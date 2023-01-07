A fierce rivalry renews on Sunday in the FCS Championship Game as the top-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits take on the No. 3-seeded North Dakota State Bison. The programs are natural rivals in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and the Jackrabbits (13-1) staged a comeback for a 23-21 victory over the Bison (12-2) in conference play on their way to the MVFC title behind an 8-0 mark. The clubs have never met in the FCS final, but the Bison have won all four prior postseason meetings between the programs.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO