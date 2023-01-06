ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hueytown, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Man dies in burning truck on I-459 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — A fiery crash in Hoover leaves a man dead. Hoover Police say they found him trapped in his burning Ford F-150 truck Saturday night on I-459 south near mile marker 11. Officers say it appears the truck was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students

HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Stray puppy allegedly poisoned in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. — A puppy was allegedly poisoned and now animal rights advocates want the person they say is responsible arrested. The poisoned pup passed away at an emergency veterinary clinic but five of its eight litter mates are now at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, and they are all OK.
BESSEMER, AL
Bham Now

55% of our respondents said they hadn’t heard of the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard—what about you?

The current talk of the town is the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard that is being installed on top of the Two North Twentieth building. According to our most recent LinkedIn poll, “What are your thoughts on the HUGE Alexander Shunnarah billboard coming to downtown Birmingham?”, most respondents said they haven’t heard about it. We believe that opinion will soon be changed. Keep reading to view the results.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy