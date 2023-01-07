Read full article on original website
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
Best 32 Inch TVs
32 inch TVs are a popular size for living rooms, bedrooms, and other spaces where you want a larger TV but don't have the room or budget for a larger model. With so many options on the market, it can be tough to know which one to choose. Let's find out what are the best 32 inch TVs today. There are several factors to consider before buying a 32 inch TV:
Samsung brought a 5K display to CES 2023 that could take on Apple’s Studio Display
Samsung today unveiled a brand-new high-spec monitor, just ahead of the beginning of CES 2023. The Viewfinity 5K is the latest release in the Viewfinity range and boasts a number of eye-catching specs that could appeal to demanding, pro-level users — especially those that might be considering an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display.
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Another company has stopped working on smart contact lenses
One of the companies working on smart contact lenses is calling the project off. On Friday, Mojo Vision announced that it’s going to “pivot its business and focus its resources” on the MicroLED display tech it built during its work on the Mojo Lens (via Axios). Unfortunately, part of the pivot includes laying off around 75 percent of its workers as it restructures, according to a news post from the company’s CEO, Drew Perkins. The company had around 150 employees, according to data from PitchBook and LinkedIn.
LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023
The world's largest tech show presented the world's most transparent TV – and I'm mighty impressed by LG's OLED T
Samsung's 2023 smart fridge is a massive TV too
The screen in Samsung's Family Hub Plus is bigger than my mum's TV
The last-gen iPad is $80 off, a whole $200 less than the newer model
The latest products might be worth the price hike if you get cooler features and drastically better performance than what the last-gen version offered. In the case of Apple’s spruced-up starter iPad released in October 2022, the model that came before it is easier to recommend to most people — even more so when it costs a whole $200 less. At Best Buy, the ninth-gen 64GB iPad is $249.99 in space gray or silver, a deal that knocks $80 off the original cost.
The Morning After: Lenovo made an e-ink tablet to rival Amazon’s Scribe
The CES conveyor belt of PCs doesn’t let up. Lenovo has been busy. Let’s start with its latest YogaBook, the dual-screen YogaBook 9i. Instead of folding like a conventional laptop, this… thing unfurls a screen atop another, with a slimline keyboard at the bottom. Thankfully, as well as the keyboard and stylus accessories, there’s a kickstand to ensure those two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED displays stay in place. There’s an incredible amount of flexibility here. You can have the screens unfolded like a book, stacked atop each other or as a classic laptop, with the lower screen showing the keyboard.
3 reasons to buy an OLED TV right now
OLED TVs have to be seen to be believed – and there are very good reasons to treat yourself to one this month
The Asus Chromebox 5 is my favorite PC of CES 2023 — here's why
Asus revealed an updated Chromebox 5 at CES 2023 with upgraded internals and a new feature that's so simple, and yet so valuable, that I can't believe all PC makers don't offer it.
Best Of CES 2023: Dell Concept Nyx Gamepad
Dell’s Concept Nyx gamepad brings excitement to the controller space. The Dell Concept Nyx gamepad looks like just another controller at first glance, but there’s a lot of exciting features there that made it a CES showstopper and one of the best things we’ve seen all week. As we said, it looks like a just a plain old controller from Alienware. Something you’d see from a gaming brand that wants to venture into the controller space. But Dell, and of course Alienware, weren’t content to create just another controller.
This big, beautiful 48-inch LG OLED monitor is $500 off
Looking for a big, beautiful gaming monitor (or just for multi-tasking at work)? While desktop behemoths such as Samsung's Odyssey G9 monitor can set you back $1,500, LG's 48-inch UHD OLED gaming monitor is only $997 at Amazon right now, saving you $500 on this beautiful gaming accessory. With a...
The Verge’s best of CES 2023
Another Consumer Electronics Show has come and (almost) gone, and The Verge was there to capture all of the biggest announcements, names, and gadgets shown this year in Las Vegas. As always, CES is an opportunity for companies to demonstrate how they envision the future of tech, and we wanted to break down some of the best things we saw on this year’s show floor.
The best monitors of CES 2023 (so far)
Although gaming monitors saw more attention this CES, there were still some other excellent monitors showed off on the convention floor. We saw multiple Apple Studio Display competitors, cheaper mini-LED options, and a few unique form factors. Here are the best monitors we’ve seen at CES 2023 so far.
Kemove Angel K68 Mechanical Keyboard
The Kemove Angel K68 mechanical keyboard is a satisfying, well-designed keyboard for everyday use with well-balanced RGB lighting and versatility. It’s a good choice for wired and wireless use, however, the tight layout of the keycaps may be off-putting for some, and can take a while to get used to.
CES: Could 90 Percent of Content Be AI-Driven by 2025?
Artificial Intelligence is poised to create a seismic shift in entertainment, and the technology isn’t just in development. It’s arrived and Hollywood needs to be prepared. That was the message of a SAG-AFTRA-hosted CES panel, as AI-driven tools permeated the consumer tech show’s exhibition halls. Nina Schick, author and advisor on generative AI, projected that 90 percent of content may be — at least in part — AI-generated by 2025. She further predicted that everyone in the audience would be planning to use some form of generative AI within the month.More from The Hollywood ReporterCES: Consumer Technology Association Projects $485B in...
Asus heard you like OLED so it slapped one on an Xbox controller
Asus's new officially licenced Xbox controller is a little bit extra.
Sorry Marshall, Victrola’s metal Bluetooth speakers are my new retro style pick
Tired of the fabric-jacketed and repetitive designs commonly available in portable audio? I am – even some of the best Bluetooth speakers I've tested can sometimes lack originality in the design department. But not Victrola. If you're anything like me, you won't be able to utter the word "Victrola"...
