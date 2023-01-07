Tips To Stay Prepared For The Next LA Storm

File photo: Dan McLathan places sandbags outside his house, as heavy rain raises the possibility of flooding and landslides due to the denuded hillside vegetation from the recent Station Fire in the La Cañada Flintridge area of Los Angeles on December 7, 2009. (Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images)

The skies are dry now, giving us a break to inspect our homes and cars for any storm damage.

If you live in a flood zone or hillside community, take stock of your emergency supplies, shore up your home with sandbags, and report any at-risk trees or other hazards to local authorities.

This weekend is also a good time to have your tires checked: are they properly inflated with enough tread?

We've got a roundup of tips for you below:

Pack, stock, and leave a trace

Prepare an emergency bag with important personal documents, extra clothes, and food in case of evacuation. Be sure to leave information in your home on where you plan to go and your contact information in case others need to find you. If you live on a hillside, stock essential supplies like food and water to shelter in place in case of a mudslide or debris flow.

Shore up your home

All residents should have their roofs inspected for possible leaks, and if you live in a flood zone or hillside community, be sure to take advantage of sandbags offered by the city of L.A. and the county .

Report problems

Call 800-675-4357 to report any storm-related issues like localized flooding, plugged-up storm drains, malfunctioning traffic signals, or trees blocking the road. But don’t get too close to any hazards — city officials are urging residents to stay away from flood control infrastructure because of unpredictable conditions.

Banish the bins

Take your trash cans in after they’ve been serviced, and don’t park too close to the curb — this can stop rainwater from draining properly.

Check the trees

“If people have trees that look like they are moving or loose or the ground around the tree doesn't look quite right, that could potentially be a signal that this root system has been weakened by all the rain,” said Steven Frasher with L.A. County Public Works. “And that should be reported.”

Sign up for alerts

Get notified when local authorities say it’s time to get out. You can find out where to sign up for alerts in your county in the list below.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .