kwhi.com
FORMER BRYAN SOFTBALL COACH INDICTED
A Brazos County Grand Jury indicted a former Bryan High School softball coach after he was caught allegedly dipping his hand in the cookie jar. 44-year-old Enrique Luna was charged with theft of property between $2,500 to $30,000 and misappropriation of fiduciary property between $2,500 to $30,000. Luna was employed...
KBTX.com
College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving after she rear ended another car, Bryan police said. Jennifer Lopez, 46, crashed her 2018 Lexus into another vehicle near N Earl Rudder Freeway around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. She told law enforcement she doesn’t remember...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY
A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
fox44news.com
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M loans robotics equipment to Bryan ISD
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M is giving a long-term loan of robotics equipment for all of Bryan ISD’s elementary and intermediate schools. This is to help students have access to robotics at their campuses. Teachers and staff had training Saturday to learn how to build them.
KBTX.com
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on assault charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 8:15, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of Matilda in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Ramsey Lee Randall Jr, 30 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Family Violence after it was determined that he had assaulted a family member. Randall was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KBTX.com
College Station man was set to graduate barber school before his murder
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Loved ones are speaking out about the death of Rashawn Jones. Jones, described as a loving father, brother, and son, was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway Tuesday. He was attending the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute and was prepared...
KBTX.com
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Burleson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened around 6:15 a.m. along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell. Troopers say the driver of a Mercury passenger car...
KBTX.com
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
KBTX.com
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County judge sentenced Ron Burchfield to 15 years in prison for robbery on Thursday. On May 22, 2021, Burchfield reportedly went to the victim’s residence in Anderson around 4 a.m. Burchfield reportedly had a hammer and threatened one of the victims. He...
kwhi.com
MULTIPLE CHARGES PENDING AGAINST LOUISIANA MAN
Multiple charges are pending against a Louisiana man after he allegedly ran from a traffic stop Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 1:55, Officer Crystal Buckner conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for illegal window tint. Contact was made with the female driver and male passenger, who were both from Louisiana. While conducting the traffic stop the male passenger took off on foot in an attempt to evade officers. Units from throughout Washington County responded in order to assist with locating the male subject, who was at this point now known to have an active felony warrant out of Acadia Parish, as well as a warrant through Louisiana Pardon and Parole. Officers located fresh footprints beside an apartment unit in the 1500 block of Farewell and were able to make contact with the subject, who had illegally entered the apartment in an attempt to avoid capture. The male subject surrendered without resistance and was placed in handcuffs. Once in cuffs the male subject had a medical episode, which required immediate medical attention and he was released to Washington County EMS for treatment. The female driver was released with no charges.
KBTX.com
Highlights: Bryan edges Midway in district home opener
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan posted a 44-41 victory over Midway in the Vikings district home opener at Viking Gym. The game was tied at 24 at the break and tied at 38 going into the fourth. The Vikings outscored Midway 6-3 in the fourth securing the win.
KHOU
Hail coming down in Huntsville, Texas (1/7/23)
This video was sent to us through the Near Me feature of our app, showing hail in Huntsville. (Credit: Jason Hill)
Trudy's Tex-Mex to open College Station restaurant in spring 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant Trudy's is set to open their first location in the College Station area, according to a press release from public relations firm Giant Noise. The new location is set to feature Trudy's refreshed menu and interior design, which was introduced in 2021.
College Station PD is searching for three murder suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a home invasion that left one man dead on Jan. 3. According to police, the three suspects showed up to a residence in the Parkway Circle Apartments at about 11:17 p.m. Tuesday night wearing masks and carrying guns.
KBTX.com
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jennifer Shah, a star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday by a federal judge at a courthouse in Manhattan after she pleaded guilty in a yearslong telemarketing scheme. The reality TV star pleaded guilty in...
fox7austin.com
Loved ones of Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang gather for memorial service
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - A memorial service was held for Texas A&M University student Tanner Hoang. Family, friends and fellow students gathered virtually and in person for a celebration of life service in Flower Mound Saturday morning, two weeks after searchers found Hoang's body in West Austin on Christmas Eve. Hoang had been reported missing a week earlier.
KBTX.com
18-wheeler rolls over in Madison County crash Monday morning
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler rolled onto its side in a one-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. Monday morning. It happened on I-45 in Madison County north of OSR. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it was caused by an issue with one of the truck’s tires.
fox44news.com
Victim in College Station homicide identified
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person is dead after an overnight shooting in College Station. College Station Police say the shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. One victim was found and was transported to a local hospital. The...
