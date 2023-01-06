Read full article on original website
Children’s of Alabama patient chosen as a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital National Champion
A six-year-old Children's of Alabama patient was chosen as one of the 10 Children's Miracle Network Hospital National Champions for 2023, it was announced Tuesday.
Alabama Mom Looking For Man Who Saved Her Daughter After Wreck
The Cullman Daily posted a note to Facebook about a mom, Jennifer, looking for a man we can all call an angel!. I'm sure any of us with children would hope for an angel like this to stop and be with our child if we couldn't be. This is the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham pub posts drug awareness sign: ‘If you’re going to use cocaine…test it with fentanyl test strips’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dave’s Pub, located in Birmingham’s Five Points South entertainment district, has taken a unique approach to creating drug awareness. John Parker, owner of Dave’s Pub says the sign is a bit tongue-in-cheek but is addressing a serious drug problem. The sign, posted in...
wvtm13.com
Man dies in burning truck on I-459 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A fiery crash in Hoover leaves a man dead. Hoover Police say they found him trapped in his burning Ford F-150 truck Saturday night on I-459 south near mile marker 11. Officers say it appears the truck was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a...
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
Man sentenced to 15 years in 2019 shooting death of Birmingham father of 7
A man was sentenced to prison Monday in the 2019 shooting death of a Birmingham father. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Teresa Pulliam sentenced 24-year-old Jhakiren Grier guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter in the slaying of 36-year-old Gewayne Gilbert. Grier was initially charged with murder. The shooting happened...
Woman struck, killed when she got out of disabled vehicle among 3 dead following Jeffco traffic crashes
Three people died over the weekend following Jefferson County traffic crashes, including a woman who was struck on Elton B. Stephens Expressway after she got out of her disabled vehicle. Procha Patrice Williams , 34, was struck at 2:28 a.m. Sunday on Elton B. Stephens Expressway northbound at the U.S....
wbrc.com
Bessemer man dies at UAB Hospital following crash on New Year’s Eve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man from Bessemer died January 7 from a New Year’s Eve crash. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Demarius Deshun Williams. He was taken to UAB Hospital after a crash December 31 at 11:44 p.m. The multi-vehicle accident happened on...
wbrc.com
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
40-year-old missing woman found dead in Tuscaloosa County; investigation ongoing
A woman reported missing out of Fayette County over the weekend was found dead early Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County. Brandalyn “Brandy” Terry, 40, was last seen Friday in Berry, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. She was reported to be traveling in a white 2010 Honda Accord.
Moody landfill fire likely ‘a crime scene,’ top county official says
The Alabama county commission that’s inherited much of the responsibility for a 25-acre underground landfill fire, says the site of the blaze is likely to become a crime scene once the fire is out. “In all likelihood I think that site will end up being a crime scene,” St....
Slain Birmingham butcher mourned: ‘He was always willing to go the extra mile’; suspect now charged
A man shot to death while at work at Birmingham’s Elyton Meat Market is being remembered as someone who always went the extra mile for others. “He was always being nice, even when he didn’t have to be,’’ Maya Reynolds said of slain cousin Cortez Dekelvin Ware. “He was a people person.”
Inmate at Alabama prison found dead over the weekend
An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery was found dead over the weekend.
22-year-old injured in New Year’s Eve crash dies one week later
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 22-year-old man was injured in a New Year’s Eve crash has died 0n Saturday, Jan. 7, at approximately 3:49 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demarius Deshun Williams, 22, of Bessemer, was an occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Brighton […]
Community remembers Tuscaloosa County man who died in ATV crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County man who died in a tragic ATV crash is being remembered by his friends and former coworkers. 54-year-old Jackie Dixon worked as a first responder for years in Tuscaloosa County. He was a paramedic at Northstar EMA and was an emergency room employee at DCH Regional Hospital at the […]
‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students
HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
thecutoffnews.com
Seek The Peace - MLK DAY: A Testament of Hope Gathering - Jan. 16th, 2023 - 2:00 pm - DeBardeleben Park Bessemer, AL
Seek The Peace - MLK DAY: A Testament of Hope Gathering - January 16th, 2023 - 2:00 pm - DeBardeleben Park Bessemer, AL. Clergy, City Officials, Politicians, Law Enforcement, District Attorney, Chamber of Commerce, & Citizens. "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend." Marrtin...
wvtm13.com
Stray puppy allegedly poisoned in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. — A puppy was allegedly poisoned and now animal rights advocates want the person they say is responsible arrested. The poisoned pup passed away at an emergency veterinary clinic but five of its eight litter mates are now at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, and they are all OK.
Bham Now
55% of our respondents said they hadn’t heard of the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard—what about you?
The current talk of the town is the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard that is being installed on top of the Two North Twentieth building. According to our most recent LinkedIn poll, “What are your thoughts on the HUGE Alexander Shunnarah billboard coming to downtown Birmingham?”, most respondents said they haven’t heard about it. We believe that opinion will soon be changed. Keep reading to view the results.
Listen to Birmingham’s gun violence crisis
Each individual who died from gun violence was assigned a note on a musical scale.
