Hawaii State

HNN News Brief (Jan. 9, 2023)

Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is ‘on’ for Wednesday, organizers say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is “on” for Wednesday as a massive winter swell is projected to roll in, organizers said. Clyde Aikau, Eddie Aikau’s brother, confirmed the news Monday. Clyde Aikau is carrying on his brother’s legacy by organizing the world’s premiere...
Every one of my favorite half dozen movies made last year stirred my emotions and proved to be unforgettable. Here’s the list: CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH (Apple TV+), GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE (Hulu), BLONDE (Netflix), EMPIRE OF LIGHT (not yet streaming), THE FALLOUT (HBO Max, $14.99 on Amazon and Apple TV) and THE WHALE (Consolidated Theaters at Ward & Kahala). Watch this video to see my very brief descriptions of each of them.
Community members continue to remember legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and 'ambassador of aloha,' dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister.
Shot 20 times on a busy Friday night in Waikiki

The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Honolulu Mayors’ Office, and the Honolulu Police Department remain unresponsive to questions about the deadly violence that has become a repeat threat to Hawaii’s Travel and Tourism industry. A 25-year-old man was shot at around 10.00 pm Friday night on a busy intersection...
China opens its borders after easing strict anti-COVID policies

