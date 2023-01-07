Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
ABC 4
Teen arrested suspected of Taylorsville apartment arson
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville teen has been arrested, accused of setting fire to the unit he was living in at a Taylorsville apartment on Friday, Jan. 6. Rodney Davis, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces one count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.
Woman Arrested—Again—for Murdering Her Pro Bull Rider Boyfriend
The on-and-off girlfriend of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, a professional bull rider known by the stage name Ouncie Mitchell, was arrested on Sunday in Houston in connection with his September murder. The two had gotten into a fight at a Salt Lake City area bar after attending the Utah State Fair together on Sept. 12, where Mitchell had given the last performance of his life. That night, the two wound up at the apartment of Lashawn Denise Bagley’s, 22, with Allen intending to collect some $10,000 worth of equipment, according to police. Instead, authorities discovered him hours later suffering from a gunshot wound. Bagley was the one who rang 911. “While on the phone with her, the 911 operator heard loud noises and asked about the noises,” Salt Lake police said in a statement. “Bagley, according to court documents, said ‘I’m shooting’ and told the 911 operator she was out of bullets.” She was arrested but later released pending additional detective work—at which point police say she made her escape to Houston.Read it at KSL.com
ksl.com
2 men ordered to stand trial for killing man in his truck, throwing body on Bangerter Highway
SALT LAKE CITY — Third District Judge Patrick Corum ordered two men to stand trial for aggravated murder on Thursday, determining there was sufficient evidence they killed a man and left his body along Bangerter Highway. Mario Alberto Carreto-Morales, 24, and Raul Jaimes Cortez, 31, will stand trial for...
Man faces murder charges in death of Ogden woman
A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Ogden in the area of Jefferson Avenue and 22nd Street
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD points to man’s shooting by girlfriend as lesson in gun safety
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — While referring the case for possible charges, police are treating a woman’s apparent accidental shooting of her boyfriend as a cautionary tale. The Salt Lake City Police Department is taking the occasion to remind everyone about, and offer...
kjzz.com
WATCH: Several agencies, community members respond to lengthy Taylorsville goat chase
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Residents of a private Taylorsville community were given a scare Sunday afternoon when they noticed police vehicles patrolling the area, only to find out that multiple agencies had been dispatched on reports of a goat on the go. Community members told 2News that the chase...
ABC 4
Service dog and owner detour in Enoch City to comfort community after alleged murder-suicide
An emotional support golden retriever and his owner, Daniel Sievert of California, are traveling to Enoch City to comfort those suffering from the Haight family's alleged murder-suicide as part of their nine-states trip to comfort those in need. Service dog and owner detour in Enoch City to comfort …. An...
24-year-old woman shot, killed in Ogden
A 24-year-old woman was found dead due to a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to Ogden Police.
kjzz.com
Ogden police investigating fatal shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported in Ogden Sunday morning. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said...
13 minors charged after allegedly beating Gateway mall employee
Salt Lake City Police have identified and charged 13 minors for the assault of a man at The Gateway mall.
KSLTV
Mother charged in brutal abuse death of 3-year-old can’t withdraw guilty plea, judge says
OGDEN, Utah — A mother charged with aggravated murder in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter cannot withdraw her guilty plea, a judge ruled Friday. Brenda Emile, 28, was scheduled to be sentenced in October. But right before proceedings began, she asked to withdraw her guilty plea. In...
ABC 4
UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths
An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary. UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths. An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary.
West Valley City woman still in hospital after hit-and-run
A West Valley City woman is still fighting for her life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash caused by a man on meth in a stolen truck
ksl.com
'Bad feeling' prompted West Valley man to shoot, kill roommate, charges say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who police say shot and killed another man asleep in his basement because he believed the roommate created a "bad feeling in their home" is now facing criminal charges. Miguel Zamora Bonilla, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with murder and...
ksl.com
13 juveniles accused of using skateboards to assault man at The Gateway in November
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have arrested 13 juveniles accused of assaulting a man at The Gateway shopping center in November. Salt Lake City Police Department's robbery and violent crime squad identified and arrested 13 minors for investigation of riot and aggravated assault charges; five of the 13 minors are accused of felony levels of riot and aggravated assault.
ABC 4
DPS warns of black Ice
The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. 67 Year’s Ago, ABC4 Created a...
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ member gets 6 1/2 years
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge sentenced a member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” to 6 1/2 years in prison on Friday for defrauding thousands of people nationwide in […]
ABC 4
2 dead, 1 injured in Ogden crash after car smashes into building
Two people have been pronounced dead and one injured after a car sped through an intersection and crashed into a building in Ogden Sunday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept. 2 dead, 1 injured in Ogden crash after car smashes …. Two people have been pronounced dead and one...
Man fatally struck by TRAX train after falling on tracks in SLC
A 61-year-old man was fatally struck by a TRAX train in Salt Lake City after falling off a platform onto the tracks, according to UTA spokesman Carl Arky.
