Warriors and the West Updates, Plus James Dolan’s Facial Recognition Scandal With Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu

Mike and Jesse start the pod by talking about some NFL playoff narratives and their potential impact on the hobby (6:21). Then, they are joined by Chris McGill to talk about some of the new features on Card Ladder (24:14), and discuss the first NBA All-Star voting returns (31:01). Later, they discuss Fanatics selling their stake in Candy Digital, as well as some other news and new releases (1:02:10). Then, they finish by answering some of your mailbag questions (1:14:37).

1 HOUR AGO