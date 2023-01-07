ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownbears.com

Trio of Bears lead the way as men's basketball picks up first Ivy win over Dartmouth

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team took down Dartmouth 77-70 Saturday evening at the PIzzitola Sports Center for their first Ivy League win of the season. Kalu Anya, Nana Owusu-Anane, and Paxson Wojcik all had 16 points to lead the Bears. Anya's 16 were a career-high, while he also contributed nine rebounds. Owusu-Anane had 10 boards, for his second double-double in the last three games, and three assists. Wojcik had five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Kino Lilly Jr. was the fourth Bear in double figures as he posted 10 points and three assists.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Women's basketball shuts down Dartmouth for first Ivy win

HANOVER, N.H. – A lockdown defensive effort to end the game gave Brown (8-7, 1-2 Ivy) a 66-58 win over Dartmouth (2-15, 0-3 Ivy) on Saturday night (Jan. 7). The Bears were led by 19 points from Kyla Jones, 16 points from Grace Arnolie and 12 points from Charlotte Jewell. Jones finished the night 9-for-19 from the field while Arnolie and Jewell did most of their damage at the free throw line. Jewell led Brown going 9-for-13 from the stripe and Arnolie finished 7-for-8.
HANOVER, NH
brownbears.com

Bears Drop Road Game to St. Lawrence

CANTON, N.Y. - Brown women's hockey dropped its first road contest in over a month, 5-0, to St. Lawrence Friday night at Appleton Arena. The Saints (10-11-0, 4-4-0 ECAC) scored two goals in the first period, one in the second and two more in the third. Four different players found the back of the net for St. Lawrence with junior Aly McLeod scoring twice.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Second Period Surge Lifts Brown over #8 Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Six Bears recorded multiple points as the Brown Bears (5-10-2) tallied four second period goals en route to a 6-2 win over the eighth-ranked Merrimack Warriors (14-6-1) Saturday night at Lawler Rink. "I thought we were great from start to finish, the guys were detailed,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's basketball comes up just short in overtime against Harvard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A bucket by Nana Owusu-Anane tied the game with seven seconds remaining in regulation as the Brown men's basketball team took Harvard to overtime, but eventually fell in the extra frame 70-68 Friday night at the Pizzitola Sports Center. "It was a hard loss tonight," head...
PROVIDENCE, RI
hudsonvalleyone.com

Recalling the night a high school basketball team sought shelter from the storm

The ‘‘Our towns’’ column is compiled each month by Carol Johnson of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection. The entries have been copied from the January issues of the New Paltz Independent. To get a closer look at these newspapers of the past, visit the staff of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection at the Elting Memorial Library at 93 Main Street in New Paltz, or call 255-5030.
NEW PALTZ, NY
New York Post

‘Bleeding blue’: Cops flee NYPD in biggest exodus since 9/11

The NYPD saw 3,701 cops retire or resign in 2022, the most since the post-9/11 exodus in 2002, when 3,846 cops said goodbye to the job, according to data obtained by The Post.  Pension fund numbers reveal the 2022 exits are 32% more than the 2,811 who left in 2021. The mass migration took place as the NYPD hired 1,982 officers in 2022, leaving the department down some 1,700 cops, the data suggests. Bail reform, resentment for the city’s vaccination mandate, the defund-the-police movement, cops feeling disrespected, and the lure of higher pay and lower stress proved to be the final push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NY man wins $5M scratch-off lottery game

NEW YORK - A Westchester County man is starting out the year a lot richer. Richard Bossi of North Salem has claimed his top prize on the New York Lottery’s $5,000,000 Mega Multiplier scratch-off game. The ticket was purchased at the Route 22 Convenience Store located at 876 Route...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

North Salem Man Wins $5 Million Lottery Prize

A man from Northern Westchester has claimed a $5 million lottery prize. Richard Bossi, of North Salem, won the top prize from New York Lottery's Mega Multiplier scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6. The winning ticket was purchased in Putnam County at the Route 22 Convenience Store,...
NORTH SALEM, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

When is the Hudson Valley’s Next Chance for Snow?

The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record-high temperatures. So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy