WVDOH Truck Crash in Area Leads to Road Closure

According to WBOY, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning. According to the Harrison County 911 center, the accident happened around 4:30 near the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 250 near Pruntytown. A 12 News reporter on...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, WV

Charleston, the capital city of West Virginia and the county seat of Kanawha County, is ideally located with the Kanawha River meeting the Elk River on one side and undulating hills that provide a natural and scenic playground on the other. Charleston is also considered the business, cultural, and leisure...
CHARLESTON, WV
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens, Announces Reservation Days Campsites and Marina Slips

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens will open reservations for the campground sites and marina slips in February. On February 14, 2023, Raleigh County residents can make reservations. February 16, 2023 non-residents can make reservations. The Lake Stephens Campground is open from May 1, 2023, to Oct 31, 2023. The Marina is open from May 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WV health leaders announce collaboration to enhance health care services for residents of Logan and southern West Virginia

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, and Logan Regional Medical Center (LMRC), a ScionHealth Community Hospital, announced a new collaboration aimed at bringing more opportunities for specialty care to southern West Virginia. Through a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), the organizations will work to establish a...
LOGAN, WV
This week in West Virginia history Jan. 8-14

Charleston WV (WVDN) – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 8, 1866: William Gustavus Conley was born near Kingwood in Preston County. Conley was the 18th governor of West Virginia, serving from 1929 to 1933. Jan. 8, […] The post This week in West Virginia history Jan. 8-14 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
CHARLESTON, WV

