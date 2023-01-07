Read full article on original website
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Duke basketball: Voters punish Blue Devils for lousy week
The Duke basketball program has seen better weeks. On Wednesday night, the then-No. 16 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) fell 84-60 at the unranked NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3 ACC). Then they narrowly escaped defeat at the unranked Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3 ACC), needing a pair of clutch free throws from freshman forward Kyle Filipowski to secure a 65-64 win.
UNC Basketball: Standing Up For Each Other
UNC Basketball won a game against Notre Dame 81-64 at the Smith Center that featured another tense moment. The UNC Basketball program won a game they were supposed to win versus Notre Dame by a score of 81-64. There was a moment in the game that has happened at other times throughout this season that needs to be talked about.
Blue Devils land FCS All-American OT Dan Volpe from NCAA Transfer Portal
Duke Football is coming off a record breaking season as rookie head coach Mike Elko turned an ACC bottom dwelling team into a nine win bowl champion...and but for a few bad bounces, Duke could have been a double-digit win team. Following such an important and successful year, it is...
TDD Podcast Episode 161: A big win and a terrible loss for Duke against FSU and NC State
When head coach Jon Scheyer took over the program this spring it was almost a certainty that the Blue Devils would have some growing pains. Not only was the rookie head coach taking over for one of, if not the greatest college basketball coach of all time, but Scheyer was doing so with a roster that featured 11 new players, seven of which were freshmen.
North Carolina Tar Heels: Caleb Love is Back, Big UNCWBB game and Roy Swag Surfin?!
On the day before classes start in Chapel Hill, there’s some important North Carolina Tar Heels news and notes to discuss!. If you watched the UNC men’s basketball program on Saturday afternoon, it’s certain that you noticed that there was plenty of student support at the Dean Smith Center.
Mark Mitchell says Duke 'grew up' in the last 45 seconds of win at BC
Duke freshman forward Mark Mitchell had a pivotal block on Boston College guard Jaeden Zackery with 38 seconds left in a one-point game, saving a basket that would have put the Eagles up by a point. While BC did eventually take the lead on a Quinten Post running layup a few seconds later, Kyle Filipowski was able to sink two free throws with twelve seconds remaining to win the game for the Blue Devils. Mitchell met with the media after the game to discuss how much getting the team's first road win means moving forward after two losses away from home to start conference play.
No. 11 Virginia seeks to hold off surging rival North Carolina
North Carolina had Virginia’s number last season, ending a seven-game losing streak in the series with a pair of double-digit
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keeshawn Silver, UNC transfer and former 5-star DL, announces SEC commitment
Keeshawn Silver, a former 5-star defensive lineman, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Silver announced on social media that he would play at Kentucky, and he will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining. Silver, who is known by the nickname ‘Big Kountry,’ entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8.
mediafeed.org
Duke University will set you back this much
Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
Battle brewing over top leadership appointments at UNC
"Right now, the leadership of our university system doesn't even come close to reflecting our racial, geographic, political diversity in North Carolina."
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
Smashburger Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 through Jan. 16
The Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 at participating Smashburger locations online and in the app through January 16. Smashburger has brought back the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item. According to their website, the locations in Raleigh at 6679 Falls of Neuse...
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 8, 2023
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 8, 2023 contains segments on the ABC11 Together Blood Drive, Triangle MKL, Jr. Committee Events, Durham's MLK & Black History Month Parade, and Book Harvest's Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration
Fort Bragg to get new name by end of 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The names of U.S. military bases, posts, ships, streets and more with Confederate ties will be changed in 2023, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. This includes Fort Bragg, which will be renamed Fort Liberty in commemoration of the American value of liberty. Fort Bragg is...
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?
Tyarra Cacique WilliamsPhoto byThe Charley Project. Tyarra Cacique Williams was born on June 18, 1996. When she was young, her parents got divorced and Tyarra lived with her mother, Danielle Williams, and her little brother. Tyarra graduated from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2014. The 19-year-old planned to start school at Guilford Technical Community College. On January 7, 2016, Tyarra registered for classes in early childhood development at the school. She made plans with her mother, Danielle, to go shopping for textbooks and a laptop the next day reports Investigation Discovery. Later that evening, Tyarra walked in the frigid cold to a friend's house.
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
'I have a big girl job': Durham program providing stipend to ex-offenders sees success
The pilot program has been in operation for almost a year, and not a single person in the program has reoffended.
cbs17
More cyber attacks expected in 2023 amid Triangle tech shortage
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 was a big year for cyber attacks worldwide and experts believe we can expect hackers to up their game and launch even more attacks this year. This comes as the cybersecurity industry is facing a shortage in workers and N.C. State computer science professor Laurie Williams tells CBS 17 that shortage is playing out at many tech companies here in the Triangle. She said fewer workers presents a real threat to our efforts at fighting these hackers.
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
