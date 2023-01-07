Read full article on original website
Kentucky, Indiana lawmakers react to McCarthy being elected as House speaker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local lawmakers are reacting after a historic fight over House speaker ended post-midnight early Saturday. After 15 rounds of voting, the 118th session of Congress began following a week of disagreement and division among Republican politicians. Finally elected, McCarthy took the oath of office, and the House was finally able to swear in newly elected lawmakers who had been waiting all week for the chamber to formally open and the 2023-24 session to begin.
Bill introduced in Frankfort would legalize sports betting in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports betting is back on the table in Kentucky in the new year. A bill introduced Thursday in Frankfort would legalize betting on a handful of sports, not just horse racing. If House Bill 106 is passed, you could bet on the NFL, NBA, MLB, the PGA Tour, NASCAR, MLS, college sports, the Olympics and more. But sports betting would only be allowed through a track or online through an app.
Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations during National Blood Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is hoping the start of the year will help encourage people to donate blood. January is also National Blood Month. Eric Lindsey with KBC said typically December is a low month for donations with the holidays and January serves as a good opportunity as people set New Year's resolutions.
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023. ...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in. Green River at Rochester affecting Muhlenberg, Butler and Ohio. Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are. forecast to exceed bankfull. If you...
