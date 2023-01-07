Read full article on original website
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
Mountain Democrat
Murdered DJ’s stolen items recovered in El Dorado Hills
Following an investigation into a burglary in the El Dorado Hills area last week, El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives announced they recovered items belonging to a popular Sacramento DJ who was murdered last spring. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, better known as DJ Gio, was a popular fixture in Sacramento’s...
gtgazette.com
‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river
The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incidentin Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Jan. 4, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
One person suffering from multiple gunshots wounds after a Rancho Cordova shooting
RANCHO CORDOVA — One person is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Rancho Cordova.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that the shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive.One person was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.The shooting remains under investigation.
2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
Update: Authorities confirm body found on Highway 4 in Concord was missing man
CONCORD -- A body found alongside Highway 4 in Concord Saturday afternoon was confirmed to be a 19-year-old man who went missing on New Year Day, authorities said.Concord police and California Highway Patrol dispatchers began receiving calls about the body at about 2 p.m.The body was located on the eastbound side of Highway 4 at Port Chicago Highway and the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.The family of Damond Lazenby Jr., who disappeared in the area on Jan. 1, told KPIX that the body is their son. His car was discovered abandoned near where the body was discovered. Police in Concord confirmed Saturday evening that a body found was that of Lazenby Jr. The body was found in an area that was searched earlier in the week, authorities. No cause of death has been determined.Lazenby's vehicle was found abandoned in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway. He had not been seen or heard from since the night of his disappearance.Concord police, the CHP and the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office will continue the investigation in the days to come.
Sacramento man allegedly stabs brother outside of Sky River Casino after altercation
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an altercation in the Sky River Casino parking lot, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the casino’s parking lot after receiving a report of a man screaming for help. When […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove weekly crime update December 24-31, 2022
This is a look at the crimes reported in the city of Elk Grove for the period December 24-31, 2022. These are in some cases in addition to the crimes reported on the Elk Grove Police Department daily watch summary. The Daily Watch Summary only lists crimes where there was an arrest.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision
Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision on SR-4 in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a major injury car collision in Stockton. The incident was described as a head-on crash involving two vehicles on State Route 4 and Roberts Road at approximately 8:35 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Car Collision in...
Fox40
Two people found dead after trees fell on their tents in Sacramento
(KTXL) — Two people died over the weekend in “storm-related” incidents, Sacramento County said in a statement. The county said both people were unhoused and were found with trees on top of their tents. The first person, Rebekah Rohde, 40, died Saturday near North 5th Street, south...
KCRA.com
Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
Investigators looking for person of interest in deadly shooting of Corey Shearer
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Five months after a former Amador football star was shot and killed at a party in Rancho Cordova, investigators have an update. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released a photo and video of a person of interest at a Friday press conference. CASE HISTORY.
Person of interest sought in connection to Rancho Cordova killing
(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest in connection to a killing that happened in August of 2022. Officials said the person of interest was captured on surveillance video leaving the area where the deadly shooting happened. The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding […]
mendofever.com
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer
RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUIs, witness intimidation, shoplifting
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 8. James Paul Wimberly, 38, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the Thomasino Way area...
Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
pioneerpublishers.com
Two arrested during Concord Police Department DUI patrol
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Concord Police Department arrested two drivers on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on 1/6/2023. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public...
KCRA.com
17-year-old arrested after man killed in Sacramento County shooting
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Carmichael on the first day of the new year, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to reports of the shooting Sunday around 10:35 p.m. on the 2800 block of Westwood Lane in...
