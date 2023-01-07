ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockley County, TX

everythinglubbock.com

South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Traffic delays expected after crash on S Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police responded to a crash early Monday morning. The crash occurred a little before 8 a.m. One person was left with minor injuries in the crash. Police stated another vehicle was broken down in the same area. Eastbound traffic on S Loop 289 will be closed...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders

On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man

A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Former County Treasurer Bohannon pleads guilty

Denise Bohannon entered a guilty plea last month for theft between $30,000 and $150,000, a charge that stems from her time serving as Hockley County Treasurer. Bohannon entered her plea on December 15, 2022, and was sentenced to five years of probation. She was also fined $1,000, and ordered to pay $39,021 in restitution.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
TULIA, TX
KFDA

Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested help on an early morning shooting. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley has confirmed that there has been a shooting, but details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become...
TULIA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR crews battle fire at Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 56th Street. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com the fire was contained to the garage area...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sanitary sewer project to close portion of Frankford Ave. in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Installation of a new sanitary sewer line will close a portion of Frankford Avenue in far Southwest Lubbock starting Monday, January 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, Frankford Avenue southbound will be closed at the intersection of 130th Street (Farm-to-Market Road 1585). During construction, 130th Street will remain open.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Levelland Animal Control presence returns after hires

Citizens could be seeing the Levelland Animal Catrol roaming the streets of the Levelland community by the end of next week. Levelland Police Department Captain Tammie McDonald gave a brief update on the current search for two new Animal Control Officers. McDonald explained that it has been a difficult process...
LEVELLAND, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Wilson ISD employee accused of ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students

LUBBOCK, Texas — An employee with the Wilson Independent School District was placed on administrative leave over “allegedly having inappropriate interactions with high school students,” according to a social media post from the district Thursday morning. The post said the district received information of the interactions on December 30 and “immediately contacted the Lynn County […]
WILSON, TX
levellandnews.net

Hockley County approves Mutual Aid Agreement

The Hockley County Commissioners Court moved forward with the approval of the South Plains Region Mutual Aid Agreement and Resolution during Tuesday’s regular meeting. Levelland-Hockley County Emergency Management Coordinator Cole Kirkland gave a brief update of the agreement to the court while mentioning the adjustments and fixes to the previous agreement.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

The windiest city? Close

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind once again plays a major “roll” in South Plains weather this week. As the wind increases, so will temperatures. Until the cold front. Then when speeds, and temperatures, will take a dip. It’s been a cold start to the work and school week....
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack

Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
LUBBOCK, TX

