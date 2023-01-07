Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Legend DiesOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego's Finest Fast Food: Where to Satisfy Your CravingsCorrie WritingSan Diego, CA
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
herosports.com
FCS Championship: SDSU Gives Opponent, Frisco Area Businesses Familiar Treatment
An FCS fan base took over the Frisco/Plano area in early January and literally drank the bars dry of beer. They filled restaurants. They honked horns in parking lots when seeing fellow fans. They put team flags on their cars or in the windows of their hotels. They shared photos on social media of big gatherings. They created a sea of team colors in the pregame tailgating lots before filling their Toyota Stadium sections across from the main TV camera. They watched their team outclass the opponent in the trenches. They sang songs together as country music blared over the intercom during timeouts as the opposing fan base sat subdued. And they rushed the field when the game clock hit zero, meeting at midfield before making their way to the north end zone to watch their team raise an FCS national title trophy as confetti rains down.
texashsfootball.com
Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches
UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
theanalyst.com
UIW QB Lindsey Scott Jr. Receives 2022 Walter Payton Award as FCS Offensive Player of the Year
When people say “numbers never lie,” they might be referencing UIW quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr., who this season posted some of the biggest passing statistics in FCS history. Scott helped UIW reach the national semifinals for the first time. Although his team fell one win shy of playing...
TCU football headed to the National Championship, former ETX coaches recall time with players
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texas Christian University is heading to the National Championship Game, here’s what the East Texas players’ former coaches had to say. The TCU Horned Frogs shocked the college football world after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl last week. TCU touched down in Los Angeles Friday ahead of their matchup with […]
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Air National Guard jets fly over FCS Championship game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two jets from the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls flew over the game in Frisco, Texas, Sunday. The bottoms of the aircraft were painted with “GO JACKS” and “EARS UP” messages in support of South Dakota State University.
starlocalmedia.com
Elite company: Allen, McKinney ISD, Prosper ISD football standouts land 5-6A all-district honors
District 5-6A staked its claim as one of the top football districts in the state with three teams advancing at least three rounds deep in the playoffs for the second straight year. Prosper and Denton Guyer finished among the final four in their respective Class 6A playoff brackets as state...
Allen Will Be New Home For Chicken N Pickle
Indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and dining areas will offer lots of fun and food for guests.
fox4news.com
Allen High School star quarterback is target of a hate crime, leaves school
ALLEN, Texas - The home of an Allen High School star football player was recently vandalized with a racist slur. The school district says junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and his younger brother are no longer enrolled in Allen ISD. Allen police are investigating the hate crime. On Dec. 28,...
Plano, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football Player
On December 28th, the home of former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. was vandalized with a racist slur. The incident prompted Hawkins Sr. to withdraw his children, including Allen High School junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., from Allen ISD. Hawkins Jr. was a highly recruited four-star football player with scholarship offers from top programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, and Michigan.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
South Oak Cliff Finally Celebrates Title Win After Delay
Crowds lined up Saturday to support the South Oak Cliff football’s second consecutive state title win. The parade and celebration were initially scheduled for last month, but an arctic blast before the holidays postponed the events. On Saturday, the parade route included several blocks along Marsalis Avenue. Sekethia Wallace...
TCU Offensive Coordinator Had Harsh Message For Brother Lincoln Riley
In his first year as offensive coordinator at TCU, Garrett Riley has done one thing that his older brother Lincoln hasn't done: Gone with a team to a national championship game. But he had a message for his older brother ahead of Monday's game. Speaking to the media this week,...
TCU Coach Had Hilarious Message for Brother Lincoln Riley
It's been a pretty good season for TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Not only has Riley helped lead the Horned Frogs to a 13-1 record and appearance in Monday's national championship game, he's generated some buzz as a future head coaching candidate. Of course, compared to his brother, ...
Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem
The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jon Smith Subs Opening in North Texas
Two spots are planned--one in Frisco and one in Fort Worth.
Allen High School star QB withdraws from school district after becoming target of racist attack
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He's one of the top high school football players in the country. But the parents of Mike Hawkins Jr. say his days at Allen High School are over after a racist message was painted on the family's home.Allen High School is a football powerhouse, beloved by the entire city. Hawkins is the star quarterback. Why his family would become the target of a racist attack is as baffling as it is disturbing. He's one of the top three high school quarterbacks in the state and already recruited by schools such as Alabama and OU. Hawkins and fans of the Allen High...
starlocalmedia.com
Basketball Roundup: Plano edges East in OT, Allen boys roll vs. Guyer
Suffice to say, the Plano-Plano East basketball rivalry is alive and well. Thirty-two minutes of regulation led the Wildcats and Panthers, both ranked in the top 20 of the latest the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' Class 6A state poll, squared at 52-52. That gave way to a back-and-forth stretch run in overtime, capped by a go-ahead basket from Plano junior Justin Buenaventura with five seconds remaining lift the No. 6-ranked Wildcats to a 60-59 win over the No. 19 Panthers.
rejournals.com
McCarthy moves Dallas HQ to new office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N. Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
Comments / 0