Federal Way, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms

EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
EVERETT, WA
The Suburban Times

Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma

Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Proposal would stop businesses from going cashless in King County

Cash will remain king in King County under a new council proposal that would require all businesses in unincorporated areas to accept cash. County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles introduced the legislation Thursday. She says accepting cash ensures that residents who don't have access to credit or banking accounts, and therefore rely on cash, can still participate in the economy.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Legislative session in Washington to begin Monday

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state legislature will be back in session Monday in Olympia, with lawmakers returning fully in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. "With lawmakers all back in the capital for the most part probably unmasked, lobbyist in the rotunda and in the hallways and most significantly members of the public back in the committee hearing rooms testifying in person rather than on Zoom," said Austin Jenkins, a staff writer with Pluribus News and the host of "Inside Olympia," who is excited for what's to come. "This is a long 105-day budget writing session and frankly the one thing the legislature has to do is pass a balanced budget."
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after Ballard robbery, Federal Way police to face charges

SEATTLE — Five teenage boys were arrested Thursday after they reportedly robbed a man in Ballard, drove to Federal Way, and attempted to escape police inside a mall. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) said the juveniles — one 13-year-old, one 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds — were arrested for robbery and are facing possible charges. According to KCPAO, none of the five have previous cases in King County.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Lawsuit by Seattle company could change union rights

A Seattle lawsuit is being heard before the Supreme Court, which could change union rights when they strike. Glacier Northwest is a ready-mix concrete company in Seattle. When its drivers decided to go on strike, they would load their trucks with cement, drive their vehicles to company headquarters, then walk off the job with concrete mixing in the trucks.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment

A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV

Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police search for New Holly carjacker who pointed gun at man

Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pointed a gun at a man in New Holly on Sunday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man on the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South started his car remotely around 5:30 a.m., then went back inside his home. When he returned outside, he saw a man entering his vehicle on the driver side, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Barricaded Burglar Arrested in First Hill Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to a man who was kicked out of his own apartment by an unknown male in the 800 block of Spring Street in the First Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived just after 07:30 p.m. Saturday, the male victim reported he went to retrieve a delivery and when he returned to his apartment an unknown male was inside.
SEATTLE, WA

