New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. Heim
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
The Jewish Press
Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES
The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
George Santos sworn in as House member to represent NY amid scandal over his past
After the vote for speaker, the members of the House officially were sworn in. That includes New York Republican George Santos.
cityandstateny.com
Council race in new majority Asian American district heats up
Over the course of months and multiple drafts of New York City Council maps, one thing stayed constant through the redistricting process last year: The push to create a new majority Asian American district in Brooklyn. The New York City Districting Commission’s mandate was to redraw the City Council district...
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?
New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
Mayor Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa trade blows over NYC’s rat problem
These political rivals are fighting over rats like cats and dogs. Curtis Sliwa claimed Saturday he was on the receiving end of a serious tongue lashing from Mayor Eric Adams — which allegedly included an F-bomb — after the Guardian Angels founder and former mayoral candidate was spotted by cops near a Brooklyn apartment house Hizzoner owns, trying to help rid the block of a vermin problem. Sliwa, a Republican who lost the 2021 mayoral race to Adams, was riding a Manhattan-bound C-train Friday night shortly after he completed some preliminary work to set up living quarters for feral cats along a...
Disgraced ex-pol, former NYC Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich is now selling insurance
Disgraced former lawmaker and city Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich, who resigned in November in the wake of a gambling probe by the Manhattan district attorney, is now pushing different kinds of policies — insurance ones. “I couldn’t be happier,” Ulrich gushed in a Dec. 21 email to friends, shared with The Post, about joining Ocean Blue Insurance Agency in the Rockaways as a licensed broker. “Whether it’s property, commercial, auto or liability protection I’ve got you covered,” he added. The former career politician, who received his insurance license last month, told The Post that the new line of work was a good...
Woman ejected from Radio City Music Hall after being flagged by facial recognition software
The mother of a Girl Scout, whose troop was attending a show at Radio City Music Hall the weekend following Thanksgiving, was kicked out of the New York City venue after being identified by facial recognition technology. According to a report by news outlet NBC New York, Kelly Conlon is a lawyer with a New Jersey firm, Davis, Saperstein and Solomon, involved in legal action against Madison Square Garden Entertainment. According to the article:
Obituary: Ann Hedges McKinstry Micou
Ann Hedges McKinstry Micou, formerly of Montclair, an educator and writer who worked in international efforts for social justice and economic development, including the fight against apartheid, died on Dec. 30, 2022, at Crane’s Mill independent living community in West Caldwell. She was 92. Mrs. Micou was born in...
NYC grocers demand clampdown on shoplifters as violent heists escalate
Thousands of independent grocers across New York City are forming a fast-growing political coalition to demand that elected officials and law enforcement clamp down on shoplifters, claiming that increasingly brazen and violent heists have created a crisis, The Post has learned. The group — which already represents nearly 4,000 stores, including corner bodegas and supermarkets like KeyFood and C-Town in the New York metro area — is calling for prosecutors and judges to set bail for “repeat theft offenders,” reversing key provisions of New York’s sweeping and controversial bail reform law in 2019. Collective Action to Protect our Stores, or CAPS, is...
Protesters rally for accountability on two-year anniversary of Jan. 6 capitol riots
New Yorkers rallied outside the New York Public Library in defense of democracy and to spread awareness that there is still justice and accountability to be had towards those who participated in the riots.
NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
cbcny.org
Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees
Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
fox5ny.com
This is considered 'middle class' income in New York
NEW YORK - It's no surprise that it's expensive to live in New York. While the definition of "middle class" can vary from person to person, generally the main factors used to determine it are location and family size. The latest data from the Pew Research Center (PRC) shows the...
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
Political expert explains how long the Speaker vote can last
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After three days of backdoor wrangling and eleven rounds of voting, there appears to be no progress in electing a Speaker of the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure enough votes in the past three days and the House is at a standstill. Political analyst Morgan Pehme joined […]
Street renaming for slain Burger King cashier in East Harlem
NEW YORK -- A street has officially been named after the teen who was killed while working the night shift at an East Harlem Burger King almost exactly a year ago.CBS2 spoke to her grieving family on Sunday.It was a struggle for Kristie Nieves to get the words out when talking about her daughter, Kristal Bayron-Nieves."She wants her baby to forever be remembered," City Councilwoman Diana Ayala said, translating.And Bayron-Nieves will be, on the corner of 116th Street and Lexington Avenue, not far from the Burger King, where the 19-year old-worked on Jan. 9, 2022, when she was shot and...
