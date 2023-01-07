LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports betting is back on the table in Kentucky in the new year. A bill introduced Thursday in Frankfort would legalize betting on a handful of sports, not just horse racing. If House Bill 106 is passed, you could bet on the NFL, NBA, MLB, the PGA Tour, NASCAR, MLS, college sports, the Olympics and more. But sports betting would only be allowed through a track or online through an app.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO