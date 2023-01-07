ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Robert Koenig
1d ago

Love to hear sworn testimony from the Cop that was smiling and showing people around the building and that vault door, who unlocked it during an official government proceeding? It's already been proved authorities had ample warning of a large crowd and possible unrest. Even the former Capitol police chief testified preparation was a joke. Way too much incompetence being hidden here

Wendi Christofferson
1d ago

Maybe the FBI should issue a statement on mainstream media regarding their role on January 6th protest, starting with their inside man Ray Epps, who admitted in his testimony that he helped orchestrate it! They're all corrupt.

Roger Enseleit
2d ago

Let them go! There are 100 protesters in jail for demanding accountability of our voting system.

