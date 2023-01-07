ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: Voters punish Blue Devils for lousy week

The Duke basketball program has seen better weeks. On Wednesday night, the then-No. 16 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) fell 84-60 at the unranked NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3 ACC). Then they narrowly escaped defeat at the unranked Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3 ACC), needing a pair of clutch free throws from freshman forward Kyle Filipowski to secure a 65-64 win.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Standing Up For Each Other

UNC Basketball won a game against Notre Dame 81-64 at the Smith Center that featured another tense moment. The UNC Basketball program won a game they were supposed to win versus Notre Dame by a score of 81-64. There was a moment in the game that has happened at other times throughout this season that needs to be talked about.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Mark Mitchell says Duke 'grew up' in the last 45 seconds of win at BC

Duke freshman forward Mark Mitchell had a pivotal block on Boston College guard Jaeden Zackery with 38 seconds left in a one-point game, saving a basket that would have put the Eagles up by a point. While BC did eventually take the lead on a Quinten Post running layup a few seconds later, Kyle Filipowski was able to sink two free throws with twelve seconds remaining to win the game for the Blue Devils. Mitchell met with the media after the game to discuss how much getting the team's first road win means moving forward after two losses away from home to start conference play.
DURHAM, NC
mediafeed.org

Duke University will set you back this much

Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023

The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Fort Bragg to get new name by end of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The names of U.S. military bases, posts, ships, streets and more with Confederate ties will be changed in 2023, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. This includes Fort Bragg, which will be renamed Fort Liberty in commemoration of the American value of liberty. Fort Bragg is...
FORT BRAGG, NC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?

Tyarra Cacique WilliamsPhoto byThe Charley Project. Tyarra Cacique Williams was born on June 18, 1996. When she was young, her parents got divorced and Tyarra lived with her mother, Danielle Williams, and her little brother. Tyarra graduated from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2014. The 19-year-old planned to start school at Guilford Technical Community College. On January 7, 2016, Tyarra registered for classes in early childhood development at the school. She made plans with her mother, Danielle, to go shopping for textbooks and a laptop the next day reports Investigation Discovery. Later that evening, Tyarra walked in the frigid cold to a friend's house.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

More cyber attacks expected in 2023 amid Triangle tech shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 was a big year for cyber attacks worldwide and experts believe we can expect hackers to up their game and launch even more attacks this year. This comes as the cybersecurity industry is facing a shortage in workers and N.C. State computer science professor Laurie Williams tells CBS 17 that shortage is playing out at many tech companies here in the Triangle. She said fewer workers presents a real threat to our efforts at fighting these hackers.
RALEIGH, NC
