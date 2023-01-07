Read full article on original website
Judge: Washington Gun Shop That Defied New Law Must Stop Selling High-Capacity Magazines
A King County judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop owner sued in December by the state attorney general to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines banned last year by the state Legislature. Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner for selling the high-capacity magazines...
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms
EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
The Suburban Times
Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
Tri-City Herald
Mentally ill people are languishing in jail. Pierce judge blames state, issues fines
A Pierce County judge has heaped thousands in fines on Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services for its continued failure to get jail inmates into court-ordered mental health treatment by deadlines mandated in a federal class action settlement, which already has the state racking up millions in sanctions.
Wife of former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The wife of a former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money. JoAnn Thomas was sentenced to three years in federal prison following three years of supervised release. Thomas was also fined...
KOMO News
Man convicted in cross country marijuana trafficking operation based in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 54-year-old New York man connected to a trafficking operation based in western Washington was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to distribute more than 1,000 kilos of marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The man, Chee Choong Ng, was arrested in...
KUOW
Proposal would stop businesses from going cashless in King County
Cash will remain king in King County under a new council proposal that would require all businesses in unincorporated areas to accept cash. County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles introduced the legislation Thursday. She says accepting cash ensures that residents who don't have access to credit or banking accounts, and therefore rely on cash, can still participate in the economy.
kentreporter.com
Prolific auto thief caught; police chase teens down to mall | King County Local Dive
In this episode, we take a closer look at five teen suspects lead police on a car chase that ends at a mall; and the response to a hazardous chemical release at a Kent warehouse; and a prolific auto thief is finally caught. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
King County Councilmember wants to require businesses to accept cash
Have your neighborhood shops and cafés stopped accepting cash over the last few years?. Many businesses chose to no longer take those 10s and 20s during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid spreading germs through the handling of money and the face-to-face interactions required when making change. Now, however, one...
Enumclaw woman sentenced for stealing more than $450,000 in tax dollars intended for flood control
An Enumclaw woman was sentenced in federal court for her part in a scheme to steal tax dollars intended for flood control, according to the Department of Justice. Joann Thomas, 67, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release after her convictions of conspiracy, wire and mail fraud, identity theft and money laundering.
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell Party
The Seattle Police Department terminated rookie officer Rosa Lopez-Ojeda in December for assaulting her romantic partner at a party in front of multiple coworkers, according to a report released by the Office of Police Accountability last Friday.
Legislative session in Washington to begin Monday
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state legislature will be back in session Monday in Olympia, with lawmakers returning fully in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. "With lawmakers all back in the capital for the most part probably unmasked, lobbyist in the rotunda and in the hallways and most significantly members of the public back in the committee hearing rooms testifying in person rather than on Zoom," said Austin Jenkins, a staff writer with Pluribus News and the host of "Inside Olympia," who is excited for what's to come. "This is a long 105-day budget writing session and frankly the one thing the legislature has to do is pass a balanced budget."
KOMO News
Teens arrested after Ballard robbery, Federal Way police to face charges
SEATTLE — Five teenage boys were arrested Thursday after they reportedly robbed a man in Ballard, drove to Federal Way, and attempted to escape police inside a mall. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) said the juveniles — one 13-year-old, one 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds — were arrested for robbery and are facing possible charges. According to KCPAO, none of the five have previous cases in King County.
MyNorthwest.com
Lawsuit by Seattle company could change union rights
A Seattle lawsuit is being heard before the Supreme Court, which could change union rights when they strike. Glacier Northwest is a ready-mix concrete company in Seattle. When its drivers decided to go on strike, they would load their trucks with cement, drive their vehicles to company headquarters, then walk off the job with concrete mixing in the trucks.
thejoltnews.com
More barriers to building a major new airport in central Thurston County proposed by Tahoma Audubon Society
Groups opposed to locating a major commercial and passenger airport in Thurston or Pierce Counties are proposing an amendment to state law that would exclude the two counties as options. The environmental group Tahoma Audubon Society released a statement on Tuesday, January 3, stating that they were working with citizen...
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV
Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
KOMO News
Seattle police search for New Holly carjacker who pointed gun at man
Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pointed a gun at a man in New Holly on Sunday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man on the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South started his car remotely around 5:30 a.m., then went back inside his home. When he returned outside, he saw a man entering his vehicle on the driver side, police said.
Seattle, Washington
Barricaded Burglar Arrested in First Hill Neighborhood
Seattle Police responded to a man who was kicked out of his own apartment by an unknown male in the 800 block of Spring Street in the First Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived just after 07:30 p.m. Saturday, the male victim reported he went to retrieve a delivery and when he returned to his apartment an unknown male was inside.
