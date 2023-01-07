Read full article on original website
Bald eagle shot in West Virginia, WVDNR seeking information
HARMAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police are searching for a potential suspect after a bald eagle was found injured with a gunshot wound in Randolph County. According to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, the female bald eagle was recovered by the WVDNR Natural...
connect-bridgeport.com
Trout Stockings Return to State of West Virginia with DNR Announcing New Required Fishing Regulations
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources last week announced the publication of updated fishing regulations and the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams around the state. “Trout stocking in West Virginia is just one of the ways we contribute to the preservation and enhancement of our...
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDOH Truck Crash in Area Leads to Road Closure
According to WBOY, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning. According to the Harrison County 911 center, the accident happened around 4:30 near the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 250 near Pruntytown. A 12 News reporter on...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, WV
Charleston, the capital city of West Virginia and the county seat of Kanawha County, is ideally located with the Kanawha River meeting the Elk River on one side and undulating hills that provide a natural and scenic playground on the other. Charleston is also considered the business, cultural, and leisure...
Theatre West Virginia General Manager to step down after nearly a decade
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Longtime proponent and General Manager of Theatre West Virginia, Scott Hill, confirmed Saturday that he would be stepping away from the role after nearly a decade of service. Hill’s face is one which is well-known throughout Raleigh County, his contagious energy and boundless enthusiasm having...
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens, Announces Reservation Days Campsites and Marina Slips
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens will open reservations for the campground sites and marina slips in February. On February 14, 2023, Raleigh County residents can make reservations. February 16, 2023 non-residents can make reservations. The Lake Stephens Campground is open from May 1, 2023, to Oct 31, 2023. The Marina is open from May 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023.
Water Distribution Schedule for Raleigh County – Sunday, Jan. 8
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Several water distribution events have been scheduled to take place throughout the Raleigh County area on Sunday. A list of water distribution events for Raleigh County as announced Sunday by Beckley Water Company can be seen below. Slab Fork Post Office, 9:00 AM –...
WV health leaders announce collaboration to enhance health care services for residents of Logan and southern West Virginia
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, and Logan Regional Medical Center (LMRC), a ScionHealth Community Hospital, announced a new collaboration aimed at bringing more opportunities for specialty care to southern West Virginia. Through a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), the organizations will work to establish a...
Raleigh County students will return to class for upcoming school week
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPESS) – As residents throughout the Raleigh County area begin to see the return of water service, local students appear to be set to return to their regular school schedule for the upcoming week. A Sunday afternoon announcement from Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price confirms...
This week in West Virginia history Jan. 8-14
Charleston WV (WVDN) – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 8, 1866: William Gustavus Conley was born near Kingwood in Preston County. Conley was the 18th governor of West Virginia, serving from 1929 to 1933. Jan. 8, […] The post This week in West Virginia history Jan. 8-14 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
