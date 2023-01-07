ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Fallout Begins? Browns Request Jerod Mayo Interview

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is already in high demand. Despite his team's season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Mayo’s defense was clearly the team’s top unit in 2022. The Pats led the NFL with seven defensive touchdowns and produced 30 takeaways, second to only the Dallas Cowboys (33). Of the NFL's 11 defenses creating the most turnovers, only the Patriots (2nd) and Houston Texans (7th) missed the playoffs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs Sign Former First-Round WR to Reserve/Future Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off because they earned the AFC's only bye week for the first round of the conference playoffs. That doesn't mean the team isn't working, though, as general manager Brett Veach made an acquisition on Monday afternoon. After Field Yates of ESPN first reported...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

NFL Schedule: Two Games With Playoff Ramifications Saturday

The final week of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here and the playoff field is far from settled with just one game remaining for each of the league’s 32 teams. With plenty left to be decided, Week 18 will kick off on Saturday with two AFC games on the slate: Chiefs vs. Raiders and Titans vs. Jaguars.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wichita Eagle

Patriots’ Disappointing End Reveals Rugged 2023 Opponents

In line with Bill Belichick's narrow, forward perspective: We're on to 2023. The New England Patriots suffered a "Crappy New Year" loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday to end their 2022 season. The disappointing end to an 8-9 season and the team's second missing of the postseason in three years is sure to prompt questions entering the offseason.
Wichita Eagle

Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame

Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Devin McCourty Addresses Future Following Season-Ending Loss To Bills

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty was named a team captain for the 12th time in his career. At age 35, having just concluded his 13th NFL season, it is fair to wonder whether McCourty’s time on a professional football field has come to an end.
Wichita Eagle

Report: Chris Ballard, Not Jim Irsay, to Lead Colts’ Coaching Search

The 2022 season is only a little more than 24 hours for the Indianapolis Colts, yet the offseason talk is in full swing. Much of the talk surrounding the Colts at this moment is about the search for their next head coach. After owner Jim Irsay fired former head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and replaced him with former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the interim, many thought that Irsay would be the man heading the search for the next full-time head coach. However, that may not be the case.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Early Seahawks Exit vs. 49ers? Playoff Power Rankings

The Seattle Seahawks are one of 14 NFL teams left with a chance to make it to Super Bowl XLVII in Glendale, Arizona. In what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, Seattle finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, good for the seventh seed in the NFC. The...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Cardinals Not Set On Firing Kingsbury Despite Exploring Candidates

Entering the final game of the season, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job security remains uncertain. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Arizona has not yet made a decision on whether to keep him, although the team is looking at options around the league. The Cardinals signed Kingsbury and general...
ARIZONA STATE
YourErie

Bills excited to have Hamlin back in Buffalo as playoffs near

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the news that Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the ICU in Cincinnati and traveled back to Buffalo to continue treatment, the Bills are breathing a sigh of relief as the playoffs draw closer. Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical Center […]
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Expected Timeline to Hire a New Head Coach

The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on December 26, which gave the team the option for a slight head start on the coaching search. However, the Broncos weren't able to take full advantage of that because the NFL doesn't allow head-coaching interviews in the season's final two weeks. The Broncos...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks vs. 49ers: Third Time’s a Charm? Here’s What Playoff History Says

As the saying goes, it's difficult for an NFL team to beat a quality opponent three times in one season. But while the Seattle Seahawks will be hoping that proves true when they battle the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in the wild card round next Saturday, does past precedent actually work in their favor?
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Brian Daboll: Experience in Playoffs is Overrated

The New York Giants franchise has waited six long years to earn a ticket as a participant in the NFC postseason. But for those wondering if the lack of NFL playoff experience will be detrimental to the Giants’ chances of hanging around in the postseason, head coach Brian Daboll urges you not to worry.
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Broncos 31, Chargers 28: Three Takeaways For the Future

Although Sunday’s contest didn’t impact the playoffs, it did lay the framework for the Denver Broncos of the future. In a hard-fought battle where Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley kept his starters significantly longer than expected, the game was more of a struggle than anticipated. Let’s...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Result ‘The Worst Thing That Could’ve Happened!’ Shouts ESPN

Rex Ryan believes that the Dallas Cowboys failed to put their best foot forward on Sunday evening. The playoff-bound Cowboys, left with relatively little to play for when it came to playoff positioning, perplexingly opted to keep their starters in for a majority of a Week 18 visit to the eliminated Washington Commanders. That plan egregiously backfired, as the Pokes' premier group, particularly on offense, slogged through a 26-6 defeat. Dallas' offense mustered only 182 yards, its worst output since an October 2020 visit to FedExField (142). The doomed Commanders thus breezed to an easy victory overseen by Sam Howell, a day-three draft pick making his first NFL start.
DALLAS, TX

