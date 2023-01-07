Read full article on original website
The best handbag deals at Nordstrom’s end-of-year clearance sale that you need to see now
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Want to start the new year with a...
These are the best end-of-year deals on Ugg boots and slippers
If you are looking for a deal on Uggs now that the holiday is over, you are in luck as several styles have been reduced. Retailers, such as Nordstrom and Macy’s, are dropping prices on their Ugg stock, including boots and slippers. Nordstrom has many Uggs discounted up to...
Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)
We're back at Costco and in today's article, I'm going to show you all the new products that will be available in your store very soon. I found a ton of new products, including tasty food options, low-calorie snacks, new desserts, and more. However, keep in mind that these deals may differ depending on your store and location. Additionally, I want to know where in Costco you typically shop.
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
I found 16 Aldi products this week starting at $5 – and the best ones were in the ‘aisle of shame’
BARGAIN retailer Aldi has developed a cult following of shoppers across the country for its low prices and seasonal finds. Shoppers routinely love coming into the store every week to find new deals and items never before found. Expert shopper TikToker @Spill_It_Mom recently went on an Aldi shopping spree and...
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)
We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Costco Is Selling a Multi-colored Le Creuset Mug Set for an Unbeatable Price
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We admit that most of the year, we’re all about the iced coffee. Call it a cliche, but yes, you can often find us in November with an iced mocha in hand, or in February sipping on a frosty iced matcha latte. But even we admit that in the depths of midwinter and January’s cold spells, nothing hits the spot like a piping hot mug of something delicious, be it coffee, tea, or cocoa. If you can relate, that means right now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your mug game. And Costco is currently selling a set of Le Creuset mugs so cute, you’ll want to sign up for a Costco membership today.
Costco Is Having an End-of-Year Sale on Soft & Cozy Plush Robes You’ll Live In Until New Year’s For Under $20
Now that Christmas is over, it’s time for another very special holiday season: the laziest time of the year. New Year’s resolutions can wait until January 1, and all we want to do for the next week is snack on holiday leftovers and wrap ourselves in warm layers until the weather perks up — and Costco has the perfect uniform for us to do just that, now back on shelves for under $20. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to sign up for a Costco membership, this just may be the sign you needed. Costco Buys on Instagram spotted the...
7 New Tory Burch Pieces to Buy for 2023 — On Sale Now
Get the new year started off right by picking up one of these awesome deals from Tory Burch for an extra 25% off right now — details
These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7
The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sale Includes 60% Off Rugs, 50% Off Furniture & Much More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though you may be on a shopping break after the Christmas rush, Wayfair is hosting a sale right now that you’re definitely going to want to come out of hibernation for. The site is running an End-of-Year clearance sale on furniture, rugs, storage items, appliances, and more, and you can grab some incredible things for over 60 percent off right now. Ring in the New Year with some fresh home accessories. Give your bedroom a refresh in the New Year with...
There Are Tons of Cozy Sweaters on Sale at Amazon Right Now, Starting at Just $13
Including turtlenecks, crewnecks, cardigans, and more winter-wardrobe staples As fun as it can be to throw on a blazer or a pair of high heels every now and then, there's truly nothing better than slipping into seriously cozy clothes, especially in the winter. Really, who doesn't love curling up on the couch drinking a hot coffee while wearing some super soft leggings or a snug pair of slippers? And of course, no cozy outfit would be complete without an ultra-comfortable sweater, like one of the many options on...
Amazon is hosting a big New Year Sale — and we found deals starting at $6
We’re already a few days into the new year, which, for many of us, means that our resolutions are in full swing. But after a couple days of trying to drink more water, exercise regularly or get more organized at home, you may be realizing that you could use a little help to make that resolution stick.
A Steam Mop That Amazon Shoppers Call 'the Best Floor Cleaner Ever' Is Going for One of Its Lowest Prices Yet
Snag it for $60 while it’s on sale Cleaning your floors is a constant chore, but it doesn't have to be a hassle. Steam cleaners are a great choice to make the task of mopping the floors less aggravating. If you're tired of throwing out disposable mopping pads or lugging a bucket and a mop around your home, it may be time to upgrade and invest in a steam mop. Luckily for you, the Shark Steam Pocket Mop is 33 percent off right now on Amazon. Whether your...
Best NYX lip liner
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you want to intensify the color or prolong the wear time of your lipstick or just help define your lips, a lip liner can come in handy in your makeup bag. NYX lip liners are some of the most versatile on the market, making them perfect for makeup beginners and experts alike.
Vince Camuto’s Sale Section Is a Hidden Shoe Goldmine — Up to $150 Off
Score a major steal at Vince Camuto right now by shopping their sale section that's stacked with so many incredible shoes — details
Hospital Workers Love These Extra-Thick Socks, and They're On Sale Right Now!
When it comes to keeping your tootsies cozy, you can't beat a good pair of cushioned socks. The best socks will envelop your feet in cloud of comfort and keep you ridiculously warm and toasty. And when you can find the no-show variety that you can wear with your favorite sneakers, that's even better, especially when they're affordable enough to pick up multiple pairs to wear for weeks on end.
Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Slashed Prices on Furniture This Weekend — Up to 60% Off
Give your home a makeover for less Do you enjoy a good secret? Then listen up because we're about to spill the beans on an under-the-radar section at Amazon that's packed with massive markdowns in practically every category, including furniture. Amazon's Overstock Outlet is the place to shop for pieces without spending a lot of money — we're talking up to 60 percent off. To make your experience easier, we sifted through hundreds of furniture options to find all of the best deals worth adding to your cart....
Perks and Rec: The best sales to shop this weekend
Shop sales at Obé Fitness, Tory Burch, and Grove Collection.
