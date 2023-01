This is going to be the first of a series of three articles looking at the trade market for Charlotte's expiring contracts of Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre and PJ Washington. We are halfway through the season and if you didn’t know already, the Charlotte Hornets are out of play-in contention, sitting at 11-30 with the 3rd worst overall record in the league. Veteran Mason Plumlee is on a $9 million expiring contract and Charlotte have a bevvy of bigs who have shown promise in Mark Williams, Nick Richards and Kai Jones sitting behind him. As much criticism as Plumlee receives, he’s having a career year and has been one of the team’s most consistent players. However, a smart team would see the writing on the wall with his free agency, the lottery odds and trade him ahead of the February 9th deadline.

