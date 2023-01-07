‘Anything worth arguing about is complex:’ N.J. students must now learn media and information literacy skills in K-12

Read full article on original website
NJ becomes first state to mandate that media literacy be taught in public schools
New Jersey has become the first state in the country to combat misinformation and conspiracy theories in public discourse by requiring public schools to teach media literacy to K-12 students.
Washington Examiner
Gov. Phil Murphy signs media literacy law to teach New Jersey students about fake news
Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) signed a new law Wednesday that will make the Garden State the first to require "media literacy" education in schools. The new law, which passed with bipartisan support in the state legislature, directs the state's department of education to produce "learning standards" that will teach students "to recognize when information is needed and to locate, evaluate, and effectively use the needed information."
N.J. schools got millions in COVID relief funds. Most hasn’t been spent yet, list says.
New Jersey ranks near the bottom of the states, in terms of how much of its federal school COVID-19 relief money it has spent, according to a graph released Thursday by FutureEd, a think tank at Georgetown University. The state placed 44th in the nation, having spent only 26.6% of...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 23 days
New Jersey homeowners have until the end of January to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 in the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
Gov. Murphy signs ‘Fake News’ bill for NJ (Opinion)
The bill signed last Wednesday with little fanfare requires schools to teach "media literacy." Which only means: Read and believe what WE think is worthwhile and real. The problem is who is deciding what is real news and what is "disinformation"?. It's in the hands of New Jersey's public schools,...
roi-nj.com
New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team
The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
Mask-up! CDC Recommends Masking in All NJ Counties
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rises rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
That smells disgusting – Top NJ stories for Monday
Classroom horror in new Jersey. Here are today's top stories from New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. Drug paraphernalia was found in a classroom closet after an art teacher overdosed in front of his students in NJ. ❎ Murphy for president?. Gov. Phil Murphy gives his State of the...
Non-opioid alternatives: NJ docs creating fewer opportunities for addiction
As New Jersey continues efforts to gain ground in its battle against a drug overdose epidemic, medical professionals throughout the state are doing their part by treating opioids as a last resort in many cases of acute and chronic pain. In the face of thousands of overdose deaths on a...
Are calls from jail too expensive? Report reveals NJ figures
It costs too much for New Jersey families to connect with their loved ones who are behind bars, according to a report from the advocacy group Prison Policy Initiative. Compared to other states, New Jersey isn't even close to being one of the biggest offenders when it comes to the price of phone calls, the report suggests. But there's another problem taking over in New Jersey and elsewhere: the cost of video chats.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Temporary Restraining Order Issued Against Concealed Carry Restriction Bill
U.S. District Court judge Marie Bumb has issued a temporary restraining order regarding a motion brought by the Firearms Policy Coalition seeking a preliminary injunction against the concealed carry restriction bill signed into law last month by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. In her opinion, Judge Bumb, a Bush appointee,...
Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023
Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
wrnjradio.com
Senator Oroho: Federal judge confirms Gov. Murphy’s new concealed carry law is likely unconstitutional, issues temporary order preventing enforcement
NEW JERSEY – Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho (R-24) responded after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to prevent new restrictions on concealed carry permit holders recently signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy from being enforced:. “Republicans warned when Governor Murphy’s concealed carry law was being...
New Jersey Globe
Serena Perretti Benson, former federal and state judge, dies at 94
Serena Perretti Benson, an airplane pilot and scuba diver who served as a U.S. Magistrate and Superior Court Judge frequently assigned to high-profile criminal trials, died on December 26. She was 95. During her two decades as a state and federal judge, Perretti earned a reputation for giving harsh sentences...
You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties
You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
2025 New Jersey governor's race wide open with Murphy unable to run
NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's next gubernatorial election is more than two years away, but potential contenders are already gearing up. Gov. Phil Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term and politicians on both sides of the aisle are hinting they might be interested. "It's time to let someone else lead this special city, and for me to really think about what I want to do next," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a YouTube video announcing he won't seek reelection. Fulop, a Democrat, told CBS2 he is considering running for governor. "I am leaning in that direction, and wanted to give enough...
New Jersey Globe
No designated survivor when Murphy delivers State of the State address
When Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his State of the State address on Tuesday – his first in-person since the start of the pandemic and the protest at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 – he’ll do so without a designated survivor. A cataclysmic event at the...
COVID cases are rising in NJ: Free test kits are now available
With COVID cases on the rise across New Jersey the Hunterdon County Health Department will host a free test kit distribution event on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren, no registration is required. Households will get up to four rapid antigen test kits.
