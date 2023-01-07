Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oscar-Winning Film Editor, Mike Hill, Dies at 73Richard SchertzerOmaha, NE
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Related
kmaland.com
Rev. Claude J. Wood, 94, of Atlantic, IA
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
kmaland.com
Mryna Sorensen, 81, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Family receiving friends. Visitation End:7:00 P.M. Memorials:Iowa Right To Life (https://iowartl.org) Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral...
kmaland.com
Anita "Sue" Miller, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Sue peacefully passed away on Friday evening, January 6, 2023, surrounded by family at her son's house in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Ronnie Harless, 49, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
Patricia Conrad, 86, Glenwood, IA
Location: Grace United Methodist Church - Glenwood. Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Glenwood Public Library or Grace United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday morning. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred the intersection of 189th Street and Bunge Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Authorities say a 2022 Mazda driven by 64-year-old Daniel Clark of Papillion was westbound on Bunge Avenue when a 2002 Ford driven by 67-year-old Leslie Smith of Red Oak pulled out in front of Clark's vehicle. Clark's vehicle then struck the Smith vehicle in the intersection.
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked for OWI
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his arrest over the weekend. The Glenwood Police Department says 41-year-old Jose Ibarra Carrillo was arrested Sunday for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Carrillo was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $2,000 bond.
kmaland.com
Mike Wright, 46 of Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Sunday, 1-8-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Kenneth Gammell, 88 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Sunday, 1-8-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Wendell C. Rolf, 81, Westboro, Missouri
Location: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
kmaland.com
Iowa DNR set to hold winter trout stocking
(KMAland) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are preparing to release trout in several locations throughout the state this winter. That's according to Northeast Iowa's Regional Fisheries Supervisor Mike Steuck, who tells KMA News five locations will receive trout over the next two weeks, including Big Lake in Council Bluffs at 2:30 p.m. on January 20th. Steuck says they will perform the release by drilling a hole through the ice at locations that would not support them during warmer months.
kmaland.com
Nodaway Valley (MO) girls ready for Fairfax Tournament
(Burlington Junction) -- The Nodaway Valley (MO) girls come into this week's Fairfax Tournament as one of the favorites after a 10-4 start. While the Thunder have won way more than they’ve lost this year, it's the four losses to St. Joseph Christian, North Platte, East Atchison and Savannah that stick out to head coach Mitch Barnes.
kmaland.com
Glenwood suspect booked for child endangerment
(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces charges following their arrest in Glenwood Friday. The Glenwood Police Department says 35-year-old Jessie Harman was arrested for child endangerment. Harman was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
Cass Health announces First Baby of 2023
(Atlantic) Cass Health is delighted to announce the arrival of the first baby of 2023. Aaron Samuel Preis was born on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 and welcomed by proud big brother Larry and parents Sam and Brehana Preis of Elk Horn, Iowa.
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/6): Harlan takes down undefeated St. Albert
(KMAland) -- Harlan stopped undefeated St. Albert, AHSTW downed T-C, Lindsey Davis reached 1,000 points, East Union grabbed their first win, Glidden-Ralston stayed hot & more from KMAland girls hoops on Friday. Check out the full rundown from Friday below. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 59 Shenandoah 42. Jenna Hopp had...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
kmaland.com
AL hires Jeffrey as head volleyball coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Athletic Director Jeff Novotny has announced the hiring of Alyssa Jeffrey as the school's new head volleyball coach. Jeffrey recently served as an assistant coach at Iowa Western. She helped the Reivers win a national title in 2021. Jeffrey's high-school experiences includes a...
klkntv.com
Fremont teen found dead in Council Bluffs apartment with gunshot wound
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Fremont teen was killed in a Council Bluffs shooting on Sunday, authorities say. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to an apartment near Fourth Street and Willow Avenue just after 5 p.m. on a report of gunshots. Tucker Dobberstein, 19, was...
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
Nineteen-year-old man fatally shot in Council Bluffs Sunday evening
Council Bluffs police are investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead Sunday evening.
Comments / 0