01-05-23 Thursdays with Tony
02:09 - Dr. Jake Schmitz from Freedom Wellness Center. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to take on the establishment in Fargo, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth.
West Fargo Schools delayed two hours due to heavy fog
(West Fargo, ND) -- It's not due to snow, but one area school district is delaying school by a few hours due to inclement weather Monday morning. The West Fargo Public School District says school and buses will be two hours later than their usual times due to heavy fog. This late start will allow learners, staff, and families additional time to safely arrive at school.
Frisco Fan Cam - "Big Game" James chats with staff at Jakes Burgers and Beer!
"Big Game" James chats with Bonnie, the manager at Jakes Burgers and Beer! Sponsored By Gate City Bank.
West Fargo Police Lieutenant retires after 48 years of service
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is announcing the retirement of a near five decade member of the force. Lieutenant Warren worked as a member of the West Fargo Police Department for 48 years, the longest service officer in the department's history. The department says his mentorship and love for music will be missed, and will continue to shape the department in the years to come.
Doe breaks into Minnesota Butcher Shop
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local business owner said a doe crashed into, then escaped a butcher shop. Moorhead's She Said Butcher Shop shared a video on Facebook, showing the doe shattering the glass door, panicking, and knocking over potted plants on her way out. The owner joked that she hopes...
Funeral services set for Norman County Sheriff
(Norman County, MN) -- Funeral services are set for Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton. The 53-year-old died at his home under hospice care after recently being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Visitation will be held Monday evening at Zion Lutheran Church in Twin Valley, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
North Dakota counties with most deadly traffic accidents
(Fargo, ND) -- New data shows which North Dakota counties have the most deadly traffic accidents. Stacker used information from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System put together by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine that Cass County had the fewest deaths with six per 100-thousand people. Cass County...
MATBUS extending hours of service starting Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- Beginning Monday, all MATBUS services, including fixed route, MAT Paratransit and TapRide will extend the hours of operation to the new end time of 10:15 p.m. Additional route changes taking effect on Monday will also include increasing frequency on routes 13 and 15 and efficiency improvements to routes 15, 18 and 20. These changes to the route maps and timetables will help improve reliability and on-time performance for MATBUS riders.
People operating snowmobiles, ATV pulled from Otter Tail Lake
(Otter Tail Township, MN) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pair of snowmobiles and an ATV had to be pulled from Otter Tail Lake Saturday night. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio they received a call of the vehicles going into the water around 7:26 p.m. Saturday.
Kitchen fire damages home in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A homeowner in South Fargo suffered injuries from smoke inhalation after the Fargo Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire Saturday night. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the fire broke out in a home at 2578 Golden Valley Parkway South at 7:53 p.m. Saturday. The homeowner...
Update: Man dies in hospital after being pulled from Otter Tail Lake
Update (8:44 a.m. Sunday) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that the 64-year-old man pulled from the lake has been pronounced dead at an area hospital. His identity is being withheld for the time being. ------ Original Story:. (Otter Tail Township, MN) -- One person was...
