HNN News Brief (Jan. 9, 2023)
2 Hawaii dancers score dream gig to perform in Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas. A dream gig for two dancers and friends from Hawaii: They will be performing in a “Cirque du Soleil” show in Las Vegas. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It is a phased...
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
State lawmaker to unveil new bill to open sports gambling room on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill to create a sports book and card room on Oahu. The bill is the newest effort to legalize some form of gambling in Hawaii. The measure, introduced by State Rep. John Mizuno, aims to open Oahu’s first single,...
Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
A Dwindling Kalaupapa Population Honors 1st Exiles With Tributes And Tears
KALAUPAPA, Molokai — Gathered in the corrosive salt air at the Kalaupapa pier, a dozen people listened to a moving Hawaiian language reading of the royal government edict that criminalized Hansen’s disease and outcast those afflicted by it to Hawaii’s leprosy colony. Former Hansen’s disease patient Meli...
Why Community Efforts Aren’t Enough To Save Oahu’s Aging Cemeteries
At Makiki Cemetery, ankle-high weeds completely obscure some headstones. Gravestones are sinking or toppled over at Sunset Memorial Park in Pearl City. Feral chicken flocks roam the gravesites at Ket On Society Cemetery in Honolulu. Oahu is home to more than 80 public cemeteries, some dating back to the mid-1800s....
Hawaii advocates to march on Jan. 11 for National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and on Jan. 11 from 4-6 p.m., non profit Ho’ōla Nā Pua will host peaceful marches across the state to raise awareness about sex trafficking and care for children who have been exploited, For more information, visit this page.
China Uemura, longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf contest organizer, dies at 68
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf organizer China Uemura died Friday afternoon at the age of 68. The news of his passing was posted to the China Uemura Surfing Foundation Instagram page on Saturday morning. “It was one hell of a ride pops. All the stories of you...
With humpbacks returning to Hawaii waters, NOAA reminds public to keep distance
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Humpback whales are back in Hawaii waters for the winter season. Each year, thousands of humpback whales return to Hawaii’s warm waters to mate, give birth and raise their calves. Seeing them up close and in person is a special thing but can also come with...
Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is ‘on’ for Wednesday, organizers say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is “on” for Wednesday as a massive winter swell is projected to roll in, organizers said. Clyde Aikau, Eddie Aikau’s brother, confirmed the news Monday. Clyde Aikau is carrying on his brother’s legacy by organizing the world’s premiere...
Entertainment: Hawaii remembers music legend Danny Kaleikini
Every one of my favorite half dozen movies made last year stirred my emotions and proved to be unforgettable. Here’s the list: CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH (Apple TV+), GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE (Hulu), BLONDE (Netflix), EMPIRE OF LIGHT (not yet streaming), THE FALLOUT (HBO Max, $14.99 on Amazon and Apple TV) and THE WHALE (Consolidated Theaters at Ward & Kahala). Watch this video to see my very brief descriptions of each of them.
Community members continue to remember legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii...
What's Trending: Rising beer prices; Buffalo Bill's player shushed at presser
Most houses sold for over a million dollars, most condos and town-homes went for over half a million. With humpbacks returning to Hawaii waters, NOAA reminds public to keep distance. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Humpback whales are back in Hawaii waters for the winter season. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Shot 20 times on a busy Friday night in Waikiki
The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Honolulu Mayors’ Office, and the Honolulu Police Department remain unresponsive to questions about the deadly violence that has become a repeat threat to Hawaii’s Travel and Tourism industry. A 25-year-old man was shot at around 10.00 pm Friday night on a busy intersection...
Veronica Kawānanakoa gives over $750K to ʻIolani Palace
Completed in 1882, ʻIolani Palace was once the home of Hawai'i's royal family. After U.S. industrialists overthrew Hawai'i's internationally recognized government, it became a prison for the royals. Today, it is a tourist attraction that preserves the old world of Hawai'i.
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A photo of a man urinating at a Kilauea eruption viewing site that was posted on social media is igniting anger — with some saying it underscores the need for cultural education. Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, a Native Hawaiian activist, said Halemaumau Crater has great symbolism and...
Hawaii Girl Scouts hold special business, marketing ‘university’ as they launch cookie sales
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Girl Scouts are getting ready for their annual cookie sales season. On Saturday, the Scouts hosted a “Cookie University” in Honolulu. The gathering gave participants the chance to learn valuable business skills from a long list of Hawaii professionals in finance, sales, marketing and customer service.
China opens its borders after easing strict anti-COVID policies
Laura Ho wins 73rd Narcissus Queen
The year of the rabbit is fast approaching, and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawai'i has a new queen to reign.
Waikiki shooting an example of ‘unacceptable’ crime
Hawaii has yet to close out the first week of 2023 and there has already been a shooting in Waikiki.
