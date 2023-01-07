Read full article on original website
Out of Our Past
“Mooresville’s Burlington Denim plant will cut its work force from 800 to 600 over the next six months by phasing out its denim weaving operations. Current weaving employees will likely be offered jobs within the plant.” (1/9) SIHS 72 MHS 34. “J.R. Biggs got the team going with...
MLK Day plans include celebration, youth activities
The 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration will be held on MLK Day, Jan. 16, from 7-9 a.m. Doors will open at 6 a.m. The event will be held at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St., in downtown Statesville. The 2023 theme is “Moving Forward:...
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
Statesville hospital volunteer hangs up vest after 14 years
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell Memorial Hospital is missing a familiar face after longtime volunteer Olin B. Isenhour decided it was time to hang up his vest. Isenhour, 88, of Statesville, has volunteered for over 2,600 hours in his two decades of service. Even though Isenhour loved volunteering and helping others at the hospital, he decided now was the time for that chapter to close.
Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
Fire rips through abandoned education building in Salisbury, firefighters say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, firefighters said. The Churchland Fire Department said it was assisting Rowan units in East Spencer at the old Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on North Long Street just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday. WCNC Charlotte has reached...
Busy Concord road opens after closing due to crash
CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 19
Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if...
School delays due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to potential black ice on the road. School districts are announcing a change of plans for Monday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions.
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
100+ NC firefighters respond as massive fire destroys former school district administration building
Photos from the scene showed massive flames shooting from windows of the two-story brick-faced building.
A Fitting Tribute: Mitchell Community College dedicates Kutteh Health Sciences Building
Dr. Hanna Kutteh and his wife Ann spent their honeymoon in separate quarters at Ellis Island after immigrating to the United States in December of 1950. A week later Dr. Kutteh delivered his first baby at Davis Hospital, beginning a career that would span 50 years and touch the lives of thousands of families in Statesville and the surrounding area.
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-20
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From J. and P. Bubenzer to T. and E. McKenrick, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,830,000, on Dec....
'She gave so much to the community' | Pinnacle family known for massive Christmas light display honors loved one
PINNACLE, N.C. — A Stokes County family known for putting up a massive Christmas light display each year is in mourning. Their loved one, Nancy Brady died last week at the age of 74 after fighting liver disease. News 2 spoke with her granddaughter who says this year's Christmas...
Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC at 301 pm EST, Jan 7th 2023
NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-080900- Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Patterson, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn,. and Old Fort. 301 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING…. A...
13,000+ Union Power customers without power near Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A power outage was reported affecting thousands of customers near Cabarrus County this weekend, according to the company’s outage map. The company reported the cause of the outage was due to a loss of delivery from Duke Energy that fed several of the local substations in Stanly and […]
Cheerleader Friday: Community House Middle School
It’s a Cheerleader Friday. Every Friday, we have a local squad perform live in The Maddhouse. This week, Cheerleader Friday featured the squad from Community House Middle School. Thanks for joining us in The Maddhouse and good luck tonight! Check out their performance below and tune into The Maddhouse every Friday at 6:30am for Cheerleader Friday!
Statesville, January 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Statesville. The Hickory Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Statesville Christian School on January 09, 2023, 13:00:00.
Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
