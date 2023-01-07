ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gavin Newsom, the sequel: Governor starts second term as leader of liberal America

By Alexei Koseff
CalMatters
CalMatters
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNrp8_0k6J5Lpi00

In summary

After leading a “March for Democracy” on the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, Gavin Newsom portrayed himself as a partisan warrior on the national stage, but a unifier in California in his second inaugural speech.

Lea este artículo en español .

As the sun finally broke through after days of brutal rainstorms across Northern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom marched today across Sacramento’s Tower Bridge and toward the state Capitol with an eye on a second term that could position him as the leader of not only the state but liberal America.

Joined by his family, state legislators, union members and other supporters, Newsom aimed to draw a peaceful — if glaringly political — contrast with “the ugliness that overflowed on January 6th, 2021,” as the governor put it in his inaugural speech later, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election results.

“In the pursuit of belonging and equal justice, California must be the enduring proof of concept,” Newsom said. “We must reconcile our shortcomings. Bring everyone along in our prosperity. After all, a healthy democracy must be inclusive.”

The “March for Democracy” kicked off a gubernatorial inauguration undergirded by an inherent tension: between Newsom the national partisan warrior, drawing battle lines against “red state politicians and the media empire behind them selling regression as progress, oppression as freedom,” and Newsom the state’s chief executive, who reiterated his vision from four years ago of a California for all and, in his closing remarks, made a plea for unity.

“We must all triumph together,” Newsom said.

How the governor continues to balance those competing priorities over the next four years will be a major test for his political future, especially if he plans, as many expect, to seek higher office .

His speech was short on a policy agenda for ordinary Californians, though he did nod to an ongoing clash with oil companies over gasoline prices. That battle is set to ramp up in the coming months as Newsom attempts to push a penalty for “excessive profits” through the Legislature in a special session .

Instead, the governor focused extensively on his own biography and family history, from his great, great grandfather who emigrated from Ireland to San Francisco and became a beat cop, to hot summer days from his youth rafting down the American River with his father.

A mention of the brief period, early in his first term as San Francisco mayor in 2004, when he issued same-sex marriage licenses that were illegal at the time earned a rare break of spontaneous applause in the 22-minute speech.

Newsom’s reflection on the 150-year journey “from policeman to politician” intertwined with California’s own history, both the glorious and the troubling, at times recalling the state’s great chronicler Joan Didion.

“No two California origin stories are the same,” he said. “But we share aspirations. We share ambitions.”

Newsom’s efforts to position himself as not just a fighter for California but a true representative of its people sat in strange contrast to his fierce political instincts. Much of his remarks were devoted to excoriating unnamed “small men in big offices” who have tried to restrict freedoms rather than expand them.

With mentions of “Don’t Say Gay,” banning books and “demonizing Mickey Mouse,” it was not hard to decipher that Newsom was referring particularly to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Their political fates have become increasingly intertwined over the past year as DeSantis has emerged as a leading Republican presidential contender and become a favorite target of Newsom’s in speeches and interviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXeMw_0k6J5Lpi00
Gov. Gavin Newsom, with his family by his side, is sworn in for a second term as governor by Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero at the Plaza de California in Sacramento on Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Rahul Lal, CalMatters

As Newsom was sworn in today by California Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero , a lone protester even stood up in the crowd with a “Ron DeSantis For President 2024” sign and began shouting about alleged side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. He was quickly drowned out by cheers for the governor and escorted out by security.

Newsom slammed a Republican ideology that he said promotes “grievance and victimhood in an attempt to erase so much of the progress you and I have witnessed in our lifetimes,” and warned that there could be no compromise with their opposing vision for the nation.

“The battle lines, they’re drawn,” he said. “It is time for choosing.”

In an ironic twist, Newsom’s march down Capitol Mall — billed as an “observance of the California spirit of opportunity and inclusion” — also largely happened out of the public eye. After a brief photo stop with no questions taken, journalists were shuffled out of the way for the ticketed marchers to continue their route.

Jordyn Foley, 23, who drove up from Brentwood in the San Francisco Bay Area with her mother and a family friend, embraced the symbolism of the march as a chance to “rewrite the history of the day.”

“Our democracy felt violated,” she said of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. “It turned into an anarchy of hate.”

Her mother, Deena Foley, 48, a theater teacher and nonprofit worker, said their family has supported Newsom since he was mayor of San Francisco, because of his focus on helping people and his willingness to speak his mind and not bow down to critics. She and her daughter cited Newsom’s pandemic leadership, his embrace of the LGBT community and his push to solidify abortion rights in California as highlights of his first term.

