Brookings, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
FRISCO, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Jackrabbit fans have come far and wide to be in Frisco. I’ll give you two examples. One is this guy right over here Lon Stroschein who was supposed to be in Hawaii later today on business, going through Dallas. He wrestled with it. And last night decided that I’m staying in Dallas for 2-1/2 more days. Then I’ll meet my wife Mindy Tuesday in Hawaii for vacation.
FRISCO, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU alumni watch Jackrabbits win FCS Championship from Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While there were a few NDSU fans at the FCS Championship watch party at Lager’s Inn in Aberdeen, the bar was packed with blue and yellow. The loudest group of Jackrabbit fans was right under one of the dozens of screens broadcasting the game at Lager’s Inn, and that group included a local group of friends that became close during their time at SDSU over 40 years ago.
BROOKINGS, SD
herosports.com

FCS Championship: SDSU Gives Opponent, Frisco Area Businesses Familiar Treatment

An FCS fan base took over the Frisco/Plano area in early January and literally drank the bars dry of beer. They filled restaurants. They honked horns in parking lots when seeing fellow fans. They put team flags on their cars or in the windows of their hotels. They shared photos on social media of big gatherings. They created a sea of team colors in the pregame tailgating lots before filling their Toyota Stadium sections across from the main TV camera. They watched their team outclass the opponent in the trenches. They sang songs together as country music blared over the intercom during timeouts as the opposing fan base sat subdued. And they rushed the field when the game clock hit zero, meeting at midfield before making their way to the north end zone to watch their team raise an FCS national title trophy as confetti rains down.
FRISCO, TX
KEVN

Central girls prevail over SF Roosevelt

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing Friday night, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team got back on track against the winless Sioux Falls Roosevelt Roughriders. Plus, the Stevens boys couldn’t keep up with the undefeated Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS Sports

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State odds, predictions: 2023 FCS championship game picks by proven expert

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits seek their first FCS title in program history Sunday when they take on perennial power North Dakota State in the 2023 FCS championship game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The top-seeded Jackrabbits (13-1) joined the FCS in 2004 and have emerged as a force but came up short against Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game. The No. 3-seeded Bison (12-2) are the defending FCS champions and have captured nine national championships since 2011.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Friday Scoreboard – January 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNorthern State 86, Augustana 64USF 64, Minot State 60 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNorthern State 62, Augustana 60Minot State 64, USF 38 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Baltic 50, Flandreau 31 Beresford 56, Chester 34 Brandon Valley 72, Brookings 36 Bridgewater-Emery 64, Freeman […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday Scoreboard – January 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on a busy Saturday: NHLSabres 6, Wild 5 – F/OT MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 60, UND 59NDSU 73, USD 61MSU Moorhead 76, Augustana 57USF 90, U-Mary 84Northern State 96, Wayne State 69 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 105, UND 72NDSU 79, USD 76Augustana 64, MSU Moorhead 40U-Mary […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
BROOKINGS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?

What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD

