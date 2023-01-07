ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte

By Mike Andrews
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd.

Officials said drivers should find alternate routes and expect significant delays in the area.

Queen City News has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

