Denver Broncos’ head coaching search appears to be heating up. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Denver Broncos have asked for and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy. Schefter adds though that the NFL has ruled that no in-person interviews can be... The post Broncos receive permission to interview notable head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL schedule: Updated playoff picture, standings, Wild Card Weekend matchups | Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed, Jaguars beat Titans to win AFC South

Welcome to Week 18 in the NFL. A pair of nationally-televised games Saturday kick off the final weekend of the regular season:. Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET. UPDATE 11:07 PM: Jaguars’ Josh Allen recovered a fumble for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help Jacksonville...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
The Tennessean

Season ends, offseason questions begin for Tennessee Titans after loss in Jacksonville

This is trending sports writer Nick Gray, writing after the Titans' disappointing 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that ended Tennessee's season. The Titans finished a once-promising season at 7-10 overall and on a seven-game losing streak. Saturday's game was just as disappointing as the previous six games; Tennessee led throughout the game and held a 16-13 lead with the ball when Joshua Dobbs was sacked and fumbled. Josh Allen recovered the fumble and returned it 37 yards for the go-ahead score with 2 minutes, 51 seconds remaining.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee's 2023 football schedule

Tennessee defeated Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl to conclude its 2022 season. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24). The Vols’...
KNOXVILLE, TN
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

 https://www.si.com/nfl/titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy