Biden begins to refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while Keystone Pipeline leak prompts new emergency exchange
The Biden administration announced plans Friday to provide nearly 2 million barrels of oil to refineries through an emergency exchange and simultaneously begin efforts to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve early next year.
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
The largest trucking companies that went bankrupt in 2022 freight recession
It’s been a rough year for the trucking industry following the red-hot market conditions of late 2020 and 2021. Since the beginning of the year, spot rates have declined by 27.6%, according to the FreightWaves National Truckload Index. On the contract market, which comprises a larger chunk of the trucking industry, the rate to move a truck declined by 6% over the same period.
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
Realty Income (O) Closes $1B Term Loan, Boosts Liquidity
Amid the rebounding retail real estate market, Realty Income O recently announced that it has closed a $1 billion multicurrency unsecured term loan. The move boosts the company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility. The loan has an initial maturity in January 2024 and can be prolonged by exercising two...
Oil and gas industry lauds EPA decision to reverse course in Permian Basin
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has backed down from a plan to impose what critics said were “draconian regulations” in the Permian Basin of west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, a move lauded by the oil and gas industry and Gov. Greg Abbott. The Biden...
Fluor (FLR) Receives EPCM Contract for Skouries Project
Fluor Corporation FLR received an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services contract for the Skouries gold-copper mining project. The contract was initiated by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eldorado Gold Corp. —Hellas Gold Single Member S.A. This $845 million project is located in the Halkidiki Peninsula of Greece and Fluor will book its share in the fourth quarter 2022.
New Technology Could Tap Into a Virtually Limitless Supply of Fresh Water
There's not enough fresh water to go around on planet Earth, and it's a problem that's expected to only worsen in the coming years. To meet growing demand, recycling and restricting our water will only get us so far. Scientists will need to find new sources of this life-sustaining liquid to meet our needs.
Phillips 66 (PSX) to Acquire All Public DCP Midstream Units
Phillips 66 PSX entered an agreement to increase its stake in DCP Midstream LP DCP, one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas businesses. Phillips 66 will purchase all of the public common units of DCP Midstream for $3.8 billion. The acquisition will double its stake in DCP Midstream to 86.8%.
Canada Oil Sands Producers to Begin Evaluating Proposed Carbon Storage Site
(Reuters) — Canada's largest oil sands producers signed an agreement with the Alberta government allowing them to assess the geology of an underground carbon storage site, a step in their plan to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, the companies said on Wednesday. The Pathways Alliance, consisting of six companies representing...
Is Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Atmos Energy (ATO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.
Why Tetra Tech (TTEK) is an Attractive Bet for Investors Now
Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK is benefiting from its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services. Key factors, including U.S. administration priorities, U.S. infrastructure stimulus and its focus on climate change on a global basis, are supporting the company’s markets. New funding for water and environment, and administration focus are driving revenues from the U.S. Federal clients. The focus on environmental programs and sustainability is aiding U.S. commercial revenues. Factors like digital water transformation, and higher local and state funding are driving revenues from international clients.
Four Corners (FCPT) Sells Pennsylvania Asset, Banks on Growth
Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the disposition of a Red Lobster property in Pennsylvania for $5.1 million. This comes after the last month’s announcement of a disposition of a Red Lobster property in Ohio for $4.9 million. As part of its strategic efforts, Four Corners plans to...
Daily Dividend Report: RPRX,BPT,EME,GIM,USA
Royalty Pharma today announced that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.20 per Class A share, reflecting a 5.3% increase in the company's quarterly dividend over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 16, 2023.
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
FTX reaches agreement over U.S. and Bahamas bankruptcy proceedings
Updates with background and details on cooperation. Jan 6 (Reuters) - FTX and its affiliated debtors said the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy estate and the liquidators of its affiliated operations in the Bahamas reached an agreement to coordinate their operations. The two sides will work to share information, secure property...
Monday Sector Laggards: Defense, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks
In trading on Monday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Northrop Grumman, down about 3.6% and shares of Lockheed Martin down about 1.9% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday are cigarettes & tobacco shares,...
Sustainable Packaging: Consumers and Big Oil Walk Into a Bar
Excess waste, limited recycling, little to no reuse — the general public is well aware of the problems associated with plastic packaging. Environmentally conscious consumers have observed an abundance of plastic waste from the streets of urban areas to the countryside to the oceans, realize it’s a fossil-fuel product, and turn to consumer goods companies as the culprit. These companies then adopt zero waste and “sustainable packaging” programs, and point the finger at the global packaging companies down the supply chain.
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Academy Sports and Outdoors, Acushnet Holdings and MasterCraft Boat Holdings
Chicago, IL – January 9, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO, Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF and MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT. Industry: Leisure & Recreation. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2036170/3-leisure-recreation-products-stocks-to-watch-amid-industry-woes. The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry is afflicted by concerns regarding the slow...
