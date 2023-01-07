Read full article on original website
Related
Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral
A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
Attorney General Garland instructs prosecutors to end sentencing disparities between crack and powder cocaine
Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed federal prosecutors Friday to end sentencing disparities between offenders convicted of crimes involving crack and powder cocaine, a decadeslong policy that has led to disproportionate prison sentences for Black Americans compared to Whites.
'I am locked up' | Karon Hylton-Brown's mother reacts to guilty verdict of two DC police officers following her release from jail
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A mother says her gut reaction to the verdict of the D.C. police officer found guilty in her son's death landed her a night in jail. Karen Hylton-Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Marshals says she caused a "disturbance" when the jury announced that Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.
Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023
BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
Woman found guilty for 2020 murder of Bethesda man
A D.C. woman faces decades in prison after a jury found her guilty in the 2020 murder of a 24-year-old Maryland man. On Feb. 13, 2020, police were called to the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen with stab wounds. He later died from his injuries.
Washington DC 13-year-old shot, killed by homeowner after allegedly breaking into cars
Washington, D.C. police are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead Saturday morning. The teen was reportedly killed by a homeowner after allegedly breaking into cars.
Federal Prosecutors Seek a Decade Behind Bars for Jen Shah, the ‘Most Culpable Person’ in a Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah to 10 years in prison, calling her the “most culpable person charged” in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral...
'How did this happen?' Family of slain DC teen asks public for help
WASHINGTON — A grieving family is asking for the public’s help. It's been more than a month since 18-year-old Akira Wilson was shot and killed inside a Capitol Hill hotel. D.C. Police released a surveillance picture of the person they believe pulled the trigger. Still, there have been no arrests, despite a $25,000 reward. Thursday, the family made an emotional plea for answers.
Two more Baltimore high school students shot, making it seven within days
BALTIMORE — A double shooting prompted a lockdown at Benjamin Franklin High School in South Baltimore Friday afternoon.Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, which runs parallel to Benjamin Franklin High School, for the shooting.Police said two students, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were in an alleyway in the rear of Cambria when they were shot. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. John Davis, the Chief of Schools, confirmed both students attend Benjamin Franklin High School.WJZ spoke to a relative of a witness who said after hearing the...
WTOP
Man serving 2 life sentences in Virginia now faces Prince George’s Co. charge in 2002 slaying
A Virginia man, already sentenced twice to life sentences without the possibility of parole, has been moved to a Maryland jail cell as he prepares to admit his guilt in a two-decade-old Prince George’s County murder. Shortly before Christmas, 53-year-old Charles Helem was transferred out of Virginia’s notorious Red...
A 6-Year-Old Student Shot His Teacher During An Altercation In Class, Police Said
The shooting was not accidental and the student was taken into custody, officials said.
MPD: Maryland man charged with murder in DC August homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say a wanted man was taken into custody Thursday for a homicide that occurred in August of 2021. Around 2:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, officers responded to 9th Street, Northwest D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Federal officials announce outcome of Muncie corruption investigation
Federal officials will announce the outcome of a years-long investigation into systemic public corruption by Muncie city government officials.
Washington Examiner
Communities won't be safe until 'defund the police' reforms are fully repealed and renounced
It's 6 a.m. on a Monday morning. You grab a coffee and head to the Metro station to ride to work. On the way, you unexpectedly meet a mysterious thug on a poorly lit side street. He approaches wearing a black hoodie and in a low tone says, "You know what time it is." He thrusts a 9 mm polymer ghost gun into your freshly pressed suit. Being a smart person, you give him everything. He runs off into the darkness. Luckily, this time, you aren't punched in the face, beaten, or shot like some of your neighbors.
americanmilitarynews.com
Feds seize 28 ‘ghost guns’ from NJ ‘street gang’
Nearly 30 homemade “ghost guns” and more than 15,000 doses of suspected fentanyl were among contraband seized by federal authorities when they recently broke up a New Jersey trafficking ring. Six members of the Latin Kings gang face life in prison if convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled...
2 vehicles stolen from Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in DC since Christmas: 'Unfortunate incidents'
Two vehicles have been stolen from a Ruth's Chris Steak House location in downtown Washington, D.C., over the holidays as the city struggles with an increase in crime.
Mother of Ashli Babbitt, slain Jan. 6 rioter, arrested on anniversary of Capitol attack
Video footage of Witthoeft's arrest shows Capitol Police officers telling her and other protestors to move to the "sidewalk now, or you're under arrest."
Maryland's Andy Harris explains House speaker saga role: 'Congress is going to work better'
The United States House of Representatives is known as “The People’s House,” but because of an intraparty spat over who should be the next speaker of the House, the people’s business was delayed three days before California Republican Kevin McCarthy was ultimately chosen on the 15th ballot. Maryland Republican Rep. Andy Harris, whose 1st District covers the Eastern Shore, Harford County and a portion of Baltimore County, was a key vote in the process. ...
lawstreetmedia.com
Former ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member Gets Prison Time for Role in Sweeping Telemarketing Fraud Scheme
On Friday, defendant Jennifer Shah received a 78 month prison sentence in addition to an order requiring her to pay more than $12 million in penalties and disgorgement for her role running a fraudulent nationwide telemarketing scheme. A week earlier, Shah, 49, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the scheme.
Comments / 0