Shelby, NC

North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.”

The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Esha Food Mart on Lafayette Street in Shelby last October.

In August, Sloan won $1 million from playing the Carolina Jackpot game.

“I told some of my family members and they couldn’t believe it either,” she said.

Sloan chose to take home a lump sum of $855,006 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

After her August win, she purchased land and has almost finished building her new home. Now that she has another win, Sloan said she plans to open her own soul food restaurant.

“I was just standing there in shock,” she said. “I just feel blessed. That’s all I can say.”

