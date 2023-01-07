ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

These are the best end-of-year deals on Ugg boots and slippers

If you are looking for a deal on Uggs now that the holiday is over, you are in luck as several styles have been reduced. Retailers, such as Nordstrom and Macy’s, are dropping prices on their Ugg stock, including boots and slippers. Nordstrom has many Uggs discounted up to...
Dollar Deals

Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)

We're back at Costco and in today's article, I'm going to show you all the new products that will be available in your store very soon. I found a ton of new products, including tasty food options, low-calorie snacks, new desserts, and more. However, keep in mind that these deals may differ depending on your store and location. Additionally, I want to know where in Costco you typically shop.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling a Multi-colored Le Creuset Mug Set for an Unbeatable Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We admit that most of the year, we’re all about the iced coffee. Call it a cliche, but yes, you can often find us in November with an iced mocha in hand, or in February sipping on a frosty iced matcha latte. But even we admit that in the depths of midwinter and January’s cold spells, nothing hits the spot like a piping hot mug of something delicious, be it coffee, tea, or cocoa. If you can relate, that means right now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your mug game. And Costco is currently selling a set of Le Creuset mugs so cute, you’ll want to sign up for a Costco membership today.
SheKnows

Costco Is Having an End-of-Year Sale on Soft & Cozy Plush Robes You’ll Live In Until New Year’s For Under $20

Now that Christmas is over, it’s time for another very special holiday season: the laziest time of the year. New Year’s resolutions can wait until January 1, and all we want to do for the next week is snack on holiday leftovers and wrap ourselves in warm layers until the weather perks up — and Costco has the perfect uniform for us to do just that, now back on shelves for under $20. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to sign up for a Costco membership, this just may be the sign you needed. Costco Buys on Instagram spotted the...
BHG

These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7

The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
SheKnows

Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sale Includes 60% Off Rugs, 50% Off Furniture & Much More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though you may be on a shopping break after the Christmas rush, Wayfair is hosting a sale right now that you’re definitely going to want to come out of hibernation for. The site is running an End-of-Year clearance sale on furniture, rugs, storage items, appliances, and more, and you can grab some incredible things for over 60 percent off right now. Ring in the New Year with some fresh home accessories. Give your bedroom a refresh in the New Year with...
People

There Are Tons of Cozy Sweaters on Sale at Amazon Right Now, Starting at Just $13

Including turtlenecks, crewnecks, cardigans, and more winter-wardrobe staples As fun as it can be to throw on a blazer or a pair of high heels every now and then, there's truly nothing better than slipping into seriously cozy clothes, especially in the winter. Really, who doesn't love curling up on the couch drinking a hot coffee while wearing some super soft leggings or a snug pair of slippers?  And of course, no cozy outfit would be complete without an ultra-comfortable sweater, like one of the many options on...
TODAY.com

Amazon is hosting a big New Year Sale — and we found deals starting at $6

We’re already a few days into the new year, which, for many of us, means that our resolutions are in full swing. But after a couple days of trying to drink more water, exercise regularly or get more organized at home, you may be realizing that you could use a little help to make that resolution stick.
People

A Steam Mop That Amazon Shoppers Call 'the Best Floor Cleaner Ever' Is Going for One of Its Lowest Prices Yet

Snag it for $60 while it’s on sale Cleaning your floors is a constant chore, but it doesn't have to be a hassle. Steam cleaners are a great choice to make the task of mopping the floors less aggravating. If you're tired of throwing out disposable mopping pads or lugging a bucket and a mop around your home, it may be time to upgrade and invest in a steam mop. Luckily for you, the Shark Steam Pocket Mop is 33 percent off right now on Amazon. Whether your...
KHON2

Best NYX lip liner

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you want to intensify the color or prolong the wear time of your lipstick or just help define your lips, a lip liner can come in handy in your makeup bag. NYX lip liners are some of the most versatile on the market, making them perfect for makeup beginners and experts alike.
Parade

Hospital Workers Love These Extra-Thick Socks, and They're On Sale Right Now!

When it comes to keeping your tootsies cozy, you can't beat a good pair of cushioned socks. The best socks will envelop your feet in cloud of comfort and keep you ridiculously warm and toasty. And when you can find the no-show variety that you can wear with your favorite sneakers, that's even better, especially when they're affordable enough to pick up multiple pairs to wear for weeks on end.
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Slashed Prices on Furniture This Weekend — Up to 60% Off

Give your home a makeover for less Do you enjoy a good secret? Then listen up because we're about to spill the beans on an under-the-radar section at Amazon that's packed with massive markdowns in practically every category, including furniture.  Amazon's Overstock Outlet is the place to shop for pieces without spending a lot of money — we're talking up to 60 percent off. To make your experience easier, we sifted through hundreds of furniture options to find all of the best deals worth adding to your cart....

