Warriors and the West Updates, Plus James Dolan’s Facial Recognition Scandal With Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu

Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
Kerr, Warriors know tough decisions loom with two-way deals
SAN FRANCISCO -- Time is ticking for the Warriors. Not so much on the regular season or even the standings. While being idle Friday night, Golden State moved all the way up to No. 6 in the Western Conference standings before their Saturday night matchup with the Orlando Magic. This doesn't even have to do with the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.
Stephen Curry Sends Big Warning To The NBA About Klay Thompson's Hot Run
Klay Thompson is having an impressive run with the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry is loving it.
The Golden State Warriors All-Time GOAT Pyramid
Stephen Curry is at the top of the Golden State Warriors all-time GOAT pyramid.
NFL Playoff Narratives and NBA Talk With Chris McGill
Mike and Jesse start the pod by talking about some NFL playoff narratives and their potential impact on the hobby (6:21). Then, they are joined by Chris McGill to talk about some of the new features on Card Ladder (24:14), and discuss the first NBA All-Star voting returns (31:01). Later, they discuss Fanatics selling their stake in Candy Digital, as well as some other news and new releases (1:02:10). Then, they finish by answering some of your mailbag questions (1:14:37).
Stephen Curry drops injury update that will please Warriors fans
Stephen Curry has taken a significant step in his return from shoulder injury, and according to the Golden State Warriors star, his recovery shouldn’t take long. Curry was recently spotted doing some shooting drills on the court and making several shots from distance, an indication that his left shoulder has healed well after injuring it on December 14 against the Indiana Pacers. Furthermore, the Warriors star shared that he feels good conditioning-wise, which should bode well for his quick return to the court.
