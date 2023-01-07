Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Houston taqueria shooting: Arrangements being made to speak with customer, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police say an attorney is making arrangements for the customer who shot a robbery suspect at a restaurant to speak with investigators. The man has not been charged. Police say the customer left after the Thursday night shooting in southwest Houston, and they want to speak with him.
cw39.com
HPD officer hurt after crash on Eastex Freeway, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer and another driver are recovering Monday morning after a crash on FM 1960. It happened Sunday night around 8 p.m. on the 19800 block of the Eastex Freeway, in the southbound lane of I-69. The police officer was on his way to...
fox26houston.com
Man arrested for shooting another at Greenspoint bus stop following argument
HOUSTON - Authorities have a man behind bars after allegedly turning a heated argument at a bus stop in Greenspoint into a deadly shooting. It happened last Friday a little before 4 p.m. when police said Deshaun Desmond Green, 21, got into an altercation with an unidentified man at a bus stop in the 12200 block of Greenspoint Dr. in north Houston.
Bicyclist and motorcycle driver killed in 'very avoidable' crash in East Downtown, HPD says
Police said a man and his wife were in a dedicated bike lane, crossing the street with the right of way, when a speeding motorcycle slammed into the husband.
onscene.tv
HPD Cruiser T-Boned Responding To Pursuit | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-8-23 / 8:00 pm LOCATION: 19899 Eastex Fwy CITY: Humble DETAILS: A Kingwood HPD officer was heading to assist, North Belt HPD officers with a pursuit. The officer was traveling southbound and activated his emergency lights and sirens in order to clear the Eastex Fwy feeder and FM 1960 intersection. The officer stated he cleared the intersection and continued. At the same time a civilian vehicle was traveling eastbound on FM 1960 and struck the side of the HPD patrol vehicle. Both drivers were transported by ambulance and are in stable condition. The officer sustained minor injuries. At this time it appears the civilian vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed down FM 1960. DUI unit are in route to the hospital to investigate if the civilian driver was in intoxicated. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
fox26houston.com
Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber
Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More
It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
HPD: Man shot in head following argument outside club in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where two people were shot following an argument in northeast Houston. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Jensen Dr. near the Tidwell Rd. intersection. Officers were called out to the scene but saw no one in the area of the...
Woman charged with shooting death of Houston-area bull rider arrested again by U.S. Marshals
HOUSTON — The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, according to Salt Lake City police. Investigators said LaShawn Denise Bagley, now 22, killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ouncie Mitchell, whose real name...
fox26houston.com
Self-defense? Customer fired 9-shots, killed man robbing patrons in Houston taqueria
HOUSTON - **EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has since been updated as Houston police are now arranging to meet with the patron who shot the would-be robber**. Police are asking a bystander who shot and killed a man who was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning.
Taqueria robber shot dead by diner in Texas
HOUSTON — The identity of a customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners remained a mystery Sunday as police released a surveillance image of him and requested he come forward for questioning. Graphic security video from The...
KWTX
Houston Police, FBI search for suspect in various robberies
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for at least four robberies by threat. An unknown female entered a hotel lobby around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the...
Man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires to homes last week due in court
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of setting multiple homes on fire last week, is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on Monday. Patino is facing several charges, including arson, making a terroristic threat, assault of a family member and violating a protective order. He's currently being held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.
californiaexaminer.net
Houston Police Are Searching For The Gunman After An Armed Customer Shot And Killed An Armed Robbery Suspect
Houston Police Are Searching For The Gunman After An Armed Customer Shot And Killed An Armed Robbery Suspect: A guy who was seen on security footage in Texas shooting and killing an armed robbery suspect who was trying to rob a Houston taco shop is being sought by police. The...
Stolen truck catches fire after chase near Galleria, police say
HOUSTON — A stolen truck led officers on a high-speed chase through the Galleria area early Monday morning, according to Houston police. The chase started around 5:30 a.m. near Westheimer Road and S. Gessner Road. Police said they started chasing the stolen truck on the eastbound lanes of Westheimer.
Man Shoots & Kills Robber At Restaurant, Now He Is Wanted
The world seems crazy post-pandemic, no where is safe anymore. Houston police are looking for a civilian that shot and killed a man that was trying to rob a taco restaurant. Video surveillance footage shows the robber entering the Ranchito #4 Taqueria restaurant with a black mask and gun drawn and demanding money from customers who were enjoying their meals. However, as the robber goes to exit the establishment after collecting the money, suddenly one of the customers pulls out a gun, shooting the robber nine times, and killing him. The customer then collected up and returned the stolen money to diners before leaving the scene before police arrived.
fox26houston.com
Alief ISD assistant teacher shot to death in Sugar Land, officials say
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an Alief ISD employee's death after she was found shot several times in her backyard. Initial details from the Sugar Land PD are a little before 10 p.m. officers got a call about shots fired from neighbors in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills. Arriving investigators found a woman, identified as Wendy Duan, 28, dead from several gunshot wounds in the backyard.
Houston-area teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident
"Our thoughts and prays are with her family during this difficult time." Alief ISD said in a statement released to ABC 13.
Woman Arrested—Again—for Murdering Her Pro Bull Rider Boyfriend
The on-and-off girlfriend of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, a professional bull rider known by the stage name Ouncie Mitchell, was arrested on Sunday in Houston in connection with his September murder. The two had gotten into a fight at a Salt Lake City area bar after attending the Utah State Fair together on Sept. 12, where Mitchell had given the last performance of his life. That night, the two wound up at the apartment of Lashawn Denise Bagley’s, 22, with Allen intending to collect some $10,000 worth of equipment, according to police. Instead, authorities discovered him hours later suffering from a gunshot wound. Bagley was the one who rang 911. “While on the phone with her, the 911 operator heard loud noises and asked about the noises,” Salt Lake police said in a statement. “Bagley, according to court documents, said ‘I’m shooting’ and told the 911 operator she was out of bullets.” She was arrested but later released pending additional detective work—at which point police say she made her escape to Houston.Read it at KSL.com
orangeandbluepress.com
Wrongly Accused: 54-Year-Old Houston Man Had Charges Dropped From Alleged Drunk Driving Incident
Criminal charges against a man accused of being under the influence when he struck and killed 6-year-old Darien Lewis with his truck have been dropped. 54-Year-Old Houston Man Who Was Mistakenly Accused of Drunk Driving Had His Charges Dropped. Following the young boy’s death, Pedro Hernandez, 52, was charged with...
