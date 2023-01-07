ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Heights, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Two St. Louis City firefighters injured in a vacant house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two St. Louis City firefighters suffered minor burns to their face, neck, and wrists while battling a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris in North City on Monday morning. Firefighters arrived to a fully-involved fire with flames shooting through the roof. Two...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police search for Cracker Barrel shooting suspects

There was a heavy police presence at a local Cracker Barrel after an employee was shot early Monday morning. Police search for Cracker Barrel shooting suspects. There was a heavy police presence at a local Cracker Barrel after an employee was shot early Monday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50%...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

University City issues report on July 2022 flood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than five months after the July 26, 2022, historic rainfall and widespread flooding, many flood victims are still making repairs and are not back in their damaged homes. Electricians are busy this week replacing flood-damaged wiring at Lorraine Richardson’s home in University City.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
KMOV

Suspect in South St. Louis burglaries

Metro West Fire Protection District firefighters worked to put out a 2nd alarm fire in Wildwood on New Year's Day. Reside in St. Louis: New-construction home in Kirkwood. 721 Simmons Avenue is located in Kirkwood. Cardinal Ritter National Signing Day. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST. |. By...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs

Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
KMOV

Vandals bust car windows at City Foundry, steal visitor’s MacBook computer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons of the City Foundry STL are furious after their car windows were busted while visiting the entertainment venue. According to St. Louis Police, at least five cars were broken into in one night. One victim’s MacBook computer was stolen. However, a recent cellphone video shows five other vehicles broken into in the same parking lot, located across from Interstate 64.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Husband and wife arrested for rural Kell residential burglary

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a husband and wife for a Thursday burglary at a rural Kell home. Sheriff Kevin Cripps says 33-year-old Marcus and 37-year-old Shannon Hicks of North Hamilton in Salem were arrested at their home Friday afternoon. Video evidence led to their identification and arrest.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect got out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy