Iredell County, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“Mooresville’s Burlington Denim plant will cut its work force from 800 to 600 over the next six months by phasing out its denim weaving operations. Current weaving employees will likely be offered jobs within the plant.” (1/9) SIHS 72 MHS 34. “J.R. Biggs got the team going with...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

MLK Day plans include celebration, youth activities

The 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration will be held on MLK Day, Jan. 16, from 7-9 a.m. Doors will open at 6 a.m. The event will be held at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St., in downtown Statesville. The 2023 theme is “Moving Forward:...
STATESVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Statesville hospital volunteer hangs up vest after 14 years

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell Memorial Hospital is missing a familiar face after longtime volunteer Olin B. Isenhour decided it was time to hang up his vest. Isenhour, 88, of Statesville, has volunteered for over 2,600 hours in his two decades of service. Even though Isenhour loved volunteering and helping others at the hospital, he decided now was the time for that chapter to close.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Busy Concord road opens after closing due to crash

CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
CONCORD, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 19

Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-20

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From J. and P. Bubenzer to T. and E. McKenrick, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,830,000, on Dec....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC at 301 pm EST, Jan 7th 2023

NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-080900- Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Patterson, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn,. and Old Fort. 301 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING…. A...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
power98fm.com

Cheerleader Friday: Community House Middle School

It’s a Cheerleader Friday. Every Friday, we have a local squad perform live in The Maddhouse. This week, Cheerleader Friday featured the squad from Community House Middle School. Thanks for joining us in The Maddhouse and good luck tonight! Check out their performance below and tune into The Maddhouse every Friday at 6:30am for Cheerleader Friday!
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman

Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
MOORESVILLE, NC