“After the Republicans terrorized us for so long, it’s nice to come up here and celebrate with the Democrats,” Deena Foley said.

Comments / 66

Paul The Wall
2d ago

I was born and raised in California and in my 65 years Newsom is one of California's worst Governors. Newsom, Jerry Brown and Grey Davis are total failures...

Reply(9)
29
Flying Dutchman
3d ago

Liberal America. So, we are talking about California, New York, Washington State, Oregon and a couple other loony left states on the East coast. The rest of the country, wants none of what he had to offer. 175,000 homeless, the highest poverty rate of any state, one big sanctuary for illegal immigrants, where they want for nothing, and schools ranked 45 out of 50 states. Who with. Brain, would want that for their state?

Reply(3)
28
Tim Mccarty
2d ago

Leader in Most citizens leaving state ..leader in sky rocket in crime leader in highest tax's leader in mismanagement of forest leader in high gas prices leader in low water storage leader in welfare for illegals leader in California scoring 49 in schools leader in homeless increase leader in businesses leaving the state And they call it progress .

Reply(3)
15
Related
CalMatters

Deadly deluge: California flooding risk rises

Programming note: I’m Sameea Kamal, politics reporter at CalMatters, and I’ll be in your inbox on Mondays for the next few weeks. You may have seen my bylines covering the Capitol or the 2021 redistricting process. Reply to this email to let me know what’ll make your Monday newsletter the most informative. Please also add […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

New Overtime Law for Agriculture Workers Was Never About the Workers

After many failed attempts to unionize more agricultural workers in California, Gov. Jerry Brown instead signed into law Assembly Bill 1066 in 2016 by then-Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), to require overtime pay of time-and-a-half for farm employees working more than eight hours a day or 40 hours a week, and double pay for those working more than 12 hours a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Gov. Newsom Rewrites State History During Second Inaugural Address

California Governor Gavin Newsom was sworn in Friday for a second term. With the state suffering under a plague of hundreds of thousands of homeless drug addicts living on the streets, a serious spike in violent crime and theft, highest-in-the-nation taxes and cost of living, failing public schools, a state-created water shortage, and hundreds of thousands of California businesses and residents fleeing to friendlier states, Newsom made his second inaugural speech all about him – and he attacked the toothless GOP in this Democrat one-party state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

California’s Newsom draws “battle lines” with GOP in speech

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has kicked off his second term by comparing his leadership style to that of Republican governors and former President Donald Trump. The Democratic governor’s inaugural address crafted California as a beacon for freedom amid a rising tide of oppression taking hold in other statehouses. He chose Jan. 6 for the events to draw a contrast with the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago. Newsom enters his second term with strong support from Californians but potential headwinds in the form of an expected budget deficit. He is viewed as a future presidential candidate but says he plans to support President Joe Biden.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Newsom to lead anti-Jan. 6 march to Capitol

Over the next few days, very different events will take place in downtown Sacramento. Today, Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to march to the state Capitol with a group of ticketed supporters before being sworn into office for his second term, according to an invitation enclosed in a late December campaign email. About 1,000 people […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Gavin Newsom launches 2nd term with contrast to GOP

SACRAMENTO --  California Gov. Gavin Newsom kicked off his second and final term on Friday by contrasting his leadership of the nation's largest Democratic stronghold with that of Republican leaders he branded as "small men in big offices.""California has been freedom's force multiplier, protecting liberty from a rising tide of oppression taking root in statehouses -- weakness, masquerading as strength," Newsom said as he stood in front of the state Capitol.Though he didn't name names, his targets were obvious. Newsom chose Jan. 6 for his inaugural ceremonies to mark the second anniversary of the violent attack by Trump supporters on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

A silver lining to California’s storms

THE BUZZ: It’s raining, it’s pouring, and Californians are breathing quiet sighs of relief. Make no mistake — the damage from the “bomb cyclone” has been devastating and deadly in many parts of the state. Flooding and high winds have killed multiple people in Northern California, prompted evacuations and left thousands without power. But there isn’t a single Californian who isn’t keenly aware that the state has been stuck in a historic drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Amidst Winter Storms

January 8, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Why 20 votes matter in California, Washington, D.C.

One shared takeaway from the otherwise very different starts to new legislative sessions in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.: What a difference 20 votes make. The Legislature that reconvened Wednesday in the California Capitol is the most diverse in state history, with a record 50 women — although there’s still a slim possibility that number could […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy