ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Democrat

Murdered DJ’s stolen items recovered in El Dorado Hills

Following an investigation into a burglary in the El Dorado Hills area last week, El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives announced they recovered items belonging to a popular Sacramento DJ who was murdered last spring. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, better known as DJ Gio, was a popular fixture in Sacramento’s...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
gtgazette.com

‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river

The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incidentin Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Jan. 4, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
PILOT HILL, CA
ABC10

2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants

TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
TRACY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Authorities confirm body found on Highway 4 in Concord was missing man

CONCORD -- A body found alongside Highway 4 in Concord Saturday afternoon was confirmed to be a 19-year-old man who went missing on New Year Day, authorities said.Concord police and California Highway Patrol dispatchers began receiving calls about the body at about 2 p.m.The body was located on the eastbound side of Highway 4 at Port Chicago Highway and the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.The family of Damond Lazenby Jr., who disappeared in the area on Jan. 1, told KPIX that the body is their son. His car was discovered abandoned near where the body was discovered. Police in Concord confirmed Saturday evening that a body found was that of Lazenby Jr. The body was found in an area that was searched earlier in the week, authorities. No cause of death has been determined.Lazenby's vehicle was found abandoned in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway. He had not been seen or heard from since the night of his disappearance.Concord police, the CHP and the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office will continue the investigation in the days to come.
CONCORD, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove weekly crime update December 24-31, 2022

This is a look at the crimes reported in the city of Elk Grove for the period December 24-31, 2022. These are in some cases in addition to the crimes reported on the Elk Grove Police Department daily watch summary. The Daily Watch Summary only lists crimes where there was an arrest.
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision

Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
VALLEJO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision on SR-4 in Stockton

On the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a major injury car collision in Stockton. The incident was described as a head-on crash involving two vehicles on State Route 4 and Roberts Road at approximately 8:35 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Car Collision in...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Person of interest sought in connection to Rancho Cordova killing

(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest in connection to a killing that happened in August of 2022.  Officials said the person of interest was captured on surveillance video leaving the area where the deadly shooting happened.  The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer

RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
MODESTO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Two arrested during Concord Police Department DUI patrol

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Concord Police Department arrested two drivers on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on 1/6/2023. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public...

Comments / 0

Community Policy