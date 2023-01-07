ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 17

Nunya
2d ago

This is scary. I work at an elementary school and we have small classes of six students that are considered special education. These children are mostly violent and have behavioral issues. I have seen them attack the teachers, biting, hitting, and throwing things at the teachers and classmates. They also threaten the teachers and their classmates. I’ve heard them say “I’m gonna stab you” or “I’ll shoot you” and these were 7 year olds!!! A lot of these children are smart and they are in these classes because of behavioral issues! This is a problem I believe has to do with too much violent video games and parents just letting their children play these games without screening them first.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy