People from all over Long Beach are taking full advantage of the free sandbags at the 72nd Place lifeguard station to fortify their homes for the impending storm. Residents who dealt with a bit of flooding from last week's storm are preparing for this latest round of weather."Last time, a little flooded — not much," said Last Friday, along the Long Beach Peninsula homeowners, were hosing down the muck that slid into their garages after the coastal berm failed to keep the surf and high tide from reaching the nearby residents. "The water had gone in about five feet," said resident Lucy Crumrine....

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO