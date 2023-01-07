STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell Memorial Hospital is missing a familiar face after longtime volunteer Olin B. Isenhour decided it was time to hang up his vest. Isenhour, 88, of Statesville, has volunteered for over 2,600 hours in his two decades of service. Even though Isenhour loved volunteering and helping others at the hospital, he decided now was the time for that chapter to close.

