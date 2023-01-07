ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, ME

Erskine Academy student dies after multi-vehicle crash

RICHMOND (WGME) - A 17-year-old Maine boy who was injured in a crash on December 30 has died. Remy Pettengill was a student at Erskine Academy in South China. The school posted to Facebook that Pettengill's parents confirmed his death. State Police say 39-year-old Steven Trask of Topsham sideswiped a...
RICHMOND, ME
Auburn temporarily shuts down bus route due to driver shortage

AUBURN (WGME) -- The city of Auburn is facing a school bus driver shortage. Some children won't be picked up until after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Auburn Superintendent Dr. Connie Brown says bus route 21 is closed for the next week. They've started their own training program for...
AUBURN, ME
Crews battle commercial fire in Dover, New Hampshire

DOVER, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - Crews responded to a large fire in Dover, New Hampshire, on Sunday. New Hampshire fire officials say they responded to 29 Industrial Park Drive around 5 p.m. Sunday. They say the building is a large commercial building with multiple businesses inside. There were no injuries...
DOVER, NH
Couple fighting in court to mine $1.5 billion lithium deposit in Maine

NEWRY (WGME) -- A couple in Newry who recently discovered a valuable lithium deposit on their property is now fighting in court to mine it. According to the Press Herald, Mary and Gary Freeman are looking to excavate what may be the world's largest lithium deposit. The highly sought-after mineral...
MAINE STATE
Oxford home badly damaged in fire, pet dies

A home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Oxford. Multiple area departments responded to the scene at 99 Coldwater Brook Road. Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey says no one was home at the time of the fire but a pet inside the home died. Fire crews do...
OXFORD, ME
Large response to structure fire in Waterboro Sunday night

WATERBORO (WGME) - Our crews describe a large fire scene for a structure fire on May Street in Waterboro Sunday night. Waterboro Fire Captain Chris Carpenter says they got the call shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. Multiple crews responded to the scene. Carpenter says the home was unoccupied while the...
WATERBORO, ME
Bristol home damaged in fire

BRISTOL (WGME) - A home on the Midcoast was badly damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon. Officials with the Bristol Fire Department got the call for a house fire at 253 Pemiquid Trail in Bristol around 3 p.m. Crews say there were no injuries but there was substantial damage to...
BRISTOL, ME

