This is scary. I work at an elementary school and we have small classes of six students that are considered special education. These children are mostly violent and have behavioral issues. I have seen them attack the teachers, biting, hitting, and throwing things at the teachers and classmates. They also threaten the teachers and their classmates. I’ve heard them say “I’m gonna stab you” or “I’ll shoot you” and these were 7 year olds!!! A lot of these children are smart and they are in these classes because of behavioral issues! This is a problem I believe has to do with too much violent video games and parents just letting their children play these games without screening them first.
