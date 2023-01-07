Read full article on original website
Man arrested on multiple charges, dog shot after attacking Lubbock police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department arrested a man, 39-year-old Alberto Limon, on three charges after he attempted to run from officers. According to LPD, officers were called to 66th and University in reference to a “check subject” call. The caller told police “a man was walking in the middle of […]
1 Tulia teen dead, 3 injured after early Sunday crash
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an early Sunday morning crash near Tulia that resulted in the death of one teen and the injury of three others. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2019 Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound on SH 86, […]
South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
Traffic delays expected after crash on S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police responded to a crash early Monday morning. The crash occurred a little before 8 a.m. One person was left with minor injuries in the crash. Police stated another vehicle was broken down in the same area. Eastbound traffic on S Loop 289 will be closed...
Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders
On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
Multiple shots fired outside Lubbock bar after fight, LPD said
Multiple shots were fired following a fight at a Lubbock bar in the early hours of New Year’s Eve, just one day before another shooting at a Lubbock bar left one person injured, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Woman pleads guilty after acquiring $60k+ in Lubbock using stolen identification, court records said
Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, pleaded guilty to Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft Friday, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.
The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man
A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Former County Treasurer Bohannon pleads guilty
Denise Bohannon entered a guilty plea last month for theft between $30,000 and $150,000, a charge that stems from her time serving as Hockley County Treasurer. Bohannon entered her plea on December 15, 2022, and was sentenced to five years of probation. She was also fined $1,000, and ordered to pay $39,021 in restitution.
1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
Lubbock man accused of assaulting US Marshal with vehicle, court records said
A man who was arrested during the Lubbock Police Department's "Operation Lubbock Tornado" was taken back to jail on Tuesday, according to online records. Federal court records showed that Gerardo Avila, 45, was accused of assaulting a Deputy United States Marshal with a vehicle.
Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested help on an early morning shooting. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley has confirmed that there has been a shooting, but details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become...
LFR crews battle fire at Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 56th Street. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com the fire was contained to the garage area...
Sanitary sewer project to close portion of Frankford Ave. in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Installation of a new sanitary sewer line will close a portion of Frankford Avenue in far Southwest Lubbock starting Monday, January 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, Frankford Avenue southbound will be closed at the intersection of 130th Street (Farm-to-Market Road 1585). During construction, 130th Street will remain open.
Levelland Animal Control presence returns after hires
Citizens could be seeing the Levelland Animal Catrol roaming the streets of the Levelland community by the end of next week. Levelland Police Department Captain Tammie McDonald gave a brief update on the current search for two new Animal Control Officers. McDonald explained that it has been a difficult process...
Wilson ISD employee accused of ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
LUBBOCK, Texas — An employee with the Wilson Independent School District was placed on administrative leave over “allegedly having inappropriate interactions with high school students,” according to a social media post from the district Thursday morning. The post said the district received information of the interactions on December 30 and “immediately contacted the Lynn County […]
Hockley County approves Mutual Aid Agreement
The Hockley County Commissioners Court moved forward with the approval of the South Plains Region Mutual Aid Agreement and Resolution during Tuesday’s regular meeting. Levelland-Hockley County Emergency Management Coordinator Cole Kirkland gave a brief update of the agreement to the court while mentioning the adjustments and fixes to the previous agreement.
The windiest city? Close
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind once again plays a major “roll” in South Plains weather this week. As the wind increases, so will temperatures. Until the cold front. Then when speeds, and temperatures, will take a dip. It’s been a cold start to the work and school week....
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
