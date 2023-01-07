ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ragged Point, CA

Hwy. 1 still open north of Ragged Point — but the road’s blocked below. See the damage

By John Lynch
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

The closure of Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn was briefly extended Friday, according to a Caltrans news release, even as the road to the south remains blocked by a rock slide that could take months to fix.

The stretch of Highway 1 was reopened Friday morning due to favorable weather and road conditions with an initial plan to close again at 5 p.m., Caltrans public information officer Kevin Drabinski said, but a delay in the next round of rain allowed Caltrans to keep the highway open a bit longer.

“In anticipation of projected rains tomorrow afternoon and evening, Highway 1 between Deetjen’s and Ragged Point will be closed again on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 5 pm.,” Drabinski said in the release.

“At that time, the gates at Paul’s Slide will remain closed 24 hours a day as a series of winter storms is forecast to pass over the Big Sur Coast over the next several days,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOsoo_0k6J81s800
Mesh was unable to contain a rock slide that slipped onto Highway 1 at Polar Star, about a mile south of Ragged Point, seen here on Jan. 5, 2023. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

That allowed people stuck north of the slide to leave the area or make a trip to restock ahead of the next wet weather system.

Over the coming days, Drabinksi said Caltrans will continue to take advantage of breaks in inclement weather to assess road conditions.

“We anticipate that an opportunity to reopen this closure may occur sometime in the middle of next week,” he said in the release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFhIe_0k6J81s800
Mesh was unable to contain a landslide that slipped onto Highway 1 at Polar Star, about a mile south of Ragged Point, on Jan. 5, 2023. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Highway 1 closure near Ragged point could last several weeks

Meanwhile, the southern closure of Highway 1 will remain in place for the foreseeable future at the elephant seal viewing area four miles north of San Simeon, due to the “significant slide” at a spot called Polar Star one mile south of Ragged point.

There, rocks and dirt ripped down wire mesh intended to hold back the precarious hillside, and the pile is now covering both lanes of travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqkZA_0k6J81s800
Mesh was unable to contain a rock slide that slipped onto Highway 1 at Polar Star, about a mile south of Ragged Point, seen here on Jan. 5, 2023. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The slide is expected to restrict access to Ragged Point from the south for several weeks, the release said.

Meanwhile, Souza Construction is mobilizing and assessing the conditions prior to starting $750,000 worth of repairs at Polar Star.

Find additional road information and updates on Twitter at @CaltransD5, Facebook at Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at Caltrans_D5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbsUw_0k6J81s800
Mesh was unable to contain a rock slide that slipped onto Highway 1 at Polar Star, about a mile south of Ragged Point, seen here on Jan. 5, 2023. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZpcH_0k6J81s800
Mesh was unable to contain a rock slide that slipped onto Highway 1 at Polar Star, about a mile south of Ragged Point, seen here on Jan. 5, 2023. A fence railing is seen in the backyard of a home at the top of the slide. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uw6VL_0k6J81s800
Souza Construction trucks are at the site of the rock slide south of Ragged Point on Jan. 5, 2023. Mesh was unable to contain a slide that slipped onto Highway 1. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZltj_0k6J81s800
Mesh was unable to contain a landslide that slipped onto Highway 1 at Polar Star, about a mile south of Ragged Point, on Jan. 5, 2023. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Mudslides, road closures and flooding throughout SLO County

Monday morning commuters are facing downed trees, mudslides, road closures and flooding throughout San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol. SLO County is under a flood watch and wind advisory as another atmospheric river drenches the county in rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service recommends residents avoid driving if possible.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
5K+
Followers
156
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy