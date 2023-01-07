ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

HPD officer hurt after crash on Eastex Freeway, police said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer and another driver are recovering Monday morning after a crash on FM 1960. It happened Sunday night around 8 p.m. on the 19800 block of the Eastex Freeway, in the southbound lane of I-69. The police officer was on his way to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man arrested for shooting another at Greenspoint bus stop following argument

HOUSTON - Authorities have a man behind bars after allegedly turning a heated argument at a bus stop in Greenspoint into a deadly shooting. It happened last Friday a little before 4 p.m. when police said Deshaun Desmond Green, 21, got into an altercation with an unidentified man at a bus stop in the 12200 block of Greenspoint Dr. in north Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

HPD Cruiser T-Boned Responding To Pursuit | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-8-23 / 8:00 pm LOCATION: 19899 Eastex Fwy CITY: Humble DETAILS: A Kingwood HPD officer was heading to assist, North Belt HPD officers with a pursuit. The officer was traveling southbound and activated his emergency lights and sirens in order to clear the Eastex Fwy feeder and FM 1960 intersection. The officer stated he cleared the intersection and continued. At the same time a civilian vehicle was traveling eastbound on FM 1960 and struck the side of the HPD patrol vehicle. Both drivers were transported by ambulance and are in stable condition. The officer sustained minor injuries. At this time it appears the civilian vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed down FM 1960. DUI unit are in route to the hospital to investigate if the civilian driver was in intoxicated. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber

Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
HOUSTON, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More

It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

Taqueria robber shot dead by diner in Texas

HOUSTON — The identity of a customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners remained a mystery Sunday as police released a surveillance image of him and requested he come forward for questioning. Graphic security video from The...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Houston Police, FBI search for suspect in various robberies

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for at least four robberies by threat. An unknown female entered a hotel lobby around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires to homes last week due in court

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of setting multiple homes on fire last week, is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on Monday. Patino is facing several charges, including arson, making a terroristic threat, assault of a family member and violating a protective order. He's currently being held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Stolen truck catches fire after chase near Galleria, police say

HOUSTON — A stolen truck led officers on a high-speed chase through the Galleria area early Monday morning, according to Houston police. The chase started around 5:30 a.m. near Westheimer Road and S. Gessner Road. Police said they started chasing the stolen truck on the eastbound lanes of Westheimer.
HOUSTON, TX
93.1 WZAK

Man Shoots & Kills Robber At Restaurant, Now He Is Wanted

The world seems crazy post-pandemic, no where is safe anymore. Houston police are looking for a civilian that shot and killed a man that was trying to rob a taco restaurant. Video surveillance footage shows the robber entering the Ranchito #4 Taqueria restaurant with a black mask and gun drawn and demanding money from customers who were enjoying their meals. However, as the robber goes to exit the establishment after collecting the money, suddenly one of the customers pulls out a gun, shooting the robber nine times, and killing him. The customer then collected up and returned the stolen money to diners before leaving the scene before police arrived.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Alief ISD assistant teacher shot to death in Sugar Land, officials say

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an Alief ISD employee's death after she was found shot several times in her backyard. Initial details from the Sugar Land PD are a little before 10 p.m. officers got a call about shots fired from neighbors in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills. Arriving investigators found a woman, identified as Wendy Duan, 28, dead from several gunshot wounds in the backyard.
SUGAR LAND, TX
TheDailyBeast

Woman Arrested—Again—for Murdering Her Pro Bull Rider Boyfriend

The on-and-off girlfriend of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, a professional bull rider known by the stage name Ouncie Mitchell, was arrested on Sunday in Houston in connection with his September murder. The two had gotten into a fight at a Salt Lake City area bar after attending the Utah State Fair together on Sept. 12, where Mitchell had given the last performance of his life. That night, the two wound up at the apartment of Lashawn Denise Bagley’s, 22, with Allen intending to collect some $10,000 worth of equipment, according to police. Instead, authorities discovered him hours later suffering from a gunshot wound. Bagley was the one who rang 911. “While on the phone with her, the 911 operator heard loud noises and asked about the noises,” Salt Lake police said in a statement. “Bagley, according to court documents, said ‘I’m shooting’ and told the 911 operator she was out of bullets.” She was arrested but later released pending additional detective work—at which point police say she made her escape to Houston.Read it at KSL.com
HOUSTON, TX

