Trio of Bears lead the way as men's basketball picks up first Ivy win over Dartmouth
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team took down Dartmouth 77-70 Saturday evening at the PIzzitola Sports Center for their first Ivy League win of the season. Kalu Anya, Nana Owusu-Anane, and Paxson Wojcik all had 16 points to lead the Bears. Anya's 16 were a career-high, while he also contributed nine rebounds. Owusu-Anane had 10 boards, for his second double-double in the last three games, and three assists. Wojcik had five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Kino Lilly Jr. was the fourth Bear in double figures as he posted 10 points and three assists.
Women's basketball shuts down Dartmouth for first Ivy win
HANOVER, N.H. – A lockdown defensive effort to end the game gave Brown (8-7, 1-2 Ivy) a 66-58 win over Dartmouth (2-15, 0-3 Ivy) on Saturday night (Jan. 7). The Bears were led by 19 points from Kyla Jones, 16 points from Grace Arnolie and 12 points from Charlotte Jewell. Jones finished the night 9-for-19 from the field while Arnolie and Jewell did most of their damage at the free throw line. Jewell led Brown going 9-for-13 from the stripe and Arnolie finished 7-for-8.
Bears Drop Road Game to St. Lawrence
CANTON, N.Y. - Brown women's hockey dropped its first road contest in over a month, 5-0, to St. Lawrence Friday night at Appleton Arena. The Saints (10-11-0, 4-4-0 ECAC) scored two goals in the first period, one in the second and two more in the third. Four different players found the back of the net for St. Lawrence with junior Aly McLeod scoring twice.
Second Period Surge Lifts Brown over #8 Merrimack
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Six Bears recorded multiple points as the Brown Bears (5-10-2) tallied four second period goals en route to a 6-2 win over the eighth-ranked Merrimack Warriors (14-6-1) Saturday night at Lawler Rink. "I thought we were great from start to finish, the guys were detailed,...
Men's basketball comes up just short in overtime against Harvard
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A bucket by Nana Owusu-Anane tied the game with seven seconds remaining in regulation as the Brown men's basketball team took Harvard to overtime, but eventually fell in the extra frame 70-68 Friday night at the Pizzitola Sports Center. "It was a hard loss tonight," head...
Mega Millions drawing: Two NY tickets win $1M, jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $940 million jackpot on Friday, but two lucky lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six numbers,...
Recalling the night a high school basketball team sought shelter from the storm
The ‘‘Our towns’’ column is compiled each month by Carol Johnson of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection. The entries have been copied from the January issues of the New Paltz Independent. To get a closer look at these newspapers of the past, visit the staff of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection at the Elting Memorial Library at 93 Main Street in New Paltz, or call 255-5030.
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
‘Bleeding blue’: Cops flee NYPD in biggest exodus since 9/11
The NYPD saw 3,701 cops retire or resign in 2022, the most since the post-9/11 exodus in 2002, when 3,846 cops said goodbye to the job, according to data obtained by The Post. Pension fund numbers reveal the 2022 exits are 32% more than the 2,811 who left in 2021. The mass migration took place as the NYPD hired 1,982 officers in 2022, leaving the department down some 1,700 cops, the data suggests. Bail reform, resentment for the city’s vaccination mandate, the defund-the-police movement, cops feeling disrespected, and the lure of higher pay and lower stress proved to be the final push...
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
Major Change Coming for Two New York Colleges! Will UAlbany Be Impacted?
Two New York state colleges are already getting a jump on their New Year's resolutions. Both schools are going through changes after officially being recognized as universities, as opposed to colleges. It's a great time for both of these institutions, who join an elite group of state university centers here in New York.
NY man wins $5M scratch-off lottery game
NEW YORK - A Westchester County man is starting out the year a lot richer. Richard Bossi of North Salem has claimed his top prize on the New York Lottery’s $5,000,000 Mega Multiplier scratch-off game. The ticket was purchased at the Route 22 Convenience Store located at 876 Route...
North Salem Man Wins $5 Million Lottery Prize
A man from Northern Westchester has claimed a $5 million lottery prize. Richard Bossi, of North Salem, won the top prize from New York Lottery's Mega Multiplier scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6. The winning ticket was purchased in Putnam County at the Route 22 Convenience Store,...
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This is New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome-looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
When is the Hudson Valley’s Next Chance for Snow?
The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record-high temperatures. So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at.
