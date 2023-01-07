ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Teen arrested suspected of Taylorsville apartment arson

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville teen has been arrested, accused of setting fire to the unit he was living in at a Taylorsville apartment on Friday, Jan. 6. Rodney Davis, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces one count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
TheDailyBeast

Woman Arrested—Again—for Murdering Her Pro Bull Rider Boyfriend

The on-and-off girlfriend of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, a professional bull rider known by the stage name Ouncie Mitchell, was arrested on Sunday in Houston in connection with his September murder. The two had gotten into a fight at a Salt Lake City area bar after attending the Utah State Fair together on Sept. 12, where Mitchell had given the last performance of his life. That night, the two wound up at the apartment of Lashawn Denise Bagley’s, 22, with Allen intending to collect some $10,000 worth of equipment, according to police. Instead, authorities discovered him hours later suffering from a gunshot wound. Bagley was the one who rang 911. “While on the phone with her, the 911 operator heard loud noises and asked about the noises,” Salt Lake police said in a statement. “Bagley, according to court documents, said ‘I’m shooting’ and told the 911 operator she was out of bullets.” She was arrested but later released pending additional detective work—at which point police say she made her escape to Houston.Read it at KSL.com
HOUSTON, TX
kjzz.com

Ogden police investigating fatal shooting

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported in Ogden Sunday morning. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths

An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary. UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths. An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

13 juveniles accused of using skateboards to assault man at The Gateway in November

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have arrested 13 juveniles accused of assaulting a man at The Gateway shopping center in November. Salt Lake City Police Department's robbery and violent crime squad identified and arrested 13 minors for investigation of riot and aggravated assault charges; five of the 13 minors are accused of felony levels of riot and aggravated assault.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

DPS warns of black Ice

The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know. 67 Year’s Ago, ABC4 Created a...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

2 dead, 1 injured in Ogden crash after car smashes into building

Two people have been pronounced dead and one injured after a car sped through an intersection and crashed into a building in Ogden Sunday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept. 2 dead, 1 injured in Ogden crash after car smashes …. Two people have been pronounced dead and one...
OGDEN, UT

