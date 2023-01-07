Read full article on original website
Robert Koenig
1d ago
Love to hear sworn testimony from the Cop that was smiling and showing people around the building and that vault door, who unlocked it during an official government proceeding? It's already been proved authorities had ample warning of a large crowd and possible unrest. Even the former Capitol police chief testified preparation was a joke. Way too much incompetence being hidden here
5
Wendi Christofferson
1d ago
Maybe the FBI should issue a statement on mainstream media regarding their role on January 6th protest, starting with their inside man Ray Epps, who admitted in his testimony that he helped orchestrate it! They're all corrupt.
4
Roger Enseleit
2d ago
Let them go! There are 100 protesters in jail for demanding accountability of our voting system.
12
Related
Record amount of fentanyl seized by feds in Utah, other Western states
A record-breaking amount of doses of fentanyl were seized last year across several rocky mountain states and federal officials reported purchasing the potentially deadly drug is becoming easier.
Arizona fugitive arrested in Mississippi
An Arizona fugitive was taken into custody in Mississippi. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, took into custody 52-year-old Douglas Brown. Brown was wanted in Arizona for a parole violation concerning multiple counts of aggravated assault. Brown was...
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
Western Native Voice announces legislative policy priorities
News Release Western Native Voice The 2023 Montana legislative session began on January 2 with a flurry of activity at the Capitol in Helena. Western Native Voice (WNV), one of Montana’s civic engagement and public policy advocacy groups, is committed to working with legislators on both sides of ...
New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline
Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
hstoday.us
Montana Man Who Kicked Open Senate Door on Jan. 6 Sentenced to 46 Months in Prison
A Montana man, who was charged along with his brother, was sentenced in the District of Columbia today to a prison term for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jerod Wade Hughes’s actions and the actions of others, including his brother, Joshua Calvin Hughes, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
WLBT
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Saturday with the capture of an Arizona fugitive. Douglas Brown, 52, was arrested on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested at a residence in...
Montana shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured as gunman barricaded in residence
A shooting in Montana left one person dead and another injured as the suspect barricaded themselves in a residence. The suspect was eventually taken into custody.
[Updated] Standoff & Homicide Rock Billings Midtown Sunday Night
Billings, MT - At 6:09 pm Jan. 8, Officers responded to the 1200 block of Burlington for reports of a shooting. The male victim of the shooting was transported privately to the hospital. Officers arrived on the scene and determined the suspect was still inside the residence and all of the residents had fled the scene. The suspect continued to fire shots from the residence. No one was struck by these shots.
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
khn.org
Medicaid and Abortion Top Health Agenda for Montana Lawmakers
HELENA, Mont. — Montana lawmakers said lowering costs and expanding patient access will be their top health care goals for the new legislative session. But they also will have to contend with making changes to Medicaid, a management crisis at the Montana State Hospital, and proposals to regulate abortion.
Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained
TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
KULR8
Burlington Ave. standoff suspect detained under suspicion of deliberate homicide, police say
UPDATE: Jan. 9 at 9:39 a.m. The following is a release from the Billings Police Department:. "This release is regarding information for C&O 23-01645 a homicide investigation from January 8, 2023 in the 1200 block of Avenue F and an assault with a weapon and standoff in the 1200 block of Burlington.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
kelo.com
Attempted murder conviction upheld by South Dakota Supreme Court
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August, 2021 for shooting another man at a Pierre residence in. July, 2020. In his appeal, At The Straight argued that the state did not present...
explorebigsky.com
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
At Hope Center Ministries in Montana, addiction recovery means Bible study and work without pay. Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
Montana veteran nonprofit says more funding and access to healthcare are crucial
Miguel Gonzalez, the founder of Warrior Wishes Montana, said 60 veterans committed suicide in Montana before veterans day in 2022. He believes increased funding and access to healthcare are crucial.
NBCMontana
Montana man gets nearly 4 years for role in US Capitol riot
HELENA, Mont. — A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election was sentenced to federal prison on the two-year anniversary of the insurrection. Jerod Hughes of East Helena was sentenced...
