5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MissouriTed RiversMissouri State
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Detectives ask for help with identifying, locating suspect in city burglaries
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are asking for help with identifying and locating a suspect in some burglaries in South St. Louis. SLMPD believe the suspect was involved in the following burglaries:. Al Huda Market- 3729 Gravois – on 7/17/22 & 8/16/22. Hollywood Beauty- 3562 Gustine – on...
KMOV
Two St. Louis City firefighters injured in a vacant house fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two St. Louis City firefighters suffered minor burns to their face, neck, and wrists while battling a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris in North City on Monday morning. Firefighters arrived to a fully-involved fire with flames shooting through the roof. Two...
3 teens in custody after Cracker Barrel shooting
Three juvenile boys are in custody after a shooting outside a St. Charles Cracker Barrel led to an intense police search in Maryland Heights.
FOX2now.com
Police search for Cracker Barrel shooting suspects
There was a heavy police presence at a local Cracker Barrel after an employee was shot early Monday morning. Police search for Cracker Barrel shooting suspects. There was a heavy police presence at a local Cracker Barrel after an employee was shot early Monday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50%...
Man shot at bus stop Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in St. Louis City.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
I-55 lane shifts happening Monday, Jan. 9
Traffic troubles could be increasing along part of I-55 beginning Monday morning. That’s when MoDOT crews are moving forward with a significant lane shift and ramp closures.
KMOV
University City issues report on July 2022 flood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than five months after the July 26, 2022, historic rainfall and widespread flooding, many flood victims are still making repairs and are not back in their damaged homes. Electricians are busy this week replacing flood-damaged wiring at Lorraine Richardson’s home in University City.
Carjackers sliding into vehicles at St. Louis area gas stations
On Monday at 7:13 p.m., Trish Mayfield was getting gas at her local station when she noticed something was wrong.
KSDK
Fire at vacant warehouse in East St. Louis
A vacant warehouse in East St. Louis caught fire early Monday morning. Firefighters are still working to find the cause.
KMOV
Suspect in South St. Louis burglaries
Metro West Fire Protection District firefighters worked to put out a 2nd alarm fire in Wildwood on New Year's Day. Reside in St. Louis: New-construction home in Kirkwood. 721 Simmons Avenue is located in Kirkwood. Cardinal Ritter National Signing Day. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST. |. By...
myleaderpaper.com
Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs
Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
Police: Missing 72-year-old last seen Saturday, Jan. 7
The Macoupin County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing man.
myleaderpaper.com
Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis
Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning.
mycouriertribune.com
Trooper slammed for evidence storage as trial opens in deadly Jefferson County DWI crash
HILLSBORO — The storage of two blood vials is poised to be a key piece of evidence in the trial of a Fenton man accused of driving drunk and killing a couple and their infant son. On Friday, the opening day of David Thurby’s DWI trial, a state trooper...
KMOV
Vandals bust car windows at City Foundry, steal visitor’s MacBook computer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons of the City Foundry STL are furious after their car windows were busted while visiting the entertainment venue. According to St. Louis Police, at least five cars were broken into in one night. One victim’s MacBook computer was stolen. However, a recent cellphone video shows five other vehicles broken into in the same parking lot, located across from Interstate 64.
Crews respond to early morning fire in East St. Louis
Firefighters in East St. Louis were battling a blaze Monday morning.
southernillinoisnow.com
Husband and wife arrested for rural Kell residential burglary
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a husband and wife for a Thursday burglary at a rural Kell home. Sheriff Kevin Cripps says 33-year-old Marcus and 37-year-old Shannon Hicks of North Hamilton in Salem were arrested at their home Friday afternoon. Video evidence led to their identification and arrest.
KMOV
Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect got out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
